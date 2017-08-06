3 hospitalized after stabbing at soccer game at El Camino High School in Whittier

EMBED </>More Videos

A bench-clearing brawl between two adult soccer teams in Whittier resulted in three people being stabbed on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. (KABC)

By
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) --
A bench-clearing brawl at an adult soccer game in Whittier resulted in three people being stabbed, authorities said.

The suspect remained on the loose after the incident at El Camino High School in Whittier around 12:30 p.m.

The incident started with a brawl between two teams in the adult league that plays at the school on weekends, witnesses said. Players say it was a coach who threw the first punch, then everyone joined in.

At least 20-30 people were involved in the fight on the field.

At one point, someone - believed to be a spectator, not a player - stabbed three people, witnesses said.

One was stabbed in the arm and two others in the upper torso, but none of the injuries were considered life-threatening. All three victims were transported to a local hospital.

The suspect hopped a fence and fled the scene as authorities arrived.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
stabbingsoccersportsWhittierLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Security guard stabbed to death in Sylmar, police say
Police: Naked gunman interrupts students taking SATs
12 hurt after hazardous chemical spill in Port of Long Beach
SWAT team takes man into custody after standoff in WeHo
Fundraiser held for siblings, grandma killed in Fontana crash
10 hurt amid turbulence before flight lands in Pa.
Maxine Waters, the rock star, shines at black women's event
10-year-old boy reels in a record-setting carp
Show More
2 men killed outside Compton motel; suspects sought
Potentially dangerous substance at UCLA safely detonated
Pico Rivera hit-and-run suspect 'caught' while trying to flee
Latin-American restaurants to explore in OC
McLaren making a name for itself in high-end, exotic car market
More News
Top Video
Potentially dangerous substance at UCLA safely detonated
10 hurt amid turbulence before flight lands in Pa.
Police: Naked gunman interrupts students taking SATs
Firefighters lift car off man after apparent DUI crash on skid row
More Video