Covered California helps connect Californians with quality health insurance

SAN FRANCISCO -- Covered California is a free service that connects Californians with brand name and quality health insurance.

Open Enrollment for Covered California is now through January 31st, so sign up today if you are currently uninsured.

Did you know that there are over 1.3 million uninsured Californians eligible for Covered California subsidies or no-cost Medi-Cal? The Affordable Care Act helps Californians access affordable, quality health insurance.

Medi-Cal re-started the annual process for Medi-Cal recipients' eligibility, so Covered California is helping provide healthcare coverage to avoid gaps.

Plus, Covered California I is able to auto-select a plan for those people coming from Medi-Cal.

More financial help is available than ever before to help get people covered and stay covered in 2024.

Open Enrollment is ongoing and the first deadline is December 31st. Your plan will start on Feb. 1 if you enroll by Jan. 31.

Learn more about/apply for Covered California online at CoveredCA.com or by phone 1-800-300-1506.