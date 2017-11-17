$6,000 Pharrell x Adidas sneakers stolen from Irvine man who listed them on Craigslist

A pair of limited edition sneakers, seen left, were stolen during what was supposed to be a Craigslist transaction in Irvine. A suspect, right, was captured on surveillance video.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
A search is on for two thieves who stole a pair of limited edition Adidas sneakers worth $6,000 from an Irvine man who was trying to sell them on Craigslist.

The victim posted an ad seeking a buyer for the pricey kicks, which are designed by singer Pharrell Williams.

The black sneakers are emblazoned with the word "YOU" on one and "NERD" on the other in reflective silver lettering.



The victim received a response from someone who agreed to buy the shoes for $6,000, Irvine police said. Similar shoes are selling for up to $9,000.

According to authorities, the victim and the suspect met on Tuesday at the Irvine Market at 2540 Main Street. Upon meeting, the victim followed the suspect to his car to complete the transaction.

When the victim entered the backseat of the suspect's white BMW 3 Series, he was met by a second suspect, who produced a black semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at him.

Investigators said the victim was ordered to get out of the car -- and to leave the shoes behind. The suspects took off with the shoes as well as the victim's cellphone.

The first suspect was caught on surveillance video inside Irvine Market. He was described as an African-American male in his 30s, standing at approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing around 185 pounds.

When the first suspect communicated with the victim, he identified himself as "Shorty."

The second suspect, who produced the handgun inside the BMW, was described as an African-American male with dreadlocks.

If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact the Detective Leticia Hernandez at (949) 724-7245.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
armed robberyshoescraigslistgunsrobberysurveillance videoIrvineOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
2 boys dead, mother critical after crash involving sheriff's SUV
IE high school freshman struck, killed by sheriff's vehicle
Lockdowns lifted at Newbury Park schools after attempted robbery
5 hospitalized after fire erupts at Walnut Park home
2 flu-related deaths confirmed in LA County
Disneyland, California Adventure kick off holiday season
Franken apologizes to woman who says he kissed, groped her
New LAX screening tech aimed at streamlining holiday travel
Show More
Pets displaced by Hurricane Harvey brought to SoCal
Rev. Jesse Jackson discloses Parkinson's disease diagnosis
LA Zoo's holiday 'Zoo Lights' start twinkling Friday
Girl, 13, rescued in Compton human trafficking sting
Massive inferno engulfs Pennsylvania senior community
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
More Photos