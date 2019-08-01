Equal Employment Opportunity Report

KABC-TV LOS ANGELES ANNUAL EEO PUBLIC FILE REPORT

August 1, 2019

I. GENERAL POLICYThis report covers the period from July 22, 2018 through July 21, 2019KABC-TV (the "Station") has a longstanding commitment to a policy of equal employment and advancement opportunities for all qualified individuals without regard to race, color, gender, marital status, religion, age, national origin, citizenship status, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, covered veteran status, or any other basis prohibited by state or federal law.In the Station's commitment to fair employment practices, we strive to ensure that equal consideration is extended to all employees and applicants in recruitment, selection procedures, employee development, performance evaluation, promotions, transfers, benefits and other aspects of employment.It is the Station's policy to promote the realization of equal employment opportunity through a positive, continuing program of specific recruitment, outreach, hiring, promotion and other practices. In compliance with the EEO record keeping requirements, the Station creates a file for each position to be filled. The file generally includes, but is not limited to, the following items: copies of advertisements, emails, and distributions to the Station's mailing lists used to notify sources of the opening, and a summary of interviewees who applied for the vacancies as well as their referral sources.In addition, the Station documents and retains information about its long-term recruitment initiatives. These files generally include, but are not limited to: the nature and date of each activity, the scope of the Station's participation, and the names and titles of the Station personnel involved.II. RESPONSIBILITYCheryl Fair, KABC-TV's President & General Manager, is responsible for supervising EEO compliance.III. POSITIONS FILLED AND RECRUITMENT METHODSKABC-TV has publicized job vacancies in the following ways (except for positions filled through internal promotion) and as indicated below:1. Sending or emailing the KABC-TV job listing to the 61 organizations and schools detailed in Attachment A. We periodically broadcast on-air announcements publicizing the fact that qualified organizations may request to be added to our mailing list.2. Posting open positions on the station's website (www.abc7.com/jobs) and job line.3. Posting open positions via DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances detailed in Attachment B.4. Posting open positions in the Company online job listing (www.disneycareers.com).Following are the positions filled during the period of July 22, 2018 to July 21, 2019:Helicopter Reporter (Posted 3/27/18, Filled - Christopher Christi 9/4/18)In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org.One person was interviewed. Referral source of the candidate interviewed was as follows: industry referral - 1. The candidate hired was an industry referral.Digital News Producer (Posted 1/29/18, Filled - Mark Salay Garcia 10/29/18)In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org.Four people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: internal station candidate - 1; TVJobs.com - 1; station website - 2. The candidate hired was an internal station candidate.Morning News Producer (Posted 2/2/18, Filled - Kari Samuelson 12/10/18)In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org.Two people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: LinkedIn.com - 1; internal station candidate - 1. The candidate hired was an internal station candidate.Assistant News Director (Posted 10/22/18, Filled - Pam Heminway 12/21/18)In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, TVJobs.com.Four people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: employee referral - 1; internal station candidate - 3. The candidate hired was an internal station candidate.Community Journalist (4) (Posted 10/12/18, Filled - Rachel Jordan 2/11/19, Gabriela Milian 2/11/19, Eric Resendiz 2/11/19, Sophie Flay 3/18/19)In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, JournalismJobs.com.Thirteen people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: company online job listing - 6; internal station candidate - 3; KABC-TV Intern - 1; employee referral - 3. The referral source of two candidates hired was the company online job listing. One candidate hired was a KABC-TV Intern. The other candidate hired was an employee referral.Senior Digital News Producer (Posted 12/15/18, Filled - Jeong (Janet) Kinnaman 2/18/19)In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, JournalismJobs.com.Seven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: station website - 1; employee referral - 2; company online job listing - 2; internal station candidate - 2. The candidate hired was an internal station candidate.Evening News Producer (Posted 7/5/18, Filled - Mariam Rodriguez 2/25/19)In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org.Six people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: internal station candidate - 6. The candidate hired was an internal station candidate.Orange County Reporter (Posted 10/18/18, Filled - Jessica De Nova 