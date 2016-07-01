To apply for a position at ABC7 please click on the applicable link below. Scroll to the bottom for information about internships.
Senior Digital News Producer | Click here to apply
Are you a news junkie with strong leadership qualities? ABC7 Los Angeles is looking for a dynamic, technically-savvy lead producer to join our Web management team. Candidates should have experience working and multitasking in a high-pressure online news environment. Strong editorial skills and sharp news judgment are a must. Knowledge of the ENPS news system, line producing experience, and non-linear editing experience are all pluses. Key responsibilities include: supervising web staff; tracking progress of website projects; timely posting of breaking local and national news; working with broadcast and online producers and the assignment desk to coordinate on-air and online news coverage; coordinating special projects with various station departments; site troubleshooting and overall maintenance of the high editorial standards of ABC7 and abc7.com. Applicant must possess strong writing and copy-editing skills; strong computer skills, including knowledge of keyboard shortcuts; solid knowledge of basic HTML; familiarity with Adobe Photoshop and Premiere; understanding and knowledge of social networks including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Executive Producer/Newscast Producer | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking an Executive Producer to supervisor weekend evening editions of Eyewitness News. This position also line produces newscasts three days per week. We are looking for a proven leader with excellent news judgment, strong writing skills and a passion for being first with breaking news. You must be a good communicator with strong people skills. This position is also responsible for content across all platforms, so fluency in social media is a must. Current experience managing a successful newscast is preferred. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Executive Producer | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking an Executive Producer to supervise Eyewitness News 4:30 - 7 a.m. This position requires a proven leader with excellent news judgment, strong writing skills, a passion for being first with breaking news and the creativity to produce content that's essential for the morning audience. You must be a good communicator with strong people skills. This position will supervise morning news content across all platforms so fluency in social media is a must. Current or previous experience managing a successful morning newscast preferred. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Videographer | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is looking for a dynamic freelance/part-time videographer to help skillfully capture various ABC7's local productions including Eye on LA, Vista La, and red carpet award pre- and post-shows. Must have a creative eye, be a compelling visual storyteller, and pay special attention to detail. And if you're an experienced Avid editor, even better! Qualified candidates will have at least 5 years professional experience shooting video projects for broadcast or digital platforms. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Content Producer | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is looking for a freelance/part-time creative content producer to contribute their talent to various ABC7's local productions including Eye on LA, Vista La, and red carpet award pre- and post-shows across broadcast and digital platforms. Must be an excellent storyteller, compelling writer, and able to communicate vision effectively and efficiently in the edit bay. Qualified candidates will have at least 5 years experience post-producing television and social content, pre-interviewing and booking talent. Outstanding communication, organizational, and multi-tasking skills are essential and must thrive in a deadline-driven environment. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
General Assignment Reporter | Click here to apply
KABC-TV, the ABC Owned local TV and digital content provider in Los Angeles, seeks a creative, energetic, general assignment reporter. Qualified candidates must be great writers and have strong live presentation skills. Previous local news anchoring or fill-in anchoring experience is preferred. Ability to shoot, edit and publish is essential. Must be able to demonstrate social media fluency. If you work well under deadline pressure, are a strong journalist and story-teller, and are comfortable handling live breaking news at the anchor desk and in the field please apply. Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Producer | Click here to apply
KABC-TV, the ABC Owned local TV and digital content source in Los Angeles, is adding a Staff Producer for Eyewitness News. Excellent writing, copy editing, and content showcasing skills are required. Qualified candidates should have at least 3 years producing experience in a competitive market as well as the ability to work under constant deadline pressure. Candidates must have experience with ENPS, non-linear editing, VIZRT and touchscreen graphics. A college degree, preferably in Journalism, is required. Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Helicopter Reporter: | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles seeks a creative and energetic helicopter reporter. Qualified candidates must have strong live presentation skills. Previous chopper experience handling live breaking news in L.A. is strongly preferred. Ability to operate camera in a helicopter is a plus. Please apply online and include your demo reel. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Broadcast Systems Specialist: | Click here to apply
