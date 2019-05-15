Submit news tips, photos, videos

Know of a possible news story in Los Angeles or Southern California, or have amazing photos and videos to share with ABC Holding Company Inc.?

By submitting video or photos to ABC Holding Company Inc., you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use, including the following:

  • You confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner. Or you confirm that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights to grant us this license for its use.

  • You give KABC-TV, on behalf of ABC7, non-exclusive permission to reproduce, use, and edit the image/video on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You give ABC Holding Company Inc., on behalf of ABC7, permission to distribute the image/video to ABC Holding Company Inc. licensees, including, but not limited to, other ABC owned stations, affiliates, partners, assigns, and other licensees, for their use on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.

  • You understand that you will receive no payment or royalty for any use under this agreement; that ABC Holding Company Inc., on behalf of ABC7, is under no obligation to use, edit or distribute the material; and that you have no right to inspect or approve any use of the material.


Share your photos and videos by using #ABC7Eyewitness in your posts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Have a news tip? Call: 877-777-NEWS (877-777-6397) or fill out the form below:



To see some of the ABC7 stories that began as #abc7eyewitness tips, please visit abc7.com/tag/abc7eyewitness.
To submit press releases, please click here.
