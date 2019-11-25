Here's your chance to see Tamron Hall Live!

ABC7 has your chance to see Tamron Hall Live in New York City!
From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed, and a survivor who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable, and unstoppable voice to television.
Watch the Tamron Hall Show at 1pm PT beginning, December 2, 2019 thru Friday, December 6, 2019 for the "Secret Code" and your chance to win!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 12/6/19 at 3pm PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/16c559cf0d917c015aec06c940a557a2.pdf. Void where prohibited.
Enter here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/4YU37jq