KABC TV, the ABC/Disney Owned station in Los Angeles has an opportunity for a Broadcast Systems Specialist with significant experience and a strong working knowledge of television broadcast and digital media. The successful candidate will become a high-level member of the select team charged with designing, implementing and supporting major technical systems at one of the largest and most successful commercial television stations in the country. They will report to the Assistant Director of Technology and be responsible for the highest level of service and support to in-house customers. Qualified applicants must have demonstrable ability to manage multiple, changing priorities and tight deadlines. An in-depth knowledge of information technology and networking, including best security practices, will be necessary. Knowledge of digital video and audio technologies, file-based production and web/social media workflows will be necessary. The best-qualified candidates will also bring project management and documentations skills and demonstrate excellent communication ability. Night, weekend, and holiday work will periodically be required and the ability to lift and carry equipment as necessary. Preference will be given to applicants with significant experience supporting newsroom automation systems, channel playout and branding systems. Experience with non-linear editing systems, large electronic graphics systems, as well as general signal distribution and routing are highly desirable. A degree in a technical related field, appropriate certifications, or equivalent experience preferred and significant experience in all technology related to operation and maintenance of modern broadcast, news, and media production facilities required. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
Social Media Producer: | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles seeks a dynamic social media expert to produce engaging content and help hone strategy for the most-followed local TV station in the country. The Social Media Producer will help to envision and execute campaigns across our suite of social properties for various departments including news, programming, promotions, sales and community affairs. This individual understands the value and mission of our station and company brands, and will appropriately represent them in social. The Social Media Producer thrives on experimenting with the latest tips, tools and research, and aggressively monitors ABC7's performance, making necessary strategic adjustments to succeed in the ever-changing social space. This position is based in ABC7's fast-paced TV newsroom and works closely with the Senior Digital Producer to help educate and lead our team of content producers and on-air talent. This position reports directly to the Senior Digital Producer. The ideal candidate must be willing to work flexible hours, has wide-ranging knowledge of major social platforms and devices, deep personal engagement in social media, and is able to drive results organically. Experience in journalism or with TV newsrooms is a plus. Responsibilities include but are not limited to launching ABC7 on emerging platforms, accelerating existing social media strategies, monitoring social media best practices and providing proactive recommendations, monitoring day-to-day social media conversations, accounts management. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
CONSUMER REPORTER | Click here to apply
KABC-TV, the ABC Owned Station in Los Angeles, has an immediate opening for a Consumer Reporter to produce impactful stories daily for ABC7's broadcast and digital platforms. The reporter must have the ability to shoot, write, edit and publish. Previous experience investigating consumer issues is preferred. Proven success engaging audiences via social media, and already having an audience and profile in new media, are desired. We're looking for a journalist with a passion for providing information that helps people live better lives. College degree preferred. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
TRANSMISSION ENGINEER | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles seeks an experienced individual for the position of freelance Transmission Engineer. Duties will include acquisition, transmission, routing, and quality control of satellite, microwave, and other signals. The successful candidate will operate in a demanding, live news environment. The ability to work various shifts including nights and weekends is required. Candidate should be motivated to excel and possess strong interpersonal skills. Significant knowledge of southern California geography and the ability to multi-task in a fast paced environment is required. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
PART-TIME FREELANCE DIGITAL NEWS PRODUCER | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is looking for a dynamic, self-motivated, technically-savvy news junkie to join our online news team at our Glendale studios. Candidates should have experience working and multitasking in a high-pressure television news environment. Strong editorial skills and sharp news judgment is a must. You must have strong basic computer skills, including common keyboard shortcuts. Candidates must also thrive in a team environment and be available to work flexible hours, including overnights and weekends. Applicant must possess: Strong writing and copy-editing skills; solid newsgathering abilities; proficiency with AP Style; strong computer skills; solid knowledge of basic HTML; strong grasp of social media, basic Photoshop and Final Cut Pro skills, and familiarity with mobile devices including phones and tablets. Key responsibilities include: Timely posting of breaking local and national news on all digital platforms, including but not limited to websites, apps and social media; working with producers and assignment editors to coordinate on-air and online news coverage; coordinating special projects with various station departments; site troubleshooting and overall maintenance of the high editorial standards of ABC7 and abc7.com. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
FREELANCE MAINTENANCE ENGINEER | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking experienced, skilled broadcast maintenance engineers for freelance employment. These positions will require significant, diverse experience in installation and maintenance of modern digital production, ENG, and RF transmission systems. FCC license and/or SBE certification is desirable. Shifts may be part or full-time and the ability to work a varied schedule including early mornings, nights and weekends is necessary. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
