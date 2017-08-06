9:27am. Haz Mat Incident: 6,000g container leaking unidentified substance causing 12 injuries, 11 ship workers & 1 FF. 2 transports pic.twitter.com/09p4q6iIXz — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@lbfd) August 6, 2017

Twelve people, including one firefighter, were injured Sunday morning after a flammable liquid leaked from a shipping container in the Port of Long Beach, officials said.The spill of the unidentified chemical from the 6,000-gallon container was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m., a spokesperson for the Long Beach Fire Department said.Eleven civilian ship workers and a firefighter sustained unspecified injuries in the hazardous materials incident. One of the workers and the firefighter were transported to a hospital in unknown condition.Firefighters, assisted by lifeguard rescue boats, created a 1,000-foot containment boom perimeter in the port's waters to protect the environment, officials said.The cause of the spill was not immediately known.