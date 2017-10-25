Firefighters battle small brush fire, separate apartment fire near Dodger Stadium

An apartment fire and brush fire erupted near Dodger Stadium in separate areas of Echo Park and Elysian Park on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. (KABC)

ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Firefighters successfully extinguished a 1/4-acre grass fire near Dodger Stadium during the eighth inning of World Series Game 2 Wednesday.

The blaze broke out in the area of Academy Road and Stadium Way, near Elysian Park.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded quickly on the ground and by air.

Separately, a residence was on fire in the 1000-block of Everett Place in nearby Echo Park. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the building before a water drop doused the blaze.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
brush firehouse fireworld seriesLos AngelesElysian ParkLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Steal of a price: Man finds World Series tickets for $9
Vin Scully joined by Fernando Valenzuela during World Series 1st pitch
Take me out to the ballgame! Celebs at the World Series
Scorching temps, dry conditions continue across SoCal
Vegas gunman's brother arrested for child porn in Valley Village
Fontana father bleeds Dodger blue
Disneyland announces new hotel to open in 2021
10-year-old wins World Series tickets in school essay contest
Show More
'Saved by the Bell' diner coming to West Hollywood
Santa Ana winds subside, high temps remain in Inland Empire
Driver slams into Goodwill store in Pasadena
NAACP warns African-Americans about travel on American Airlines
$140K worth of iPhone 8s stolen in armed robbery
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos