A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SUV is seen near the site of a fatal collision in Boyle Heights on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle with front-end damage is seen at the site of a fatal collision in Boyle Heights on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Two minors were killed and several pedestrians were injured in a three-vehicle collision involving a sheriff's department vehicle in Boyle Heights Thursday night, officials said.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SUV was rushing to an emergency call of a gunshot victim around 7:25 p.m. when it struck five pedestrians on the southeast corner of Indiana Street and Whittier Boulevard, according to LAPD officials.One minor died at the scene and a second minor later died at the hospital.Two sheriff's deputies were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.Two other vehicles were also struck in the collision.The SUV was visible at the scene with heavy damage to its front right wheel and skidmarks visible on the nearby street and sidewalk.The investigation was ongoing.