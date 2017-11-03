Amber Alert issued in abduction of 1-month-old child from Fort Tejon

EMBED </>More Videos

An Amber Alert was issued for a man driving a 2007 white Chevrolet 2500 pickup with CA license plate 02390P1 in the abduction of an infant from Fort Tejon on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
FORT TEJON, Calif. (KABC) --
An Amber Alert was issued for parts of central and Southern California for a 1-month-old infant abducted from Fort Tejon.

The suspect was described as Jeffrey Michael Gomes, 42, a Hispanic male standing 6 feet tall, weighing 207 pounds. He was wearing a black and gray long-sleeve shirt, gray hat and dark blue jeans.

He was driving a 2007 white Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck, with California license plate 02390P1.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

The child who was abducted is Jefferson Gomes. He is a 1-month-old Asian child, weighing 12 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a navy blue onesie.

The suspect is believed to be the boy's father.

Anyone who spots the suspect or child should call 911.

The Amber Alert was issued for Kern, Kings, Fresno, Los Angeles and Tulare counties.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
amber alertabductionchild abductionkidnappingkidnapSouthern CaliforniaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Stolen-car suspect arrested at Alhambra school after chase
NYPD says it is building rape case to seek arrest of Harvey Weinstein
UK police investigating sex assault linked to Kevin Spacey
Inmate who walked away from camp arrested in Lancaster
3 detained in San Bernardino shooting that wounded 2
Female pols allege harassment by colleagues in House
DTLA penthouse rental listed for $100K per month
Actor Brad Bufanda dead after jumping from LA building
Show More
DOD not shutting down power grid despite internet rumor
Newport Beach police arrest man in 1994 cold case murder of mother
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
Kidnapping victim rescued in Pomona; armed suspect arrested
Bergdahl gets no prison time for walking off his Afghanistan post
More News
Top Video
Stolen-car suspect arrested at Alhambra school after chase
Female pols allege harassment by colleagues in House
3 detained in San Bernardino shooting that wounded 2
Newport Beach police arrest man in 1994 cold case murder of mother
More Video