more in common

North Korea and South Korea: The Potential Path Towards Denuclearization

NEW YORK -- The stalemate between North and South Korea has created an extremely tense situation on the border for almost 70 years.

But in 2021, there is a push to change that. ABCs Michael Koenigs interviews Choi Moon-Soon, the governor of Gangwon, the South Korean province that shares a border with the north about his push for peace at the Pyeongchang Peace Form; ABC News correspondent, Bob Woodruff, who has been covering the North Korean conflict for over two decades; and Ronnie Polidoro, a former Supervising Producer at ABC News who captured North Korea with a 360 degree camera for the first time.


Click here to watch more More in Common!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknuclear weaponsmore in commonsouth koreakorean warnorth korealocalish
MORE IN COMMON
Can North & South Korea find peace after the pandemic?
Bringing peace to North and South Korea could start with sports.
Meet the 15-year-old weightlifter setting records
Burn victim becomes beauty pageant contestant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15 killed after crash involving big rig, SUV in Holtville
Man fatally shot in Hollywood; female suspect sought
7 CA counties join red tier Tuesday
Texas will lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week, Gov. Abbott says
SoCal nurse shares story after getting vaccine, then testing positive
5 things to know about COVID-19 relief bill headed to Senate
LAPD Chief Michel Moore admitted to hospital
Show More
Drop in new COVID cases, positivity rate in LA County
Man, woman found dead at bottom of San Pedro cliff
Roof collapses after fire rips through LA commercial building
OC moving closer to less restrictive red tier
Family says they were kicked off flight over toddler without mask
More TOP STORIES News