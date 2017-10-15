JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK (KABC) --Two bodies have been found in Joshua Tree National Park that are believed to be a pair of hikers from Southern California missing since July.
The bodies are believed to be Joseph Orbeso, 21, of Lakewood and Rachel Nguyen, 20, of Westminster, sources told ABC affiliate KESQ.
They have been missing since July 28, when they were supposed to check out of their accommodations, but never did, and their vehicle was found in the northwest area of the park.
Extensive search efforts had been unable to locate them at the time.
Official confirmation of their identities has not been confirmed, but investigators are headed to the scene.
DEVELOPING: More details will be provided on this story as they become available.