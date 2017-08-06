NOW: Knife attack, Keese area, #LaMirada, El Camino High School, looking for suspect LM Blvd/Wicker area. pic.twitter.com/pz3e0MeRWe — La Mirada Blog (@LaMiradaBlog) August 6, 2017

A bench-clearing brawl at an adult soccer game in Whittier resulted in three people being stabbed, authorities said.The suspect remained on the loose after the incident at El Camino High School in Whittier around 12:30 p.m.The incident started with a brawl between two teams in the adult league that plays at the school on weekends, witnesses said. Players say it was a coach who threw the first punch, then everyone joined in.At least 20-30 people were involved in the fight on the field.At one point, someone - believed to be a spectator, not a player - stabbed three people, witnesses said.One was stabbed in the arm and two others in the upper torso, but none of the injuries were considered life-threatening. All three victims were transported to a local hospital.The suspect hopped a fence and fled the scene as authorities arrived.