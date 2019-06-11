Enter for chance to win ticket to visit Dogs! A Science Tail - a new special exhibition at the California Science Center!

ABC7 wants to give you a chance win tickets to visit Dogs! A Science Tail - a new special exhibition at the California Science Center!
Dogs! A Science Tail is a hands-on science exhibition that highlights the dynamic nature of the bond between humans and dogs, and enables guests to experience the extraordinary way that dogs see, hear, and smell the world. The highly interactive exhibition also invites guests to share personal photos and stories of their dogs on a photo wall.
The exhibition will show how the ability to understand and communicate with each other lies at the heart of the unique relationship between humans and dogs, and what makes this one of the most successful interspecies partnerships of all time. Guests will be able to explore the world from a dog's perspective through a variety of hands-on exhibits. Experiences will range from listening to hidden sounds that dogs can hear but humans can't, excavating replicas of actual fossils to determine if they belong to wolves or dogs, walking a dog through an interactive neighborhood to understand how pets strengthen the community, or testing your pop-culture knowledge during a game of "Jeopawdy!" based on the show Jeopardy! The Dogs! A Science Tail exhibition was created and developed by the California Science Center with support from Annenberg Foundation and Wallis Annenberg PetSpace. PetSmart Charities is sponsoring the national tour.
To complement the exhibition, the Science Center will feature the highly-anticipated film Superpower Dogs 3D which is narrated by Chris Evans and takes audiences on an immersive IMAX adventure to experience the life-saving superpowers and extraordinary bravery of some of the world's most amazing dogs.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 6/16/19 at 11:59 pm PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/1fLjbEp. Void where prohibited.
Enter here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/1fLjbEp
