A Lamborghini was totaled after it burst into flames on a street in Irvine overnight.The incident happened around midnight, according to authorities, near Main Street and Jamboree Road. The vehicle somehow caught fire.Authorities said the driver of the car fled from the vehicle unharmed. The $200,000 electric blue car was on fire for about 10 minutes before firefighters put it out, but it was destroyed.The cause of the blaze was unknown.