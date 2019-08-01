Equal Employment Opportunity Report

KABC-TV LOS ANGELES ANNUAL EEO PUBLIC FILE REPORT
August 1, 2019
I. GENERAL POLICY
This report covers the period from July 22, 2018 through July 21, 2019
KABC-TV (the "Station") has a longstanding commitment to a policy of equal employment and advancement opportunities for all qualified individuals without regard to race, color, gender, marital status, religion, age, national origin, citizenship status, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, covered veteran status, or any other basis prohibited by state or federal law.
In the Station's commitment to fair employment practices, we strive to ensure that equal consideration is extended to all employees and applicants in recruitment, selection procedures, employee development, performance evaluation, promotions, transfers, benefits and other aspects of employment.
It is the Station's policy to promote the realization of equal employment opportunity through a positive, continuing program of specific recruitment, outreach, hiring, promotion and other practices. In compliance with the EEO record keeping requirements, the Station creates a file for each position to be filled. The file generally includes, but is not limited to, the following items: copies of advertisements, emails, and distributions to the Station's mailing lists used to notify sources of the opening, and a summary of interviewees who applied for the vacancies as well as their referral sources.
In addition, the Station documents and retains information about its long-term recruitment initiatives. These files generally include, but are not limited to: the nature and date of each activity, the scope of the Station's participation, and the names and titles of the Station personnel involved.
II. RESPONSIBILITY
Cheryl Fair, KABC-TV's President & General Manager, is responsible for supervising EEO compliance.
III. POSITIONS FILLED AND RECRUITMENT METHODS
KABC-TV has publicized job vacancies in the following ways (except for positions filled through internal promotion) and as indicated below:
1. Sending or emailing the KABC-TV job listing to the 61 organizations and schools detailed in Attachment A. We periodically broadcast on-air announcements publicizing the fact that qualified organizations may request to be added to our mailing list.
2. Posting open positions on the station's website (www.abc7.com/jobs) and job line.
3. Posting open positions via DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances detailed in Attachment B.
4. Posting open positions in the Company online job listing (www.disneycareers.com).
Following are the positions filled during the period of July 22, 2018 to July 21, 2019:
Helicopter Reporter (Posted 3/27/18, Filled - Christopher Christi 9/4/18)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org.
One person was interviewed. Referral source of the candidate interviewed was as follows: industry referral - 1. The candidate hired was an industry referral.
Digital News Producer (Posted 1/29/18, Filled - Mark Salay Garcia 10/29/18)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org.
Four people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: internal station candidate - 1; TVJobs.com - 1; station website - 2. The candidate hired was an internal station candidate.
Morning News Producer (Posted 2/2/18, Filled - Kari Samuelson 12/10/18)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org.
Two people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: LinkedIn.com - 1; internal station candidate - 1. The candidate hired was an internal station candidate.
Assistant News Director (Posted 10/22/18, Filled - Pam Heminway 12/21/18)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, TVJobs.com.
Four people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: employee referral - 1; internal station candidate - 3. The candidate hired was an internal station candidate.
Community Journalist (4) (Posted 10/12/18, Filled - Rachel Jordan 2/11/19, Gabriela Milian 2/11/19, Eric Resendiz 2/11/19, Sophie Flay 3/18/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, JournalismJobs.com.
Thirteen people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: company online job listing - 6; internal station candidate - 3; KABC-TV Intern - 1; employee referral - 3. The referral source of two candidates hired was the company online job listing. One candidate hired was a KABC-TV Intern. The other candidate hired was an employee referral.
Senior Digital News Producer (Posted 12/15/18, Filled - Jeong (Janet) Kinnaman 2/18/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, JournalismJobs.com.
Seven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: station website - 1; employee referral - 2; company online job listing - 2; internal station candidate - 2. The candidate hired was an internal station candidate.
Evening News Producer (Posted 7/5/18, Filled - Mariam Rodriguez 2/25/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org.
Six people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: internal station candidate - 6. The candidate hired was an internal station candidate.
Orange County Reporter (Posted 10/18/18, Filled - Jessica De Nova 3/4/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, JournalismJobs.com.
Seven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: employee referral - 1; industry referral - 4; company online job listing - 1; LinkedIn - 1. The referral source of the candidate hired was LinkedIn.
Morning Executive Producer (2) (Posted 12/20/18, Filled - Christopher Di Vincenzo 3/20/19, Monique Harris Serrano 6/3/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, JournalismJobs.com.
Seven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: company online job listing - 2; internal station candidate - 3; employee referral - 2. One candidate hired was an internal station candidate.
The referral source of other candidate hired was the company online job listing.
Account Executive(2) (Posted 2/5/19, Filled - Monica Rubalcava 04/01/19,Gina Mysel 4/1/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, Spotsndots.com, TVNewscheck.com
Fifteen people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: industry referral - 5; company online job listing - 3; Indeed.com - 2; employee referral - 3; Mediabistro.com - 1; LinkedIn.com - 1.One candidate hired was an employee referral. The other candidate hired was an industry referral.
Digital News Producer (2) (Posted 2/21/19, Filled - Lauren Mclendon 4/15/19, Elizabeth Munoz 6/17/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, JournalismJobs.com.
Ten people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Indeed.com - 1; station website - 5; company online job listing - 3; JournalismJobs.com - 1. The referral source of one candidate hired was the company online job listing. The referral source of the other candidate hired was
Indeed.com.
Vice President - Marketing (Posted 2/11/19, Filled - Adrianne Anderson 4/29/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org.
Eight people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: company online job listing - 1; internal station candidate - 3; employee referral - 4. The candidate hired was an employee referral.
Weekend Anchor/General Assignment Reporter (Posted 10/30/18, Filled -Rachel Brown 6/24/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, JournalismJobs.com.
Seven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: industry referral - 5; internal station candidate - 1; company online job listing - 1. The candidate hired was an industry referral.
Freelance ENG Cameraperson (Posted 6/3/15, Filled - Eric Trujillo 11/24/18)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: LA Sentinel, Mediamatch.com, TVJobs.com.
Thirteen people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: internal station candidate - 1; employee referral -4; industry referral - 3; company online job listing - 2; unknown - 3. The candidate hired was an internal station candidate.
Freelance Videographer (Posted 10/16/17, Filled - William Escobar 3/30/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position
was advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, Mediamatch.com.
Seven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed
were as follows: company online job listing - 4; internal station candidate - 2;
industry referral - 1. The candidate hired was an internal station candidate.
Freelance News Assistant (3) (Posted 5/16/17, Filled - Tiffany Ujiiye 10/06/18,
Michael Hernandez 10/20/18, Flor Tolentino 1/20/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position
was advertised in the following publication: TVJobs.com, Mediamatch.com,
JournalismJobs.com.
Twenty people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed
were as follows: station website - 1; KABC-TV college intern - 6; employee
referral - 7; industry referral - 1; company online job listing - 5. One candidate
hired was an employee referral. The referral source of the second candidate
hired was the station website. The referral source of third candidate hired was
the company online job listing.
Freelance News Assistant (Posted 5/1/18, Filled - Tiffany Hosseini 2/28/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position
was advertised in the following publication: TVJobs.com, NAHJ.org,
JournalismJobs.com.
Thirty-one people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates
interviewed were as follows: station website - 11; KABC-TV college intern - 7;
employee referral - 4; USC Annenberg job fair - 2; company online job listing -
7. The candidate hired was an employee referral.
Freelance Newswriter (Posted 5/1/18, Filled - Julia Martorano 05/30/19)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position
was advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, NAHJ.org,
JournalismJobs.com.
Twenty-two people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates
interviewed were as follows: LinkedIn.com - 1; station website - 10; employee
7
referral - 6; industry referral - 3; internal station candidate - 2. The referral
source of the candidate hired was the station website.
Freelance Newswriter (3) (Posted 5/16/17, Filled - Margarita Frias 8/16/18,
Chase Wilson 9/12/18, Kristen Glover 9/15/18)
In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position
was advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, Mediamatch.com,
JournalismJobs.com.
Seventeen people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates
interviewed were as follows: internal station candidate - 2; company online job
listing - 7; employee referral - 5; industry referral - 2; unknown - 1. Two
candidates hired were internal station candidates. The referral source of the other
candidate hired was the company online job listing.
IV. LONG TERM RECRUITMENT INITIATIVES
KABC-TV is committed to performing ongoing non-vacancy specific
recruitment efforts that bring attention to the variety of job and career
opportunities at the station. Outreach efforts are designed to provide easy access
for candidates to apply for job opportunities, as well as provide information and
training to develop a diverse pool of prospective candidates for the future.
A. Participation in Job Fairs
KABC-TV participated in three job fairs during the reporting period.
Station personnel participated in job fairs by distributing information about
career and internship opportunities, soliciting resumes, interviewing job
seekers, critiquing demo reels and providing career guidance.
