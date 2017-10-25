Firefighters successfully extinguished a 1/4-acre grass fire near Dodger Stadium during the eighth inning of World Series Game 2 Wednesday.The blaze broke out in the area of Academy Road and Stadium Way, near Elysian Park.The Los Angeles Fire Department responded quickly on the ground and by air.Separately, a residence was on fire in the 1000-block of Everett Place in nearby Echo Park. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the building before a water drop doused the blaze.This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.