Top 10 reasons to buy a Knott's Berry Farm season pass

Number 10: Free Admission to Knott's Merry Farm in 2018
Knott's Merry Farm: It's happening right now through Jan. 6. Don't forget to use your new 2019 Season Pass for one free admission to Knott's Merry Farm in 2018!
Number 9: Knott's is the home of the PEANUTS Gang
A season pass includes admission to Knott's PEANUTS Celebration, where you can hang out with Snoopy and the entire PEANUTS Gang every weekend from Jan. 26 - March 10.
Number 8: Access to special discounts and events
With a Knott's Berry Farm season pass, you get discounts on select food and merchandise, bring-a-friend discount days, early entry on select days, and discounts at the Knott's Hotel.
Number 7: Endless Boysenberries!
The Boysenberries. Use your 2019 season pass to visit Knott's Berry Farm's springtime event, the Knott's Boysenberry Festival, and try over 70 different delicious boysenberry treats!
Number 6: Orange County's largest water park
Choose a Gold Season Pass for unlimited visits to Knott's Berry Farm AND Knott's Soak City Waterpark, the perfect place to cool down when things get hot this summer.
Number 5: Admission to Knott's Spooky Farm
Visit during the fall when the park transforms into Knott's Spooky Farm, a family-friendly Halloween celebration with trick-or-treating and spooktacular shows and experiences!
Number 4: Knott's is the place to be for thrill-seekers
Knott's Berry Farm is home to 10 rollercoasters and thrill rides, including HangTime, the first and only dive coaster in California. This place is a must for thrill-seekers and adrenaline junkies.
Number 3: There is something fun for everyone!
Knott's Berry Farm is fun for the whole family, with renowned family friendly rides and attractions like the Timber Mountain Log Ride, Calico Mine Ride, and debuting in summer 2019, Calico River Rapids.
Number 2: Value
Enjoy endless Seasons of Fun at Knott's in 2019 for as low as 8 payments of $10 after initial payment plus applicable taxes and fees
And Number 1: The lowest price of the year ends Jan. 6th!
This lowest price of the year ends Jan. 6, so save money and buy your season pass now to enjoy a year of unlimited fun at Knott's Berry Farm!
Go to knotts.com/tickets-passes for more information!
Knott's Berry FarmOrange County