Below is a list of job fairs attended by KABC-TV and participating Station
personnel:
National Association of Black Journalists National Convention
(8/1/18-8/5/18) - GM Renaissance Center - Detroit, MI - Rob
Elmore - Vice President of News, Renee Washington - Assistant
News Director
University of Southern California Annenberg Journalism
Networking Night (10/16/18) - USC Wallis Annenberg Hall -
8
Los Angeles, CA - Teresa Samaniego - Vice President, Diversity
& Community Engagement
University of Southern California Annenberg Career Connection
- Internship and Job Fair (3/20/19) - USC Tutor Campus Center
- Los Angeles, CA - Teresa Samaniego - Vice President,
Diversity & Community Engagement and Mariel Moscoso -
Community Engagement Specialist
B. Internship Program
KABC-TV's internship program offers paid internships for college
students interested in careers in television broadcasting. The internship
program is designed to provide students with an onsite educational
experience that complements their academic studies. During the reporting
period, KABC-TV hired 45 interns.
KABC-TV's internship program has launched the careers of hundreds of
students with aspirations to work in broadcasting. Currently there are eight
former KABC-TV interns working at the Station in Programming and
News, including on-air talent.
Recruitment outreach for interns is accomplished using a variety of
methods with attention to resources that provide a diverse candidate pool.
Job fairs and career fairs at colleges with diverse student populations are a
major source of candidates. Notices are posted at local colleges,
universities and minority organizations. Instructions on applying for a
KABC-TV internship are featured on the ABC7 website.
Internship opportunities are promoted and applications are distributed at
all job fairs, workshops, conferences, community meetings and student
tours.
C. Listing each upper-level opening in a job bank or newsletter of a media
trade group with a broad-based membership that includes women and
minorities
The Station sent notification of its job listings to the National Association
of Hispanic Journalists.
D. Participation in Conventions, Workshops and Seminars
KABC-TV worked closely with community-based organizations to
9
sponsor and assist with planning, implementation, and active participation
in four conferences, conventions, workshops and seminars designed to
provide information on career planning, job opportunities, resume writing
and interview techniques.
Below are the four events KABC-TV participated in:
CCNMA Latino Journalist of California 10/10/18 -
InterContinental Los Angeles Century City - Los Angeles, CA
KABC-TV participated in the Los Angeles Journalism Job Fair
for professional Latino journalists on the opportunities in the
news media industry. Teresa Samaniego - Vice President,
Diversity & Community Engagement participated the event.
HOPE (Hispanas Organized for Political Equality) 10/12/18 -
Grand Central Air Terminal - Glendale, CA
KABC-TV worked with HOPE to co-host the Young
Professional Summit for college students on the opportunities in
the entertainment industry. Teresa Samaniego - Vice President,
Diversity & Community Engagement and Anabel Munoz - Field
Reporter participated as the keynote speakers. Nancy Udave -
News Media Manager and Julie Farias - Marketing Coordinator
participated as career forum experts.
Los Angeles County Alliance for Boys and Girls Clubs 2/9/19 -
KABC-TV Studio Glendale, CA
KABC-TV sponsored and hosted the Los Angeles County
Alliance for Boys and Girls Clubs Speaker in Training and
Career Panel. Anabel Munoz - Reporter provided education and
training.
HOPE (Hispanas Organized for Political Equality) Latina
History Day Conference 3/9/19 - Millennium Biltmore Hotel
Los Angeles, CA
KABC-TV worked with HOPE to co-host the Career Track
Workshop for Latinas on the opportunities in the entertainment
industry. The women heard from Anabel Munoz - Field
Reporter.
Station employee participation provides the opportunity to motivate and
inspire interest specifically in careers in broadcast journalism, television
production, sales, public affairs and other related fields.
10
KABC-TV on air talent and employees
On air talent and employees represent KABC-TV at conferences,
workshops and seminars as guest speakers. They provide insight
to career opportunities and strategies for success in broadcast
journalism. Below is a list of on-air talent and employee
participation.
Ashley Brewer - Anchor at the Glendale Quarterback Club
SCSB Luncheon (9/4/18)
Karl Schmid - Entertainment Host at the National Lesbian
and Gay Journalists Association National Convention (9/7/18)
Anabel Munoz - Reporter at the HOPE Young Professional
Summit (10/12/18)
Leticia Juarez - Reporter at the NLBWA IE Latina's In
Business Conference (10/16/18)
George Pennacchio - Entertainment Reporter at the Cal
State LA Entertainment Reporting Symposium (10/26/18)
Hanna Maxfield - Director of Digital Operations at the Cal
State LA Entertainment Reporting Symposium (10/26/18)
Ashley Harrington - Digital Producer at Cal State LA
Entertainment Reporting Symposium (10/26/18)
Brandi Hitt - Anchor at the O'Melveny Elementary School
Career Day (2/7/19)
Marc Cota-Robles - Reporter at the Sorensen Science
Academy Career Day (2/9/19)
Rob McMillian - Reporter at the Pachappa Elementary
Career Day (3/1/19)
Leo Stallworth - Reporter at the Piute Middle School
Career Day (3/15/19)
Dallas Raines - Meteorologist at the Clippers SciFest SoCal
Annual SciFestival (3/22/19)
Sid Garcia - Reporter at the CA Dept of Public Health/CA
Tobacco Control Program Training Session about
Communication (3/27/19)
Jovana Lara - Anchor at the Chandler Middle School
Career Day (4/17/19)
Eric Resendiz - Community Journalist at the Cal State
Fullerton Communication Week (4/25/19)
Leticia Juarez - Reporter at the Adrian Dell and Carmen
11
Roberts Foundation of Riverside Annual Empowering Young
Women Conference (4/27/19)
Dallas Raines - Meteorologist at the Scouts BSA Merit
Badge Day (5/18/19)
Jessica De Nova - Reporter at the Office of Assembly
member Jose Medina Journalism and Communications
Workshop (5/18/19)
Eric Resendiz - Community Journalist at the University of
Laverne Annual Latinx Cultural Graduation Celebration
(5/18/19)
Leo Stallworth - Reporter at the Hillview Middle School
Career Day 5/29/19
Anabel Munoz - Reporter at the Los Angeles County
Alliance for Boys and Girls Club Speaker in Training and
Career Panel (2/9/19)
Sid Garcia - Reporter at the Adelante Youth Alliance
Adelante Young Men College and Career Conference
(11/10/18)
Rachel Jordan - Community Journalist at the MAOF
(Mexican American Opportunity Foundation) National Latina
Women's Conference (5/3/19)
Miriam Hernandez - Reporter at the HOPE Latina History
Day Conference (3/8/19)
Miriam Hernandez - Reporter at the Adelante Youth
Alliance Adelante Mujer Latina College and Career
Conference (5/4/19)
Rob Elmore - Vice President of News at the Dr. Lucy Jones
for Science and Society National Science Activation
Symposium (6/25/19)
Hanna Maxfield - Director of Digital Operations at the Dr.
Lucy Jones for Science and Society National Science
Activation Symposium (6/25/19)
E. Mentoring Programs
KABC-TV personnel participate in the ABC Corporate Mentoring
Program. The program is designed to identify talented employees (with an
emphasis on women and minorities) at a senior management level who
have demonstrated ability and commitment to the company. Mentees are
paired with a senior executive for one year. The program provides
12
exposure to business strategies across the media networks, networking
opportunities with other executives from a cross-section of our businesses
and the opportunity to enhance leadership skills. A KABC-TV manager,
David Wurtzel participated as a mentee during the reporting period.
F. Sponsorship of Community Events to Inform the Public About Broadcast
Employment Opportunities
KABC-TV sponsored and participated in events presented by communitybased
organizations whose missions focus specifically on opportunities in
broadcasting. The events were designed to provide the general public with
information on career opportunities in broadcasting and advice on how to
prepare for and obtain a job.
Below is sample of KABC-TV's participation in these events:
MAOF (Mexican American Opportunity Foundation) National
Latina Women's Conference - Quiet Cannon Country Club -
Montebello, CA
KABC-TV sponsored and participated in the MAOF National
Latina Women's Conference (5/3/19). Rachel Jordan -
Community Journalist served as Mistress of Ceremonies for the
Women's Conference Luncheon.
Pasadena Youth Alliance - Pasadena City College - Pasadena,
CA
KABC-TV sponsored and participated at the Adelante Mujer
Latina (5/4/19) and Adelante Young Men (11/10/18)
Conferences. Reporters Miriam Hernandez and Sid Garcia
participated in these events.
National Millennial Community - KABC-TV Studio - Glendale,
CA
KABC-TV hosted the National Millennial Community (2/5/19)
to a station visit and presentation panel. Senior executives,
Cheryl Fair - President and GM, Rob Elmore - Vice President of
News, Kara McNeely - Vice President of Promotions and
Programming, Hanna Maxfield - Director of Digital Operations
and Spencer McCoy - Vice President of General Sales
participated in the station presentation panel.