ENG CAMERAPERSONS: | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking experienced ENG camerapersons for freelance employment. Successful candidates will have at least two years experience in daily newsgathering, live microwave truck operation, and editing in the field. Non-linear editing experience a plus. Scheduling flexibility, including willingness to work weekends, early mornings, late nights, and holidays a must. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
IS TECHNICIAN - P/T: | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking an individual to provide help desk services including telephone and desktop computer support on a part-time basis. Will participate in the development and maintenance of desktop and portable PC configurations. Must understand basic troubleshooting techniques and be a logical problem solver. Must have good interpersonal skills and be motivated to help. Ability to work well in a team environment and lift and carry a minimum of 50 pounds required. Must be available for any shift including holidays and weekends. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
NEWSWRITER/NEWSCAST PRODUCER: | Click here to apply
Do you have what it takes to make our newscasts stand out in a highly competitive market? ABC7 Los Angeles is looking to hire an experienced staff Newswriter/Newscast Producer. Must be a great writer/storyteller who also understands the role social media plays in reaching viewers and creating content. Qualified candidate should have at least 3 years newscast writing and producing experience and the ability to work quickly under constant deadline pressure. Knowledge of ENPS, non-linear editing, VIZRT, and touch-screen technology a plus. Schedule flexibility and willingness to work weekends, overnights and holidays a must. This position involves a mix of writing-only and producing-only days. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
FREELANCE GENERAL ASSIGNMENT REPORTERS: | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking dynamic freelance General Assignment Reporters to join our top rated news team. Qualified candidates must have excellent writing and live presentation skills. A minimum of five years television broadcast news experience in a medium to large market is preferred. Ability to shoot and edit your own stories a plus. If you are interested in applying your reporting skills in a challenging and exciting news market, send your resume and non-returnable DVD. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
FREELANCE ASSIGNMENT EDITOR: | Click here to apply
ABC7 Eyewitness News, Southern California's breaking news leader, is seeking a part-time weekend Assignment Editor. This position is for weekend evenings but applicant should be flexible enough to work additional fill-in shifts if needed at various times during the week. Previous assignment desk experience is a must. Knowledge of Southern California a plus. Must be able to multi-task and make decisions quickly, function effectively under deadline pressure, and have previous experience coordinating the movements of reporters and crews. If you have great story ideas, great contacts, and love breaking news, please apply. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
FREELANCE GRAPHIC ARTIST: | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is looking for freelance Graphic Artists/Broadcast Designers. If your creative juices pack a punch when working under tight deadlines, keep reading! Candidates must be resourceful, team players who are excellent at multi-tasking with the ability to conceptualize and design in broadcast, print, and web media. Advanced level in Adobe Photoshop and Adobe After Effects; experience in Final Cut Pro, Cinema 4D and Adobe Illustrator. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
FREELANCE NON-LINEAR EDITORS: | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking experienced non-linear news editors for freelance employment. Must be able to work under tight deadlines. Minimum 3 years experience preferred in a local television station news department. Familiarity with Aurora NewsEdit system a plus. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
NEWSWRITERS: | Click here to apply
ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking experienced television newswriters for freelance employment. Minimum of two years broadcast news experience. Ability to work quickly and under continuous deadlines. Knowledge of ENPS news system, line producing experience, and non-linear editing experience all pluses. Scheduling flexibility and willingness to work weekends, overnights, and holidays a must. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
NEWS ASSISTANTS: | Click here to apply
ABC7, the number one station in Los Angeles, is seeking News Assistants for freelance employment. The duties of this entry level position include but are not limited to logging tapes for stories and for music usage, searching tape files for video, answering phones, and running teleprompter. Shifts are varied and work will include some evenings, early mornings and weekends. College degree or current college attendance required. Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
KABC-TV is an equal opportunity employer. KABC-TV wants to widely publicize our job opportunities. Any organization that regularly distributes employment information to job seekers or that refers candidates to employers may ask to be put on our mailing list to receive information about job vacancies. For further information, please contact us at (818) 863-7725.
INTERNSHIPS
ABC7 has a variety of internship opportunities available year-round to currently enrolled college students pursuing careers in TV/Broadcasting and other related fields.
Our internship program is designed to provide students with an educational experience that complements their academic studies and provides an opportunity to observe and participate in the daily work and operation of the television station. The objective is to enhance the student's understanding of the broadcasting business and to reinforce their desire to further pursue a career in broadcasting.
To apply for an internship with ABC7, visit disneycareers.com and enter KABC-TV in the search box.
