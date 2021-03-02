more in common

North Korea and South Korea: The Potential Path Towards Denuclearization

NEW YORK -- The stalemate between North and South Korea has created an extremely tense situation on the border for almost 70 years.

But in 2021, there is a push to change that. ABCs Michael Koenigs interviews Choi Moon-Soon, the governor of Gangwon, the South Korean province that shares a border with the north about his push for peace at the Pyeongchang Peace Form; ABC News correspondent, Bob Woodruff, who has been covering the North Korean conflict for over two decades; and Ronnie Polidoro, a former Supervising Producer at ABC News who captured North Korea with a 360 degree camera for the first time.

Click here to watch more More in Common!

ALSO WATCH | North Korea and South Korea: How Sports Might Restore the Relationship Between the Two Nations

EMBED More News Videos

Playing for Peace: How sports are helping to restore a sense of normalcy in the world.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknuclear weaponsmore in commonsouth koreakorean warnorth korealocalish
MORE IN COMMON
Celebrating Legendary Women
Is this the nicest person in America?
Bringing peace to North and South Korea could start with sports.
Meet the 15-year-old weightlifter setting records
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates