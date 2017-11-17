BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Three of the five pedestrians who were struck in a Boyle Heights crash involving a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle were two young boys who were killed and their critically injured mother, authorities said Friday.
The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Indiana Street, where a makeshift memorial was later created.
"The force of the collision caused the deputy's patrol vehicle to run off the roadway and hit three pedestrians, a mother and her two children," the Los Angeles Police Department, which is conducting an investigation, said in a statement.
According to the sheriff's department, deputies were responding to a call at the time of the crash.
The LAPD said the fatally struck boys were 7 and 9. One died at the scene; the other was pronounced dead at a hospital, where their mother was listed in critical condition.
Family in tears as they visit memorial where two children were killed when sheriff’s SUV heading to a call gets into an accident and hits pedestrians on the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/Fy7egNJgNc— Carlos Granda (@abc7carlos) November 17, 2017
"The second car struck a third vehicle, causing injury to two additional adult pedestrians in the crosswalk," the LAPD said.
A total of seven people were transported to hospitals. Among them were five who suffered minor injuries -- two deputies and three civilians.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the LAPD's Multidisciplinary Collision Investigation Team at (213) 833-3746.