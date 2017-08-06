12 injured, including 1 firefighter, after hazardous chemical spill in Port of Long Beach

Firefighters board a ship in the Port of Long Beach after a hazardous chemical spill on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. (Long Beach Fire Department)

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Twelve people, including one firefighter, were injured Sunday morning after a flammable liquid leaked from a shipping container in the Port of Long Beach, officials said.

The spill of the unidentified chemical from the 6,000-gallon container was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m., a spokesperson for the Long Beach Fire Department said.

Eleven civilian ship workers and a firefighter sustained unspecified injuries in the hazardous materials incident. One of the workers and the firefighter were transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Firefighters, assisted by lifeguard rescue boats, created a 1,000-foot containment boom perimeter in the port's waters to protect the environment, officials said.

The cause of the spill was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