G. Provision of training to management level personnel as to methods of
ensuring equal employment opportunity and preventing discrimination
13
KABC-TV management employees are required to complete the Walt
Disney Company's "Preventing Harassment" and "Standards of
Business Conduct" training courses every two years. These courses cover
discrimination prevention and the importance of offering equal
employment opportunities to all employees.
H. Training programs designed to enable station personnel to acquire skills
that could qualify them for a higher level position
KABC-TV employees have access to a wide range of professional,
leadership, and management training through the Walt Disney Company's
D-Learn training program.
I. Other Activities
KABC-TV has a long-term goal of motivating and inspiring the next
generation of broadcast professionals. To support that goal, KABC-TV
hosts high school and college students at the television station to expose
them to the variety of career options available in broadcasting. Student
groups are provided with a behind the scenes tour of operations, a live
news broadcast and a guest speaker to discuss career opportunities. The
students receive advice and guidance on the educational requirements to
qualify for future opportunities.
Below is a list of student tours.
University of Southern California (11/8/18)
LA City College
California Polytechnic University Pomona (3/28/19)
Northeastern University (3/8/19)
Preparatoria ITESM from Monterrey, Mexico (12/12/18)
J Serra Catholic High School (10/3/18)
Columbia College (9/17/18)
University of La Verne (11/28/18)
Fresno Christian College (4/24/19)
Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE) (3/15/19)
Orange County School of the Arts (3/28/19)
International Children's Academy
Girl Scouts (5/18/19)
Los Angeles County Alliance for Boys & Girls Clubs (2/9/19)
Girls Academic Leadership Academy
14
Florida State University (8/2/18)
City Of Long Beach (8/23/18)
Coro Southern California Leadership (12/13/18 & 1/10/19)
Pasadena Christian School (2/22/19)
Armenia National Committee of America - Western Region
(8/22/18)
International Visitor Council (7/11/19)
EEO 2019 - ATTACHMENT A
KABC-TV WEEKLY JOB POSTING 8/1/2019
Company Address Address # 2 City State Zip
Actors Fund - Career Center (Actors Work Program) 5757 Wilshire Blvd #400 Los Angeles CA 90036
Aleph Institute 7304 Beverly Blvd. #153 Los Angeles CA 90036
Association of Latino Professionals in Finance and Accounting (ALPFA) 801 S. Grand Avenue #400 Los Angeles CA 90017
Black Business Association PO Box 43159 Los Angeles CA 90043-9998
Cal Institute of Arts 24700 McBean Parkway Valencia CA 91355
Cal Poly Pomona Career Center 3801 West Temple Street Pomona CA 91768
California Lutheran University - Career Services 60 West Olsen Road #2400 Thousand Oaks CA 91360-3201
California State University at Northridge 18111 Nordhoff St The Career Center- Front Desk Northridge CA 91330-8241
CCNMA, USC Annenberg School 727 W 27th Street Los Angeles CA 90089-7725
Citrus College - CAL WORKS OFFICE 1000 West Foothill Blvd Glendora CA 91741
Claremont Graduate School 1017 N. Dartmouth Ave Claremont CA 91711
COLUMBIA COLLEGE - HOLLYWOOD 18618 Oxnard Street Tarzana CA 91356
Community Coalition 8101 S. Vermont Ave. Los Angeles CA 90044
CSUN - Dept. DTVA 18111 Nordhoff St Northridge CA 91330
East Los Angeles College 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez Monterey Park CA 91754
East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center 1203 W. Puente Ave West Covina CA 91790
Experience Unlimited 1207 East Green St Pasadena CA 91106
Fashion Institute - Design Merchandising (FIDM) 919 S. Grand Avenue Los Angeles CA 90015
EEO 2019 - ATTACHMENT A
KABC-TV WEEKLY JOB POSTING 8/1/2019
Company Address Address # 2 City State Zip
Glendale College/Job Placement 1500 North Verdugo Trailer #3 Glendale CA 91208
Greater New Unity Baptist Church 9719 Avalon Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90003
GROW #13 - Rancho Park (DPSS) 1110 W. Pico Blvd Los Angeles CA 90064
Hispanic Chamber of Commerce - Orange County 1 Banting Suite A Irvine CA 92618
Hispanic Women's Council 3509 W. Beverly Blvd Montebello CA 90640
HOPE 634 S. Spring Street Suite 920 Los Angeles CA 90014
IMAGEN Foundation 18034 Ventura Blvd. # 261 Encino CA 91316
Jewish Vocational Service 6505 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 200 Los Angeles CA 90048
L.A. County Office of Education/GAIN Division 9525 E. Imperial Highway #400 Downey CA 90242
L.A. Gay & Lesbian Center The Village-Career Center 1125 Mc Cadden Place Los Angeles CA 90038
LACC Student Employment 855 North Vermont Ave Los Angeles CA 90029
Latter Day Saints (LDS) Employment Services 17350 Mt. Herrmann St. Fountain Valley CA 92708
Long Beach Community College 4901 East Carson St Long Beach CA 90808
Los Angeles Harbor College 1111 Figueroa Place Wilmington CA 90744
Los Angeles Urban League 4401 Crenshaw Blvd #201, Los Angeles CA 90043
MediaLine P.O. Box 51909 Pacific Grove CA 93950
Mexican American OPP Foundation (MAOF) 5657 E. Washington Blvd. Commerce CA 90040
NAACP/Beverly Hills-Hollywood PO Box 2349 Hollywood CA 90078
EEO 2019 - ATTACHMENT A
KABC-TV WEEKLY JOB POSTING 8/1/2019
Company Address Address # 2 City State Zip
National Association of Hispanic Journalists 1050 Connecticut Ave NW FL10 Washington DC 20036
North Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (NVRCC) 9401 Reseda Blvd. Northridge CA 91324
Nosotros, Inc. 1615 Vine St. Hollywood CA 90028
Pacific Asian Consortium - PACE 1055 Wilshire Blvd #1475 Los Angeles CA 90017
Palmdale GAIN Office 1050 East Palmdale Blvd. Suite 204 Palmdale CA 93550
Pasadena City College 1570 East Colorado #L-103 Pasadena CA 91106
Pepperdine University 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy Communication Division Malibu CA 90263
Rio Hondo College 3600 Workman Mill Road Whittier CA 90601
SALEF 421 S. Bixel Street Suite A Los Angeles CA 90015
San Diego State University School of Communication San Diego CA 92182-4561
Santa Clarita WorkSource California Center 23920 Valencia Blvd. Suite 100 Santa Clarita CA 91355
Santa Monica City College/Career Services 1900 Pico Blvd. Suite LV-161 Santa Monica CA 90405
Scripps College - Women's Collective 1030 Columbia Ave Claremont CA 91711
Search to Involve Pilipino Americans 3200 W. Temple Street Los Angeles CA 90026
SFV Japanese American Center 12953 Branford St Pacoima CA 91331
Southeast Area Social Services Funding Authority (SASSFA) 10400 Pioneer Blvd. Suite 8 Santa Fe Springs CA 90670-3728
Southern California Broadcasters Association 1849 Sawtelle Blvd. #543 Los Angeles CA 90025
Southland Partnership Corporation 700 N. Bullis Road Compton CA 90221
EEO 2019 - ATTACHMENT A
KABC-TV WEEKLY JOB POSTING 8/1/2019
Company Address Address # 2 City State Zip
Streetlights 650 N. Bronson Avenue B108 Hollywood CA 90004
UCLA Placement/Career Planning PO Box 951573 Los Angeles CA 90095-1573
USC School of Journalism 3502 Watt Way ASC G12 Los Angeles CA 90089-0281
Verdugo Jobs Center 1255 S. Central Ave Glendale CA 91204
Women In Film 8857 W. Olympic Blvd. Suite 201 Beverly Hills CA 90211
Work Source 9024 Laurel Cyn. Blvd. Sun Valley CA 91352
Work Source - Build Center 9207 Eton Ave Chatsworth CA 91311
TOTAL: 61
1
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
DirectEmployers Association
Job Syndication Alliances
Revised July 17, 2019
Please Note: DirectEmployers Association, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as DE) can only assure
that Member Company job content in our feed is provided correctly to "third party" alliance
websites. Any and all alteration performed to said job feed by a "third party" alliance website is
outside the scope and ability of control by DE. Consequently, DE shall not be liable for any
damages, compensatory or punitive, that are incurred by Member Company due to changes or
alterations done to Member Company's job feed by a "third party" alliance website.
DIVERSITY SITES
African American https://africanamerican.dejobs.org/
AfricanAmericanJobsite.com http://www.africanamericanjobsite.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)
AsianAmericanJobsite.com http://www.asianamericanjobsite.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)
Asian American https://asianamerican.dejobs.org/
BabyBoomerJobs.net http://www.babyboomerjobs.net/ (DE Member Jobs Only)
The Black Perspective https://blackperspective.com/career-search-engine/
Campus Pride http://campuspride.jobs
DirectEmployers Diversity https://diversity.dejobs.org
Diversityjobs.ca http://www.diversityjobs.ca/ (DE Member Jobs Only)
DiversityJobsite.com http://www.diversityjobsite.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 2
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Diversityworkers.com http://www.diversityworkers.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)
Father and Families Center http://fatherresource.jobs/ (DE Member Jobs & Indiana Locations Only)
Hispanic American https://hispanicamerican.dejobs.org/
HispanicJobsite.com http://www.hispanicjobsite.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)
Hispanic Today https://hispanic-today.com/career-search-engine/
Jobs4Women.net http://www.jobs4women.net/ (DE Member Jobs Only)
Latino American https://latinoamerican.dejobs.org/
Lgbtjobsite.com http://www.lgbtjobsite.com (DE Member Jobs Only)
LGBTQ https://lgbtq.dejobs.org/
Minority https://minority.dejobs.org/
MinorityJobsite.com http://www.minorityjobsite.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)
Native American https://nativeamerican.dejobs.org/
New Start Career Network http://newstartcareernetwork.jobs/ (Jobs in New Jersey, New York,
Pennsylvania - Long-term unemployed mature workers)
RetiredStars.com http://www.retiredstars.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)
SeniorJobsNetwork.com http://www.seniorjobsnetwork.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)
Way Finders Careers http://wayfinderscareers.com/
Women https://women.dejobs.org/
Women For Hire http://jobs.womenforhire.com/
Women in Business and Industry https://wib-i.com/career-search-engine/
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 3
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
DISABILITY SITES
Allsup Employment Services https://disability.dejobs.org/allsup-disability-partner/
Blind Inc. https://blindinc.jobs/ (Minnesota Located Jobs Only)
Bosma Enterprises http://bosma.jobs/ (Indiana Located Jobs Only)
Deaf To Work http://deaftowork.jobs/
DirectEmployers Disability https://disability.dejobs.org
Disabled Veterans https://disabledveterans.dejobs.org/
Easter Seals http://easterseals.jobs/
Enable America http://enableamerica.jobs
Indiana Career Connect
(Indiana State Workforce) http://indianacareerconnect-disability.jobs (Indiana Located Jobs Only)
Land A Job http://jobs.landajob.org/
Maryland Works, Inc http://mdworks.jobs/ (Maryland Located Jobs Only)
National Multiple Sclerosis Society http://nationalmssociety.jobs/ (DE Member Jobs Only)
Options Unlimited Inc. http://optionsunlimitedinc.jobs/ (Louisville, KY Located Jobs Only)
Our Ability http://www.ourability.com/
Quest http://questinc.jobs/ (Entry Level & Orlando, FL Located Jobs Only)
The Career Index Plus http://thecareerindex.com
Think Beyond The Label http://www.thinkbeyondthelabel.com/Job-Board/Job-Board.aspx
United Spinal Association http://spinalcord.jobs/
VetCentral - Disabled Veteran
Outreach Program Representatives
(DVOPs)
Jobs are emailed by geographic location, consult your Compliance
Reporting Tool in your Member Desktop.
Workforce Recruitment Program http://wrp.jobs/
Work In Iowa Disability (Iowa State
Workforce) http://workiniowa-disability.jobs/ (Iowa Located Jobs Only)
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 4
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
MILITARY NETWORK SITES
ArmedServicesJobs.com http://www.armedservicesjobs.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)
CASY/National Guard Employment
Program http://casy.msccn.jobs/
DirectEmployers Veterans https://veterans.dejobs.org
MarineGigs.com http://www.marinegigs.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)
MarineJobsite.com http://www.marinesjobsite.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)
MilitaryGigs.com http://www.militarygigs.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)
Military Spouse Employment Program
(MSEP)
https://myseco.militaryonesource.mil/portal/msep/jobsearch
(Only jobs from companies that have membership with BOTH MSEP
and DirectEmployers Association are posted here.)
Military Spouse https://militaryspouse.dejobs.org/
Military Spouse Connections http://militaryspouseconnection.jobs
Military Spouse Corporate Career
Network (MSCCN) http://casy.msccn.jobs/
My Next Move for Veterans -
U.S. DOL/ETA
http://www.mynextmove.org/vets/find/browse?c=0
Choose an Industry; Access 'Job Outlook' at bottom of page
Choose 'Find Jobs'
NYWorks Veterans
(New York State Workforce) http://nyworks-veterans.jobs/
Save Our Veterans http://board.jobcentral.com/saveourveterans
SDWorks Veterans
(South Dakota State Workforce) http://sdworks-veterans.jobs/
Student Veterans Of America http://studentveteransofamerica.jobs
USA Cares https://careers.usacares.org/
US Military Pipeline https://usmilitarypipeline.com/
Vet720.com http://vet720.com/vetjobs720/directjobsdatabase.aspx
VetCentral /Local Veteran
Employment Representatives &
Disabled Veteran Outreach Program
Representatives (LVERS & DVOP's)
Jobs are emailed by geographic location, consult your OFCCP
Compliance Reporting Tool in your Member Desktop
Jobs also appear on https://veterans.usnlx.com
Veteran's Enterprise https://veteransenterprise.com/career-search-engine/
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 5
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Veterans Job Bank https://www.vets.gov/employment/job-seekers/search-jobs
VeteranJobSite.com http://www.veteranjobsite.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)
VetJobs vetjobs.com
State Workforce Agency Veteran/Military Sites
Arizona Workforce Connection
(Arizona State Workforce) http://workinaz-veterans.jobs/
Connecting Colorado
(Colorado State Workforce)
http://coworkforce-veterans.jobs
IndianaCareerConnect
(Indiana State Workforce) http://indianacareerconnect-veterans.jobs/
KansasWorks Veterans
(Kansas State Workforce)
http://kansasworks-veterans.jobs/
Mass Veterans
(Massachusetts State Workforce)
http://mass-veterans.jobs/
MO Veterans
(Missouri State Workforce)
http://mo-veterans.jobs/
Nevada Veterans
(Nevada State Workforce)
http://employnevadavets.jobs/
NYWorks Veterans
(New York State Workforce)
http://nyworks-veterans.jobs/
SCWorks
(South Carolina State Workforce)
http://SCWorks-veterans.jobs/
SDWorks Veterans
(South Dakota State Workforce)
http://sdworks-veterans.jobs/
WorkInIllinois Veterans
(Illinois State Workforce)
http://workinillinois-veterans.jobs/
WorkInIowa Veterans
(Iowa State Workforce)
http://workiniowa-veterans.jobs/
WorkInMichigan
(Michigan State Workforce) http://workinmichigan-veterans.jobs/
MontanaWorks
(Montana StateWorkforce)
http://workinmontana-veterans.jobs/
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 6
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
WorkInOregon Veterans
(Oregon State Workforce)
http://workinoregon-veterans.jobs/
WorkInTexas Veterans
(Texas State Workforce)
http://workintexas-veterans.jobs/
WorkInWashington Veterans
(WA State Workforce) http://workinwashington-veterans.jobs/
FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SITES
American Job Center (USDOL) https://www.careeronestop.org/JobSearch/job-search.aspx
CareerOneStop (USDOL/ETA) http://www.careeronestop.org/JobSearch/JobSearch.aspx
My Next Move (USDOL/ETA)
http://www.mynextmove.org
Access 'Job Outlook' at bottom of the page
Choose 'Find Jobs'
My Next Move for Veterans
(USDOL/ETA)
http://www.mynextmove.org/vets/find/browse?c=0
Access 'Job Outlook' and 'Find Jobs'
My Skills My Future (USDOL/ETA) http://www.myskillsmyfuture.org
Summer.jobs (White House Sponsored
Initiative) http://www.whitehouse.gov/economy/jobs/youthjobs/
Virtual Career Network Healthcare
(USDOL/ETA) https://www.vcn.org/healthcare/findwork
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 7
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
STATE GOVERNMENT SITES
The National Labor Exchange
(operated through a public-private
partnership between NASWA and
DirectEmployers Association)
https://usnlx.com
VetCentral /Local Veteran
Employment Representatives &
Disabled Veteran Outreach Program
Representatives (LVERS & DVOP's)
(State)
Jobs are emailed by geographic location, consult your OFCCP
Compliance Reporting Tool in your Member Desktop
Jobs also appear on VetCentral
http://vetcentral.usnlx.com/vet_index.asp?stype=moc
http://veterans.usnlx.com
Pennsylvania Career Connect -
Pittsburgh/Alleghany County, PA https://3rivers.rescaretalentmarket.com/
Rescare Workforce Services - Indiana https://indiana.rescaretalentmarket.com/
State & US Territory Workforce Agency
Job Banks
All DE member jobs are delivered to over 3000+ appropriate State
Workforce Agencies (ESDS), Local Veterans Employment
Representatives (LVER's) or Disabled Veterans Outreach Program
Representatives (DVOP's) and through the appropriate Wagner-Peyser
funded Career One Stop Centers to assure VEVRAA compliance. All 50
States, DC, Puerto Rico and Guam have signed data sharing
agreements with DirectEmployers Association. Electronic exchange of
job data varies by State Workforce Agencies' technical capabilities.
