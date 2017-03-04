BUSINESS

Brawny Woman replaces Brawny Man for Women's History Month

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Brawny paper towel company replaced the Brawny Man with the Brawny Woman (WTVD)

Paper towel company Brawny has replaced its iconic Brawny Man with a woman for Women's History Month.

The Brawny Woman is part of the #StrengthHasNoGender initiative, started by Brawny's parent company Georgia-Pacific.

The initiative, now in its second year, celebrates women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Brawny Woman rolls are available in eight-roll packages during the month of March in Walmart store across the country.
Related Topics:
businesswomenadvertisingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Bay Area high school makes $50 million in Snap IPO
J.C. Penney closing up to 140 stores
Makin Bacon facing ruin from knockoffs sold on Amazon
Drivers see higher premiums after not-at-fault crashes, consumer group says
More Business
Top Stories
1 dead in Pacific Palisades townhouse fire
Hundreds concerned about health care at Palmdale town hall
Superman performer returns to Hollywood after assault
One Direction's Louis Tomlinson arrested after altercation with paparazzi
Father charged for shooting son over drugs
Man arrested in Perris for stealing mail, possession of meth
2 brawls in less than a week at Victorville Chuck E. Cheese's
Show More
Garcetti speaks out about ICE arrest of Highland Park father
Pedestrian killed in alleged DUI crash in Maywood
Buss family feud brewing over control of Lakers
Boy, 2, remains missing after Hesperia crash that killed mom, brother
Free teen safe driving course arrives in Arcadia this weekend
More News
Top Video
Hundreds concerned about health care at Palmdale town hall
Buss family feud brewing over control of Lakers
LAPD raids net 15 gang members, guns, drugs in Baldwin Village
Father charged for shooting son over drugs
More Video