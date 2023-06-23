Save on tickets to see Auschwitz: Not Long Ago. Not Far Away.

The most comprehensive exhibition on the history of Auschwitz ever presented in North America is in Simi Valley

Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away. has shaken audiences worldwide, and Southern California is its latest stop. The Reagan Library's latest exhibition carries with it the urgent plea to never forget and vigilantly never let it happen again.

The powerful, world-acclaimed exhibition brings together more than 700 original objects of great historic and human value; objects which were direct witnesses of the horrors of Auschwitz and the Holocaust. The largest and most comprehensive collection of artifacts linked to this concentration camp comes from over 20 international institutions and museums with a large portion coming from the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum itself.

Among the collection are personal items that belonged to Auschwitz victims, including eyeglasses, suitcases, and shoes, as well as a gas mask used by the SS and an original Model 2 freight train car used to deport Jews to ghettos and extermination camps in Poland during the war.

Tickets to the exhibition have sold out nearly every weekend since its opening, with attendees coming from across all 50 states and overseas. It's a must-see, unparalleled experience for all, yet tickets remain limited.

