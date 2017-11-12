8-year-old nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack

EMBED </>More Videos

A freak accident with a newly sharpened pencil almost cost a third-grader his life. (KTRK)

WELLINGTON, Fla. --
A freak accident with a newly sharpened pencil almost cost a third-grader his life.

Kolston Moradi said he felt something odd go into his arm when he sat down with his backpack minutes before he was about to be dismissed from Equestrian Trails Elementary School.

"I put it in my backpack and whenever we were going to the dismissal room and whenever I sat down it hit my artery," said Moradi.

Teachers rushed to help the 8-year-old after noticing the blood gushing from his arm. The pencil had poked his artery.

They applied pressure to the wound until paramedics arrived.

A paramedic said the pencil would have killed him if they hadn't stopped the bleeding.

Kolston was taken to the hospital and was back at school the next day.

Related Topics:
accidentfreak accidentstudent safetyu.s. & worldchild injuredFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
At least 61 killed in 7.2 quake on Iran-Iraq border
Hundreds march together for #MeToo rally in Hollywood
Veteran fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Orange
El Segundo murder-suicide under investigation
Girl ID'd after fatal crash near Boyle Heights taco stand
Man walks with 200-pound cross to honor Texas shooting victims
Man killed in South LA hit-and-run; suspect sought
LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA players remain in China
Show More
New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather
Ford completely revamps Expedition SUV for 2018
LASD deputies walk into South El Monte store, stop robbery in progress
1st awards of the season handed out at Oscar Governors Awards
Santa's Village packed full of new features for 2017
More News
Top Video
Hundreds march together for #MeToo rally in Hollywood
El Segundo murder-suicide under investigation
Girl ID'd after fatal crash near Boyle Heights taco stand
Man walks with 200-pound cross to honor Texas shooting victims
More Video