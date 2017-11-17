2 young boys killed, mother critically injured in Boyle Heights crash involving sheriff's SUV

Three of the pedestrians who were struck in a Boyle Heights crash involving a sheriff's vehicle were two young boys who were killed and their critically injured mother. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Three of the five pedestrians who were struck in a Boyle Heights crash involving a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle were two young boys who were killed and their critically injured mother, authorities said Friday.

The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Indiana Street, where a makeshift memorial was later created.

"The force of the collision caused the deputy's patrol vehicle to run off the roadway and hit three pedestrians, a mother and her two children," the Los Angeles Police Department, which is conducting an investigation, said in a statement.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies were responding to a call at the time of the crash.

The LAPD said the fatally struck boys were 7 and 9. One died at the scene; the other was pronounced dead at a hospital, where their mother was listed in critical condition.

"The second car struck a third vehicle, causing injury to two additional adult pedestrians in the crosswalk," the LAPD said.

A total of seven people were transported to hospitals. Among them were five who suffered minor injuries -- two deputies and three civilians.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the LAPD's Multidisciplinary Collision Investigation Team at (213) 833-3746.
