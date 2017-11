Family in tears as they visit memorial where two children were killed when sheriff’s SUV heading to a call gets into an accident and hits pedestrians on the sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/Fy7egNJgNc — Carlos Granda (@abc7carlos) November 17, 2017

Three of the five pedestrians who were struck in a Boyle Heights crash involving a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle were two young boys who were killed and their critically injured mother, authorities said Friday.The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Indiana Street, where a makeshift memorial was later created."The force of the collision caused the deputy's patrol vehicle to run off the roadway and hit three pedestrians, a mother and her two children," the Los Angeles Police Department, which is conducting an investigation, said in a statement.According to the sheriff's department, deputies were responding to a call at the time of the crash.The LAPD said the fatally struck boys were 7 and 9. One died at the scene; the other was pronounced dead at a hospital, where their mother was listed in critical condition."The second car struck a third vehicle, causing injury to two additional adult pedestrians in the crosswalk," the LAPD said.A total of seven people were transported to hospitals. Among them were five who suffered minor injuries -- two deputies and three civilians.Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the LAPD's Multidisciplinary Collision Investigation Team at (213) 833-3746.