Members access your VEVRAA Compliance Reporting through the
Member Desktop for confirmation of job listing delivery.
State of Alabama https://joblink.alabama.gov/ada/
State of Alaska http://www.jobs.state.ak.us/jobseeker.htm
State of Arizona https://www.azjobconnection.gov/ada/r/
State of Arkansas https://www.arjoblink.arkansas.gov/ada/
State of California http://www.caljobs.ca.gov/
State of Colorado http://www.connectingcolorado.com/
State of Connecticut https://www.cthires.com/vosnet/Default.aspx
State of Delaware https://joblink.delaware.gov/ada/
District of Columbia https://www.dcnetworks.org/vosnet/Default.aspx
State of Florida https://www.employflorida.com/vosnet/Default.aspx
State of Georgia http://employgeorgia.com/
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 8
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Guam Job Bank https://www.hireguam.com/vosnet/Default.aspx
State of Hawaii https://www.hirenethawaii.com/vosnet/Default.aspx
State of Idaho http://labor.idaho.gov/
State of Illinois https://illinoisjoblink.illinois.gov/ada/r/
State of Indiana https://www.indianacareerconnect.com/
State of Iowa https://www1.iowajobs.org/jobs/login.seek
State of Kansas https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/
State of Kentucky http://kcc.ky.gov/
State of Louisiana https://www.louisianaworks.net/hire/vosnet/Default.aspx/
State of Maine http://www.mainecareercenter.com/
State of Maryland https://mwejobs.maryland.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx
State of Massachusetts https://jobquest.detma.org/JobQuest/Default.aspx
State of Michigan http://www.mitalent.org/
State of Minnesota https://www.minnesotaworks.net/
State Of Mississippi https://wings.mdes.ms.gov/wings/welcome.jsp
State of Missouri http://jobs.mo.gov/
State of Montana https://montanaworks.gov/
State of Nebraska https://neworks.nebraska.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx
State of Nevada http://nevada.us.jobs/
State of New Hampshire https://nhworksjobmatch.nhes.nh.gov/
State of New Jersey http://careerconnections.nj.gov/
State of New Mexico https://www.jobs.state.nm.us/vosnet/Default.aspx
State of New York http://newyork.us.jobs/
State of North Carolina https://www.ncworks.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx
State of North Dakota http://www.jobsnd.com/
State of Ohio https://ohiomeansjobs.com/omj/
State of Oklahoma https://okjobmatch.com/ada/
State of Oregon http://www.oregon.gov/employ/pages/default.aspx
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances
Page 9
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
State of Pennsylvania https://www.cwds.pa.gov/
Puerto Rico Job Bank http://puertorico.us.jobs/
State of Rhode Island https://www.employri.org/vosnet/Default.aspx
State of South Carolina https://jobs.scworks.org/vosnet/Default.aspx
State of South Dakota http://dlr.sd.gov/
State of Tennessee https://www.jobs4tn.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx
State of Texas https://wit.twc.state.tx.us/
State of Utah https://jobs.utah.gov/
State of Vermont https://www.vermontjoblink.com/ada/
State of Virginia https://www.vawc.virginia.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx?plang=E
State of Washington https://seeker.worksourcewa.com/
State of West Virginia http://www.wvcommerce.org/business/workforcewv/default.aspx
State of Wisconsin http://www.wisconsinjobcenter.org/
State of Wyoming https://www.wyomingatwork.com/vosnet/Default.aspx
State Workforce Agency Microsites
(See list of specific state microsites
below)
Several State Workforce Agencies have added .jobs microsites to
target specific recruiting populations, allowing states to drive more
jobseeker traffic to their niche microsites and state job banks (see
below).
Arizona Workforce Connection
(Arizona State Workforce) http://workinaz-veterans.jobs/
California Employment Development
Dept. (EDD) http://ca-veterans.jobs/
Colorado Department of Labor &
Employment http://coworkforce-veterans.jobs/
EmployNevada
(Nevada State Workforce) http://employnevadavets.jobs
IndianaCareerConnect Veterans
(IN State Workforce) http://indianacareerconnect-veterans.jobs/
KansasWorks Veterans
(Kansas State Workforce) http://kansasworks-veterans.jobs/
Mass Veterans
(Massachusetts State Workforce) http://mass-veterans.jobs/
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 10
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Missouri Veterans
(Missouri State Workforce) http://mo-veterans.jobs/
NYWorks Veterans
(New York State Workforce) http://nyworks-veterans.jobs/
SDWorks Veterans
(South Dakota State Workforce) http://sdworks-veterans.jobs/
WorkInIllinois Veterans
(Illinois State Workforce) http://workinillinois-veterans.jobs/
WorkInIowa Veterans
(Iowa State Workforce) http://workiniowa-veterans.jobs/
WorkInOregon Veterans
(Oregon State Workforce) http://workinoregon-veterans.jobs/
WorkInTexas Veterans
(Texas State Workforce) http://workintexas-veterans.jobs/
WorkInWashington Veterans
(WA State Workforce) http://workinwashington-veterans.jobs/
OTHER SITES
Azuna https://www.adzuna.com/ (UK and Canada located jobs only)
Nexxt http://www.nexxt.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)
Career Bliss http://www.careerbliss.com/jobs/
Flexjobs https://www.flexjobs.com (only remote positions)
Internships https://internships.dejobs.org/
Info.com http://info.com/
Jobalot http://www.jobalot.com/
Job Inventory http://www.jobinventory.com/
Juju http://www.job-search-engine.com/
The Ladders http://TheLadders.com/
Mitula http://www.mitula.com/
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances
Page 11
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Nevada Career Explorer https://nv.headed2.com/ (Nevada located jobs only)
Servant@Heart Christian Business
Directory http://jobs.servantatheart.org/
St. Christopher Parish http://jobs.saintchristopherparish.org/
TalentPlanet http://talentplanet.com/index.php
Trovit http://job.trovit.com/
Universal Technical Institute http://uti.jobs/ (Automotive Industry Related Job Content)
Zippia.com https://www.zippia.com
Ziprecruiter.com https://www.ziprecruiter.com/
GLOBAL SITES
Australia.recruit.net Jobrapido.de - Germany
China.recruit.net Jobrapido.nl - Holland
HongKong.recruit.net Jobrapido.ie - Ireland
India.recruit.net Jobrapido.it - Italy
Japan.recruit.net Jobrapido.mx - Mexico
Malaysia.recruit.net nz.jobrapido.com - New Zealand
NewZealand.recruit.net Jobrapido.pl - Poland
Singapore.recruit.net Jobrapido.es - Spain
Jobespresso.net - Italy Jobrapido.se - Sweden
Jobrapido.com.ar - Argentina Jobrapido.ch - Switzerland
Jobrapido.at - Austria Jobrapido.co.uk - UK
Jobrapido.com.au - Australia Jobrapido.com - USA
Jobrapido.br - Brazil Jumpstation.com.au
Jobrapido.cl - Chile Wowjobs.ca - Jobs in Canada and Australia Only
Jobrapido.fr - France
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 12
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
METRO AREAS ON USNLX.COM
STATES METRO AREAS
Alabama: Birmingham Huntsville Mobile Montgomery
Alaska: Anchorage Fairbanks Juneau
Arizona: Flagstaff Phoenix Tucson
Arkansas: Fayetteville Little Rock
California:
Bakersfield Fresno Lancaster Los Angeles Modesto
Oakland Sacramento Salinas San Bernardino San Diego
San Francisco San Jose Santa Clara Stockton Vellejo
Colorado: Colorado Springs Denver Fort Collins Pueblo
Connecticut: Bridgeport Hartford New Haven Stamford Waterbury
Delaware: Dover Wilmington
District of Columbia: Washington
Florida:
Clearwater Fort Lauderdale Jacksonville Miami Orlando
St. Petersburg Tallahassee Tampa
Georgia: Athens Atlanta Augusta Columbus Savannah
Hawaii: Hilo Honolulu
Idaho: Boise Pocatello
Illinois:
Aurora Chicago Joliet Peoria Rockford
Springfield
Indiana: Evansville Fort Wayne Gary Indianapolis South Bend
Iowa: Cedar Rapids Des Moines
Kansas: Kansas City Topeka Wichita
Kentucky: Frankfort Lexington Louisville
Louisiana: Baton Rouge Lafayette New Orleans Shreveport
Maine: Augusta Portland
Maryland: Annapolis Baltimore
Massachusetts: Boston Springfield Worcester
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances
Page 13
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Michigan: Ann Arbor Battle Creek Detroit Grand Rapids Lansing
Minnesota: Minneapolis St. Paul
Mississippi: Gulfport Jackson
Missouri: Independence Jefferson City Kansas City Springfield St. Louis
Montana: Billings Helena
Nebraska: Lincoln Omaha
Nevada: Carson City Las Vegas Reno
New Hampshire: Concord Manchester
New Jersey: Elizabeth Jersey City Newark Patterson Trenton
New Mexico: Albuquerque Santa Fe
New York:
Albany Buffalo Elmira New York Rochester
Syracuse
North Carolina:
Asheville Charlotte Fayettesville Greensboro Raleigh
Durham Winston-Salem
North Dakota: Bismarck Fargo
Ohio:
Akron Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Dayton
Toledo
Oklahoma: Oklahoma City Tulsa
Oregon: Eugene Portland Salem
Pennsylvania: Allentown Erie Philadelphia Pittsburgh
Rhode Island: Providence
South Carolina: Charleston Columbia
South Dakota: Pierre Sioux Falls
Tennessee: Chattanooga Clarksville Knoxville Memphis Nashville
Texas:
Abilene Amarillo Austin Beaumont Brownsville
Corpus Christi Dallas El Paso Fort Worth Houston
Laredo Longview Lubbock San Antonio Tyler
Waco Wichita Falls
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances
Page 14
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Utah: Provo Salt Lake City
Vermont: Burlington Montpelier
Virginia: Alexandria Norfolk Richmond Virginia Beach
Washington: Olympia Seattle Spokane Tacoma
West Virginia: Charleston Huntington
Wisconsin: Green Bay Madison Milwaukee
Wyoming: Casper Cheyenne
COLLEGE NETWORK
Academy of Art University
ADA University
Ain Shams University
Alabama State University
Albany Law School
Albertus Magnus College
Alcorn State University
Alfred State, SUNY College of Technology
American College of Greece
American University of Sharjah
American University of Sharjah, School of Business Administration
American University, School of Professional & Extended Studies (SPExS)
American University, Washington College of Law
Amherst College
Amridge University
Anne Arundel Community College
Appalachian State University
Arkansas State University
Assumption College
Athens State University
Atlanta's John Marshall Law School
Augsburg College
Augusta Technical College
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances
Page 15
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Augusta University
Australian Graduate School of Management
Ave Maria School of Law
Azusa Pacific University
Ball State University
Baylor Law School
Bellevue College (WA)
Belmont Abbey College
Belmont University, College of Law
Beloit College
Bennington College
Bentley University
Berklee College of Music
Bethel University (MN)
Black River Technical College
Blackburn College
Bloomfield College
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania (PASSHE)
Blue Mountains International Hotel Management School
Bob Jones University
Bond University
Boston Architectural College
Boston College
Boston University, School of Law
Bowdoin College
Bowie State University
Bowling Green State University
Brigham Young University
Brigham Young University, Idaho
Brigham Young University, Marriott School of Management
Brooklyn Law School
Bucknell University
Bucks County Community College
Cabrillo College
Cairn University
Calhoun Community College
California Baptist University
California Lutheran University
California State Polytechnic University, Pomona
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances
Page 16
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
California State University Channel Islands
California State University Fullerton
California State University Long Beach
California State University Monterey Bay
California State University Northridge
California State University Sacramento
California University of Pennsylvania (PASSHE)
California Western School of Law
Campbell University, Wiggins School of Law
Canada College
Cape Fear Community College
Capella University
Capital University Law School
Capitol Technology University
Carleton College
Carnegie Mellon University, Tepper School of Business
Case Western Reserve University, School of Law
Case Western Reserve University, Weatherhead School of Management
Cass Business School
Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law
Catholic University of Portugal
Catholic University of Portugal, School of Business
Central Arizona College
Central College
Central New Mexico Community College
Central Oregon Community College
Central State University
Central Washington University
Centre College
Chaffey College
Champlain College
Chapman University. Dale E. Fowler School of Law
Charleston School of Law
Chattahoochee Technical College
Chattanooga State Community College
Cheyney University of Pennsylvania (PASSHE)
Chicago-Kent College of Law
China Europe International Business School (CEIBS)
Christian Brothers University
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances
Page 17
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Cincinnati State Technical and Community College
City Colleges of Chicago
Clarion University of Pennsylvania (PASSHE)
Clark University
Clarkson University
Clayton State University
Clemson University
Clemson University, Alumni Association
Cleveland State University
Cleveland State University, Cleveland-Marshall College of Law
Coastline Community College
Colgate University
College of Coastal Georgia
College of Idaho
College of Southern Nevada
College of St. Benedict & St. John's University
College of the Bahamas
College of the Holy Cross
College of Western Idaho
Collin College
Columbia Law School, Columbia University
Columbia Southern University
Columbia University, The Earth Institute
Columbus College of Art & Design
Community College of Vermont
Concordia College (NY)
Concordia University at Irvine
Concordia University, School of Law
Connecticut College
Cornell College
Cornell University Law School
Cranfield University, School of Management
Creighton University School of Law
Cuesta College
Cumberland University
CUNY Baruch College
CUNY Baruch College, School of Public and International Affairs
CUNY Baruch College, Weissman School of Arts & Sciences
CUNY Baruch College, Zicklin School of Business
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances
Page 18
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
CUNY Borough of Manhattan Community College
CUNY Bronx Community College
CUNY Brooklyn College
CUNY College of Staten Island
CUNY Graduate School of Journalism
CUNY Hostos Community College
CUNY Hunter College
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
CUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Lehman College
CUNY Macaulay Honors College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
CUNY Queens College
CUNY School of Law
CUNY The City College of New York
CUNY York College
Dallas County Community College District
Daniel Webster College
Dartmouth College, Thayer School of Engineering
Dean College
Delaware Valley University
Delta State University
Demo University of Symplicity
DePaul University College of Law
DeSales University
Dickinson School of Law
Dominican College
Drake University
Drake University, School of Law
Drew University
Drexel University
Drexel University, School of Public Health
Drexel University, Thomas R. Kline School of Law
Duke University, Sanford School of Public Policy
Duke University, School of Law
Dunwoody College of Technology
Duquesne University
Duquesne University, School of Law
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances
Page 19
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Earlham College
East Georgia State College
East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (PASSHE)
Eastern Connecticut State University
Eastern Illinois University
Eastern University
Eckerd College
Edinboro University of Pennsylvania (PASSHE)
Elizabeth City State University
Elmhurst College
Elon University School of Law
Emily Griffith Technical College
Emmanuel College
Emory University, School of Law
Erie Huron Ottawa Vocational Education (EHOVE)
ESADE
Excelsior College
Fairfield University
Fairleigh Dickinson University
Fairmont State University
Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM)
Faulkner University, Jones School of Law
Florida A&M University, College of Law
Florida A&M University, School of Business and Industry
Florida Coastal School of Law
Florida Gulf Coast University
Florida International University, Chaplin School of Hospitality
Florida International University, College of Business
Florida International University, College of Law
Florida State College at Jacksonville
Florida State University
Florida State University, College of Law
Fordham University
Fordham University, Gabelli School of Business (Graduate Programs)
Fordham University, Gabelli School of Business (Undergrad Programs)
Fordham University, Graduate School of Social Service
Fordham University, School of Law
Fort Lewis College
Fort Valley State University
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 20
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Full Sail University
Fullerton College
Fundacion Empresa, Universidad de Navarra
Furman University
Gallaudet University
Gateway Community College
George Mason University
George Mason University, Schar School of Policy & Government
George Mason University, School of Law
George Washington University, Career Services
Georgetown College
Georgetown University, Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service
Georgetown University, Law Center
Georgetown University, McCourt School of Public Policy
Georgia State University, College of Law
Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech, Scheller College of Business
Gettysburg College
Golden Gate University
Golden Gate University School of Law
Gonzaga University, School of Law
Goucher College
Governors State University
Grambling State University
Grand Canyon University
Green Mountain College
Grinnell College
Gwinnett Technical College
H. Councill Trenholm State Technical College
Hamline University
Hampden-Sydney College
Hampshire College
Hampton University
Hanover College
Harper College
Harvard University
Harvard University, Graduate School of Design
Harvard University, Graduate School of Education & Harvard Divinity School
Harvard University, Kennedy School of Government
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 21
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Harvard University, Law School
Harvard University, T.H. Chan School of Public Health
Hawaii Pacific University
Hendrix College
Henry Ford College
Hofstra University, School of Law
Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Hood College
Howard University
Howard University, School of Law
Hult International Business School
IE Business School
IESE Business School, University of Navarra
Illinois State University
IMD Business School
Imperial College London, Business School
iNav (Metro Atlanta Chamber)
Independent Colleges of Indiana
Indiana Tech Law School
Indiana University Bloomington, College of Arts & Sciences
Indiana University Bloomington, Jacobs School of Music
Indiana University Bloomington, Kelley School of Business-MBA
Indiana University Bloomington, Kelley School of Business-Undergraduate
Indiana University Bloomington, Maurer School of Law
Indiana University Bloomington, School of Education
Indiana University Bloomington, School of Informatics, Computing, and Engineering
Indiana University Bloomington, School of Public & Environmental Affairs
Indiana University Bloomington, School of Public Health
Indiana University East
Indiana University Northwest
Indiana University School of Optometry
Indiana University South Bend
Indiana University Southeast
Indiana University, Kokomo
Indiana University-Purdue University, Columbus
Indiana University-Purdue University, Fort Wayne
Indiana Wesleyan University
iNet Internship Network
INSEAD
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances
Page 22
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Institute of International Education
Iona College
Iowa Central Community College
Iowa College Recruiting Network (ICoRN)
Iowa State University
IST Tecnico Lisboa
IUPUI, Herron School of Art and Design
IUPUI, Kelley School of Business
IUPUI, Lilly Family School of Philanthropy
IUPUI, Office of Student Employment
IUPUI, Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health
IUPUI, Robert H. McKinney School of Law
IUPUI, School of Education
IUPUI, School of Engineering and Technology
IUPUI, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences
IUPUI, School of Informatics and Computing
IUPUI, School of Liberal Arts
IUPUI, School of Physical Education and Tourism Management
IUPUI, School of Public and Environmental Affairs
IUPUI, School of Science
IUPUI, School of Social Work
IUPUI, Talent
Ivy Tech Community Colleges
Jackson State University
Jacksonville State University
James Madison University
John Marshall Law School
Johns Hopkins University, Advanced Academic Programs Office
Johns Hopkins University, Bloomberg School of Public Health
Johns Hopkins University, Carey Business School
Johns Hopkins University, School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS)
Johnson C. Smith University
Johnson University
Juniata College
Kansas City Kansas Community College
Kendall College
Kendall College of Art and Design, Ferris State University
Kenyon College
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances
Page 23
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Koc University
Kutztown University of Pennsylvania (PASSHE)
La Salle University
Lafayette College
Lake Land College
Lake Superior State University
Laney College
Langara College
Lanier Technical College
Lansing Community College
Lehigh Carbon Community College
Les Roches International School of Hotel Management, Switzerland
Liberal Arts Career Network (LACN)
Liberty University
Liberty University, School of Law
LIM College (Laboratory Institute of Merchandising)
Lincoln Memorial University, Duncan School of Law
Linfield College
Lingnan College, Sun Yat-sen University
Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania (PASSHE)
London Business School
Los Angeles Film School
Louisiana State University
Louisiana Tech University
Lower Columbia College
Loyola Law School, Los Angeles
Loyola Marymount University
Loyola Marymount University, School of Film and Television
Loyola University Chicago
Loyola University Chicago, School of Law
Loyola University New Orleans, College of Law
Luther College
Lycoming College
Lynchburg College
Madonna University
Maharishi University of Management
Mansfield University of Pennsylvania (PASSHE)
Marian University
Marist College
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances
Page 24
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Marlboro College
Marquette University Law School
Marshall University
Marymount California University
Marymount Manhattan College
Maryville University of St. Louis
Massasoit Community College
McDaniel College
Memphis College of Art
Mercer University School of Law
Mercy College
Merrimack College
MetroLink Consortium
Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City
Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey
Mississippi College
Mississippi College, School of Law
Mississippi State University
Missouri Baptist University
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Monroe College
Montgomery College
Moore College of Art & Design
Moorpark College
Morehead State University
Morgan International
Morgan State University
Mount Holyoke College
Mount Ida College
Mount St. Mary's University (CA)
Mt. San Antonio College
Mt. San Jacinto College
Murray State University
National Park Community College
Nazarbayev University
Nebraska College Recruiting Consortium
New England School of Law
New Horizons Computer Learning Center
New Jersey Institute of Technology
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances
Page 25
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
New York Law School
New York University
New York University, Abu Dhabi
New York University, School of Law
New York University, Shanghai
New York University, SPS Noncredit Program
New York University, Stern School of Business
Newbury College
Norco College
Norfolk State University
North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Central University
North Carolina Central University, School of Law
North Carolina State University
North Central University
North Dakota State University
North Park University
Northeast Alabama Community College
Northeastern University, School of Law
Northern Alberta Institute of Technology
Northern Essex Community College
Northern Illinois University
Northern Kentucky University, Chase College of Law
Northern State University
Northshore Technical Community College
Northwest Missouri State University
Northwestern University
Northwestern University, Medill School of Journalism
Northwestern University, School of Law
Northwood University
Norwalk Community College
Norwich University
Notre Dame de Namur University
Nova Southeastern University, Shepard Broad Law Center
NYC Department of Small Business Services
Oberlin College
Occidental College
Ohio Christian University
Ohio Northern University
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 26
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Ohio Northern University, Pettit College of Law
Ohio State University
Ohio State University, College of Arts & Sciences
Ohio State University, College of Engineering
Ohio State University, College of Food, Agriculture & Environmental Sciences
Ohio State University, Moritz College of Law
Ohio University
Oklahoma City University School of Law
Oral Roberts University
Orange Coast College
Ouachita Baptist University
Ozyegin University
Pace University, School of Law
Palm Beach Atlantic University
Palomar College
Park University
Pasadena City College
Peirce College
Peking University, School of Transnational Law
Penn State, Alumni
Penn State, College of Agricultural Sciences
Penn State, College of Engineering
Penn State, College of Information Sciences & Technology
Penn State, College of the Liberal Arts
Penn State, Consortia
Penn State, Harrisburg
Penn State, School of Law
Penn State, Smeal College of Business
Penn State, Supply Chain & Information Systems
Penn State, The Behrend College
Penn State, University Park
Pennsylvania College of Technology
Pensacola State College
Pepperdine University School of Law
Philadelphia University
Piedmont Virginia Community College
Pikes Peak Community College
Pima Community College
Pittsburgh Technical College
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances
Page 27
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Prairie View A&M University
Pratt Institute
Pueblo Community College
Purdue University
Purdue University, Krannert School of Management
Queen's University, Belfast
Queen's University, Faculty Of Law
Quinnipiac University
Quinnipiac University, School of Law
Ranken Technical College
Rasmussen College
Reed College
Regent University
Regent University, School of Law
Regis College
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Renton Technical College
Resurrection University, College of Nursing and Allied Health
Rhodes College
Riverside City College
Roane State Community College
Rochester Institute of Technology
Rockhurst University
Rocky Mountain College
Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design
Roger Williams University School of Law
Roosevelt University
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Rowan College at Burlington County
Rowan College at Gloucester County
Rowan University
Royal Roads University
Russell Sage College
Rutgers University Camden
Rutgers University Camden, School of Law
Rutgers University New Brunswick
Rutgers University New Brunswick, Undergraduate Business
Rutgers University Newark
Rutgers University Newark, Executive MBA
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 28
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Rutgers University Newark, Graduate Business School
Rutgers University Newark, Quantitative Finance (MQF)
Rutgers University Newark, School of Law
Saddleback College
Saginaw Valley State University
Salus University
Samford University, Cumberland School of Law
San Diego State University
San Juan College
Santa Barbara City College
Santa Clara University, School of Law
Santa Fe Community College
Savannah College of Art and Design
Savannah State University
Savannah Technical College
SDA Bocconi School of Management
Seattle University, School of Law
Service Academy Career Central (SACCentral)
Seton Hall University
Seton Hall University, School of Law
Sewanee, The University of the South
Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania (PASSHE)
Siena College
Simmons College, School of Management
Singapore Management University
Singapore Management University, Centre for Social Responsibility
Singapore Management University, Dato Kho Hui Postgraduate
SIT Graduate Institute
Skidmore College
Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania (PASSHE)
Smith College
Sonoma State University
South Central College
South Texas College of Law Houston
Southeast Missouri State University
Southeast Technical Institute
Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary
Southeastern Louisiana University
Southeastern Technical College
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances
Page 29
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Southern Connecticut State University
Southern Crescent Technical College
Southern Illinois University, College of Business
Southern Methodist University, Dedman School of Law
Southern Regional Technical College
Southern Union State Community College
Southern University Law Center
Southwestern Law School
Southwestern University
Spokane Community College
St. Ambrose University
St. Bonaventure University
St. Clair County Community College
St. Francis College
St. John's University, School of Law
St. Joseph's University
St. Leo University
St. Louis University, School of Law
St. Mary's College of Maryland
St. Mary's University, Sobey School of Business
St. Michael's College (VT)
St. Peter's University
St. Thomas Aquinas College
St. Thomas University, School of Law
St. Xavier University
Stanford University, Graduate School of Education
Stanford University, Law School
Stetson University, College of Law
Stratford University
Suffolk University Law School
SUNY College at Oneonta
SUNY College of Optometry
SUNY Cortland
SUNY Farmingdale State College
SUNY Fredonia
SUNY Hudson Valley Community College
SUNY Jefferson Community College
SUNY New Paltz
SUNY Oswego
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances
Page 30
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
SUNY Purchase College
SUNY University at Buffalo, Law School
SUNY University at Buffalo, School of Management
Susquehanna University
Swiss Education Group
Syracuse University
Syracuse University, College of Law
Tallahassee Community College
Temple University
Temple University, Fox School of Business
Temple University, School of Media and Communication
Temple University, School of Tourism and Hospitality Management
Texas A&M University, Bush School of Government & Public Service
Texas A&M University, College Station
Texas Southern University, Thurgood Marshall School of Law
Texas Tech University, School of Law
Texas Wesleyan University
The American University in Cairo
The College of New Rochelle
The College of William & Mary
The College of William & Mary, Law School
The College of William & Mary, Mason School of Business
The College of Wooster
The Master's Seminary
The National Society of Leadership and Success
The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary
The Universities at Shady Grove
The University of Manchester Worldwide Limited
The University of the Arts
Thomas Jefferson School of Law
Thomas Jefferson University
Thompson Rivers University
Tidewater Community College
Touro College
Touro College, Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center
Trident Technical College
Trident University International
Trine University
Trinity Christian College
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances
Page 31
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Trinity College (CT)
Trinity University
Trinity Washington University
Trinity Western University
Troy University
Truckee Meadows Community College
Tufts University, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy
Tufts University, Office of Public Health
Tufts University, School of Dental Medicine
Tulane University, Law School
UCAN, University Career Action Network
UCLA
UCLA LLM Interview Program
UCLA, Luskin School of Public Affairs
UCLA, School of Law
Union University
United States International University, Africa
Universidad de Monterrey
Universidad del Sagrado Corazon
University of Akron, School of Law
University of Alabama
University of Alabama in Huntsville
University of Alabama School of Law
University of Arizona, Lundgren Center for Retailing
University of Arizona, Rogers College of Law
University of Arkansas at Fort Smith
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
University of Baltimore
University of Baltimore, School of Law
University of Birmingham, Business School
University of British Columbia Vancouver
University of British Columbia, Law School
University of California Berkeley, Goldman School of Public Policy
University of California Berkeley, School of Law
University of California Berkeley, School of Public Health
University of California Berkeley, School of Social Welfare
University of California Davis
University of California Davis, School of Law
University of California Irvine, School of Law
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances
Page 32
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
University of California Merced
University of California Riverside
University of California San Diego
University of California San Diego, Academic Internship Program
University of California San Diego, School of Global Policy and Strategy
University of California Santa Cruz
University of California, Hastings College of the Law
University of California, Washington Center
University of Chicago, Financial Mathematics
University of Chicago, Graduate Schools and Divisions
University of Chicago, Harris School of Public Policy
University of Chicago, Law School
University of Cincinnati College of Law
University of Colorado at Boulder, School of Law
University of Connecticut, School of Law
University of Dallas
University of Denver, Graduate School of International Studies
University of Denver, Sturm College of Law
University of Evansville
University of Florida
University of Florida, Levin College of Law
University of Florida, Warrington/Hough Business
University of Georgia, School of Law
University of Hawaii at Manoa, Shidler College of Business
University of Houston
University of Houston, Bauer College of Business
University of Houston, College of Technology
University of Houston, Conrad Hilton College
University of Houston, Cullen College of Engineering
University of Houston, Health and Human Performances
University of Houston, Law Center
University of Idaho, College of Law
University of Illinois at Chicago
University of Illinois at Springfield
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, College of Law
University of Iowa
University of Iowa, College of Law
University of Johannesburg
University of Kansas
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances
Page 33
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
University of Kansas, School of Law
University of Kentucky, College of Law
University of La Verne
University of Louisville, Brandeis School of Law
University of Louisville, College of Business
University of Louisville, Speed School of Engineering
University of Maine
University of Maine at Augusta
University of Maine, School of Law
University of Manitoba, Asper School of Business
University of Maryland Baltimore County
University of Maryland Baltimore, Francis King Carey School of Law
University of Maryland College Park
University of Maryland College Park, Clark School of Engineering
University of Maryland College Park, School of Public Policy
University of Massachusetts Amherst
University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, School of Law
University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Isenberg School of Management
University of Memphis
University of Memphis, Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law
University of Miami, School of Law
University of Miami, Ziff School of Business
University of Michigan Ann Arbor, College of Engineering
University of Michigan Ann Arbor, College of Literature, Science & the Arts
University of Michigan Ann Arbor, Law School
University of Michigan Ann Arbor, School of Education
University of Michigan Ann Arbor, School of Information
University of Michigan Ann Arbor, School of Natural Resources & Environment
University of Michigan Ann Arbor, School of Public Health
University of Michigan Dearborn
University of Michigan, Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy
University of Michigan-Flint
University of Minnesota at Minneapolis, School of Law
University of Missouri Kansas City
University of Missouri Kansas City, School of Law
University of Nebraska Lincoln
University of Nebraska Lincoln, College of Law
University of Nevada Las Vegas
University of Nevada Las Vegas, William S. Boyd School of Law
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances
Page 34
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
University of New Hampshire
University of New Hampshire, School of Law
University of New Haven
University of North Alabama
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Kenan-Flagler Executive MBA
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, School of Law
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
University of North Texas at Dallas, College of Law
University of Northern Iowa
University of Notre Dame
University of Notre Dame, Law School
University of Oklahoma College of Law
University of Oregon, School of Law
University of Ottawa's Common Law
University of Oxford, Said Business School
University of Pennsylvania, School of Law
University of Pittsburgh at Bradford
University of Pittsburgh, Graduate School of Education
University of Pittsburgh, Graduate School of Public and International Affairs
University of Pittsburgh, Katz Graduate School of Business
University of Puget Sound
University of Richmond
University of Richmond, School of Law
University of Rochester, Simon Graduate School of Business
University of San Francisco, School of Law
University of South Carolina Upstate
University of South Carolina, School of Law
University of Southern California
University of Southern California, Gould School of Law
University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business-Undergraduate
University of Southern California, Price School of Public Policy
University of Southern California, Rossier School of Education
University of Southern California, School of Cinematic Arts
University of Southern California, Viterbi School of Engineering
University of Southern California. Annenberg School for Communication & Journalism
University of Southern Indiana
University of Southern Maine
University of St. Joseph
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances
Page 35
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
University of St. Thomas
University of St. Thomas, Opus College of Business
University of St. Thomas, School of Law
University of Strathclyde, Graduate School of Business
University of Sydney, Graduate School of Business
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
University of Tennessee at Knoxville, College of Law
University of Texas at Austin, Jackson School of Geosciences
University of Texas at Austin, Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs
University of Texas at Austin, School of Architecture
University of Texas at Austin, School of Information
University of Texas at Austin, School of Law
University of the District of Columbia, David A. Clarke School of Law
University of the Fraser Valley
University of the Pacific
University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law
University of Toledo
University of Toledo, College of Law
University of Toronto at Scarborough
University of Toronto, Faculty of Law
University of Tulsa, College of Law
University of Virginia, Alumni Association
University of Virginia, School of Law
University of Waikato
University of Washington, Evans School of Public Policy & Governance
University of Washington, Foster School of Business MBA Program
University of Washington, Information School
University of Washington, School of Law
University of West Georgia
University of Western Ontario, Faculty of Law
University of Windsor, Faculty of Law
University of Wisconsin at Madison, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences
University of Wisconsin at Madison, College of Letters & Science
University of Wisconsin at Madison, Department of Athletics
University of Wisconsin at Madison, Law School
University of Wisconsin at Madison, School of Education
University of Wisconsin at Madison, School of Pharmacy
University of Wisconsin at Madison, Undergraduate School of Business
University of Wyoming, College of Law
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances
Page 36
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Valparaiso University Law School
Vanderbilt University
Vanderbilt University, Law School
Vanderbilt University, Owen Graduate School of Management
Vanguard University
Ventura College
Vermont Law School
Villanova University, School of Law
Vincennes University
Virginia International University
Virginia State University
Virginia Union University
Virginia Wesleyan College
Virginia Western Community College
Wabash College
Wade College
Wagner College
Wake Forest University School of Law
Walsh College of Accountancy and Business
Wartburg College
Warwick Business School
Washburn University School of Law
Washington University in St. Louis
Washington University in St. Louis, George Warren Brown School of Social Work
Washington University in St. Louis, Olin Undergrad Business School
Washington University in St. Louis, School of Law
Washtenaw Community College
Wayne State University, Graduate School
Wayne State University, Law School
Wayne State University, School of Business Administration
Webster University
West Chester University of Pennsylvania (PASSHE)
West Georgia Technical College
West Kentucky Community and Technical College
West Virginia State University
West Virginia University
West Virginia University, College of Law
Western Illinois University
Western Kentucky University
Attachment B (2019)
DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances
Page 37
866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
Western Michigan University Cooley Law School
Western New England University School of Law
Western State University College of Law
Western Washington University
Westmont College
Whittier Law School
Whitworth University
Widener University, Commonwealth Law School
Widener University, Delaware Law School
Willamette University, College of Law
William James College
William Jewell College
William Paterson University of New Jersey
Wilmington College
Winthrop University
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College
Xavier University
Yale University
Yale University, Divinity School
Yale University, Law School
Yale-NUS College
Yeshiva University
Yeshiva University, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law
York College of Pennsylvania
York Technical College
York University
Youngstown State University
Attachment B (2019)