Value: increase from $95 to $97

Regular: increase from $105 to $110

Peak: increase from $119 to $124

Value: increase from $155 to $157

Regular: increase from $160 to $165

Peak: increase from $169 to $174

The Disneyland Resort raised the prices on single-day tickets for one park and park hoppers, as well as some annual passes.The increased prices were done in the hopes of spreading out demand at the often packed theme park."Our pricing provides guests a range of options that allow us to better manage demand to maximize the guest experience and is reflective of the distinctly Disney offerings at all of our parks," said Suzi Brown, director of media relations and external communications at the park.Price increases will take effect Sunday. The single park and park hopper tickets will be adjusted between $2 and $5, based on the seasonal price.In addition to the single-day prices, the SoCal Select, SoCal and Deluxe annual passes will increase between $10 and $20.The SoCal Select and SoCal passes will increase by $10 each: from $329 to $339 for select and $459 to $469 for SoCal. Deluxe passes will increase from $599 to $619.Prices for the Signature, Signature Plus and Premiere Passport passes will not change.