3/4/19)In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, JournalismJobs.com.Seven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: employee referral - 1; industry referral - 4; company online job listing - 1; LinkedIn - 1. The referral source of the candidate hired was LinkedIn.Morning Executive Producer (2) (Posted 12/20/18, Filled - Christopher Di Vincenzo 3/20/19, Monique Harris Serrano 6/3/19)In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, JournalismJobs.com.Seven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: company online job listing - 2; internal station candidate - 3; employee referral - 2. One candidate hired was an internal station candidate.The referral source of other candidate hired was the company online job listing.Account Executive(2) (Posted 2/5/19, Filled - Monica Rubalcava 04/01/19,Gina Mysel 4/1/19)In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, Spotsndots.com, TVNewscheck.comFifteen people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: industry referral - 5; company online job listing - 3; Indeed.com - 2; employee referral - 3; Mediabistro.com - 1; LinkedIn.com - 1.One candidate hired was an employee referral. The other candidate hired was an industry referral.Digital News Producer (2) (Posted 2/21/19, Filled - Lauren Mclendon 4/15/19, Elizabeth Munoz 6/17/19)In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, JournalismJobs.com.Ten people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: Indeed.com - 1; station website - 5; company online job listing - 3; JournalismJobs.com - 1. The referral source of one candidate hired was the company online job listing. The referral source of the other candidate hired wasIndeed.com.Vice President - Marketing (Posted 2/11/19, Filled - Adrianne Anderson 4/29/19)In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org.Eight people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: company online job listing - 1; internal station candidate - 3; employee referral - 4. The candidate hired was an employee referral.Weekend Anchor/General Assignment Reporter (Posted 10/30/18, Filled -Rachel Brown 6/24/19)In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: Mediabistro.com, TVJobs.com, NABJ.org, NAHJ.org, Allwomeninmedia.org, AAJA.org, JournalismJobs.com.Seven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: industry referral - 5; internal station candidate - 1; company online job listing - 1. The candidate hired was an industry referral.Freelance ENG Cameraperson (Posted 6/3/15, Filled - Eric Trujillo 11/24/18)In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this position was advertised in the following publications: LA Sentinel, Mediamatch.com, TVJobs.com.Thirteen people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewed were as follows: internal station candidate - 1; employee referral -4; industry referral - 3; company online job listing - 2; unknown - 3. The candidate hired was an internal station candidate.Freelance Videographer (Posted 10/16/17, Filled - William Escobar 3/30/19)In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this positionwas advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, Mediamatch.com.Seven people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewedwere as follows: company online job listing - 4; internal station candidate - 2;industry referral - 1. The candidate hired was an internal station candidate.Freelance News Assistant (3) (Posted 5/16/17, Filled - Tiffany Ujiiye 10/06/18,Michael Hernandez 10/20/18, Flor Tolentino 1/20/19)In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this positionwas advertised in the following publication: TVJobs.com, Mediamatch.com,JournalismJobs.com.Twenty people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidates interviewedwere as follows: station website - 1; KABC-TV college intern - 6; employeereferral - 7; industry referral - 1; company online job listing - 5. One candidatehired was an employee referral. The referral source of the second candidatehired was the station website. The referral source of third candidate hired wasthe company online job listing.Freelance News Assistant (Posted 5/1/18, Filled - Tiffany Hosseini 2/28/19)In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this positionwas advertised in the following publication: TVJobs.com, NAHJ.org,JournalismJobs.com.Thirty-one people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidatesinterviewed were as follows: station website - 11; KABC-TV college intern - 7;employee referral - 4; USC Annenberg job fair - 2; company online job listing -7. The candidate hired was an employee referral.Freelance Newswriter (Posted 5/1/18, Filled - Julia Martorano 05/30/19)In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this positionwas advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, NAHJ.org,JournalismJobs.com.Twenty-two people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidatesinterviewed were as follows: LinkedIn.com - 1; station website - 10; employeereferral - 6; industry referral - 3; internal station candidate - 2. The referralsource of the candidate hired was the station website.Freelance Newswriter (3) (Posted 5/16/17, Filled - Margarita Frias 8/16/18,Chase Wilson 9/12/18, Kristen Glover 9/15/18)In addition to this job vacancy being publicized