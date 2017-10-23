Florida residents find 65 pounds of marijuana in Amazon order

ORLANDO --
When two Florida residents received their Amazon package, they were surprised to find their order came with 65 pounds of marijuana.

The residents told ABC affiliate WFTV that they ordered plastic storage bins, but when their shipment arrived they knew something was wrong.

"They were extremely heavy, heavier than you would think from ordering four empty bins," one resident, who did not want to identified, told WFTV.



WFTV reports the marijuana was found in boxes inside the totes and gave off a strong odor.

Police seized the drugs and launched an investigation.

The order had been shipped by Amazon's Warehouse Deals via UPS from a facility in Massachusetts.

After more than a month of speaking with Amazon over email in hopes of an explanation, the couple said Amazon sent a $150 Amazon gift card and a message that read, "I am unable to do anything else at this time."

Amazon sent a statement to WFTV saying its customer service team worked directly with the customer to address concerns and will work with law enforcement to investigate the case.

WFTV contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmarijuanadrugdrugsamazonFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Southland sizzles amid fall heat wave
Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump
2 tied up in La Habra Heights home-invasion robbery
Transition road reopens after big rig crash in downtown LA
SoCal firefighters boost staffing amid red flag warning
Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy is six months
McCain issues veiled criticism of Trump's Vietnam deferment
World Series a pricey ticket for Dodgers fans
Show More
Firefighters knock down Tujunga blaze
38 accuse writer/director James Toback of sexual harassment
New York City hotel sells $1,000 bagel
Family asks for help solving fatal Sylmar hit-run
Farmers row giant pumpkins in Oregon regatta
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
PHOTOS: 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles
More Photos