3 children, 2 adults hospitalized after fire erupts at Walnut Park home

At least five people were injured when a fire erupted early Friday morning at a Walnut Park house that is home to 31 people, authorities said. (KABC)

WALNUT PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
At least five people were injured when a fire erupted early Friday morning at a Walnut Park house that is home to 31 people, authorities said.

Two adults and twenty children were inside the residence in the 3000 block of Hope Street when the blaze began shortly after 2 a.m. Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames within 10 minutes, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Five people were transported to hospitals, including an 11-year-old boy who suffered second-degree burns to his face. His mother and two younger siblings sustained smoke inhalation that was described as minor.

The cause of the incident was determined to be burning candles.
