East Los Angeles flower shop gets a big surprise

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's Hispanic Heritage Month, and the SoCal Honda Dealers have once again teamed up with ABC7 to deliver some Random Acts of Helpfulness. The recipient is Martha Jimenez, the owner of Alisol Flowers in East L.A.This longstanding flower shop is on Cesar Chavez Avenue, right in the heart of the famous East L.A. parade route, which celebrates Mexican Independence day.Like many other small businesses in the area, Alisol Flowers was hit hard by the pandemic. With the parade on hiatus for its second year due to the coronavirus, the SoCal Honda Dealers surprised Martha and her family by paying one month's rent and donating gifts that she can use for the community during her Posadas Celebration.Las Posadas is a religious celebration honoring the birth of baby Jesus and is a tradition found in many Mexican homes."She's a very beautiful person, and I know the community, they see that. Because every time they come toward my mom they're always very thankful for everything that she does," says Martha's daughter, Nubia Jimenez. "And I think she does it out of her heart, because she knows how the struggle is."Alisol Flowers3858 East Cesar E Chavez Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90063(323) 264-2112