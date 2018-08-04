3.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Banning, USGS says

A magnitude-3.2 earthquake struck about 3 miles east of Banning on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.There were no reports of injuries or damage.The quake hit at 6:48 a.m. and was centered 8-1/2 miles east of Beaumont, the USGS said. Its depth was measured at 3.7 miles.ABC7 viewers said they felt the temblor in San Bernardino, Redlands and Idyllwild.Others, like Jessi Lefarri, were unimpressed by the incident."Ooh tiny earthquake," Lefarri wrote on Facebook. "So scary."