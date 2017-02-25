Maserati enters SUV market with 2017 Levante

Following in the footsteps of other premium car brands, Maserati has entered the SUV market.The 2017 Maserati Levante is the latest crossover SUV from the Italian luxury car manufacturer.While it has a traditional SUV shape, the Levante retains a distinct Maserati style. The interior especially has an unmistakably Italian look, with a combination of comfort and sportiness.The vehicle's two V6 engines offer both big power and a great exhaust growl.Maserati is the latest high-end car company to jump into the SUV market, joining Porsche, Jaguar and even Bentley.With high demand, such premium SUVs have become very successful.The success is at the expense of sedan sales, as many who buy luxury SUVs do so instead of purchasing a new sedan.However, Maserati is sticking with cars as well and does not currently see any reason to have more SUVs in their showrooms.Those who have always wanted a Maserati but do not like SUVs needn't worry as the Levante will not replace any models.Yet those who like the idea of an Italian luxury car with a whole lot of cargo space are now in luck.