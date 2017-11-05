At least 27 dead, 27 injured in Texas church shooting, authorities say

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KABC) --
At least 27 people have been killed and at least 27 injured after a shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, a law enforcement official tells ABC News.

The shooter is dead, according to law enforcement officials.

Multiple victims have been transported to a hospital. Connally Memorial Medical Center said they have received six or seven patients from the scene at First Baptist Church.

The FBI responded to the scene of the shooting. The agency could not immediately confirm the number of casualties.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told a local newspaper that a man walked into a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and started shooting, leaving multiple people dead.

Tackitt said the shooter was taken down. It wasn't immediately known who carried out the attack.

First responders converged on the church in the small town southeast of San Antonio and helicopters are taking victims to hospitals.

People outside the church in Sutherland Springs were filmed crying and holding hands as they prayed together in the wake of the shooting.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a statement in the wake of the shooting, saying, "The thoughts and prayers of all Texans are with the people of Sutherland Springs as tragic reports come out of First Baptist Church. My office stands ready to assist local law enforcement as needed. Please join Angela and me as we pray for those impacted by this horrific shooting."

President Donald Trump tweeted, "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan."



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said, "While the details of this horrific act are still under investigation, Cecilia and I want to send our sincerest thoughts and prayers to all those who have been affected by this evil act. I want to thank law enforcement for their response and ask that all Texans pray for the Sutherland Springs community during this time of mourning and loss."


Sutherland Springs is a community of about 400 people, 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
