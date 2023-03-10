Shark Tank Casting is coming to Southern California!

Attend an open call where you will be given the opportunity to do a 1-minute pitch to a member of the Casting Team.

Calling all entrepreneurs!

From small business owners to hopeful dreamers with the seed of an idea, if you've got a breakthrough business, product or service, here's your chance to attend an Open Casting Call for ABC's "Shark Tank," March 30 in Cabazon.

Wow the casting producers with your pitch, and you just may be selected to appear in a future episode of the Emmy Award-winning reality show that inspired a nation to dream bigger and reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America, now in its eleventh season on ABC.

Think you've got what it takes? Prepare a 1-minute pitch and come out to the Morongo Resort to give it your best shot! Intrepid entrepreneurs lucky enough to receive a callback from producers within the weeks following the event may ultimately be selected to appear in a future episode of the show, where they'd have the chance to try to convince five self-made business moguls to invest in their venture.

Numbered wristband distribution begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 11 a.m. While guests will not be allowed to line up prior to 7 a.m., the show casting team assures that all those who arrive between 9 - 11 a.m. and receive a wristband will have the chance to pitch.

This and all "Shark Tank" open calls are open to the general public, and you DO NOT have to purchase a credential to attend. Security may check your bag, and you are responsible for your own parking.

Please do NOT call the venue with questions. Additional details can be found here at https://abc.com/shows/shark-tank/open-call.

2023 CASTING CALL AUDITION SCHEDULE:

THURSDAY, MARCH 30th - LOS ANGELES / CABAZON, CA

MORONGO RESORT & SPA

Morongo Ballroom

49500 Seminole Dr.

Cabazon, CA 92230

9AM to 11AM - Wristbands Distributed

10AM - Interviews Begin

**PLEASE NOTE: No one will be allowed to line up prior to 7AM on Thursday, March 30th

For more entrepreneurial inspiration, watch "Shark Tank," Fridays on ABC!