It was the second day of the 43rd annual Toyota Grand Prix in Long Beach Saturday, which included qualifying rounds for the IndyCar Race.Crews worked to get cars ready for the Indy race on Sunday. But there was still action as cars whizzed down a 1.97-mile circuit that winded through the streets of downtown Long Beach.The event included concerts and family activities, but the hum of the race cars was the biggest draw.About 180,000 people are expected at the Long Beach Grand Prix, and regular attendees said the race weekend never disappoints."I love the atmosphere. I love the people. I've been coming here for a couple years with some of my friends and my family. I enjoy the Long Beach Grand Prix," Rodney LaCrouix said.