as described above, this positionwas advertised in the following publications: TVJobs.com, Mediamatch.com,JournalismJobs.com.Seventeen people were interviewed. Referral sources of the candidatesinterviewed were as follows: internal station candidate - 2; company online joblisting - 7; employee referral - 5; industry referral - 2; unknown - 1. Twocandidates hired were internal station candidates. The referral source of the othercandidate hired was the company online job listing.IV. LONG TERM RECRUITMENT INITIATIVESKABC-TV is committed to performing ongoing non-vacancy specificrecruitment efforts that bring attention to the variety of job and careeropportunities at the station. Outreach efforts are designed to provide easy accessfor candidates to apply for job opportunities, as well as provide information andtraining to develop a diverse pool of prospective candidates for the future.A. Participation in Job FairsKABC-TV participated in three job fairs during the reporting period.Station personnel participated in job fairs by distributing information aboutcareer and internship opportunities, soliciting resumes, interviewing jobseekers, critiquing demo reels and providing career guidance.Below is a list of job fairs attended by KABC-TV and participating Stationpersonnel:National Association of Black Journalists National Convention(8/1/18-8/5/18) - GM Renaissance Center - Detroit, MI - RobElmore - Vice President of News, Renee Washington - AssistantNews DirectorUniversity of Southern California Annenberg JournalismNetworking Night (10/16/18) - USC Wallis Annenberg Hall -Los Angeles, CA - Teresa Samaniego - Vice President, Diversity& Community EngagementUniversity of Southern California Annenberg Career Connection- Internship and Job Fair (3/20/19) - USC Tutor Campus Center- Los Angeles, CA - Teresa Samaniego - Vice President,Diversity & Community Engagement and Mariel Moscoso -Community Engagement SpecialistB. Internship ProgramKABC-TV's internship program offers paid internships for collegestudents interested in careers in television broadcasting. The internshipprogram is designed to provide students with an onsite educationalexperience that complements their academic studies. During the reportingperiod, KABC-TV hired 45 interns.KABC-TV's internship program has launched the careers of hundreds ofstudents with aspirations to work in broadcasting. Currently there are eightformer KABC-TV interns working at the Station in Programming andNews, including on-air talent.Recruitment outreach for interns is accomplished using a variety ofmethods with attention to resources that provide a diverse candidate pool.Job fairs and career fairs at colleges with diverse student populations are amajor source of candidates. Notices are posted at local colleges,universities and minority organizations. Instructions on applying for aKABC-TV internship are featured on the ABC7 website.Internship opportunities are promoted and applications are distributed atall job fairs, workshops, conferences, community meetings and studenttours.C. Listing each upper-level opening in a job bank or newsletter of a mediatrade group with a broad-based membership that includes women andminoritiesThe Station sent notification of its job listings to the National Associationof Hispanic Journalists.D. Participation in Conventions, Workshops and SeminarsKABC-TV worked closely with community-based organizations tosponsor and assist with planning, implementation, and active participationin four conferences, conventions, workshops and seminars designed toprovide information on career planning, job opportunities, resume writingand interview techniques.Below are the four events KABC-TV participated in:CCNMA Latino Journalist of California 10/10/18 -InterContinental Los Angeles Century City - Los Angeles, CAKABC-TV participated in the Los Angeles Journalism Job Fairfor professional Latino journalists on the opportunities in thenews media industry. Teresa Samaniego - Vice President,Diversity & Community Engagement participated the event.HOPE (Hispanas Organized for Political Equality) 10/12/18 -Grand Central Air Terminal - Glendale, CAKABC-TV worked with HOPE to co-host the YoungProfessional Summit for college students on the opportunities inthe entertainment industry. Teresa Samaniego - Vice President,Diversity & Community Engagement and Anabel Munoz - FieldReporter participated as the keynote speakers. Nancy Udave -News Media Manager and Julie Farias - Marketing Coordinatorparticipated as career forum experts.Los Angeles County Alliance for Boys and Girls Clubs 2/9/19 -KABC-TV Studio Glendale, CAKABC-TV sponsored and hosted the Los Angeles CountyAlliance for Boys and Girls Clubs Speaker in Training andCareer Panel. Anabel Munoz - Reporter provided education andtraining.HOPE (Hispanas Organized for Political Equality) LatinaHistory Day Conference 3/9/19 - Millennium Biltmore HotelLos Angeles, CAKABC-TV worked with HOPE to co-host the Career TrackWorkshop for Latinas on the opportunities in the entertainmentindustry. The women heard from Anabel Munoz - FieldReporter.Station employee participation provides the opportunity to motivate andinspire interest specifically in careers in broadcast journalism, televisionproduction, sales, public affairs and other related fields.10KABC-TV on air talent and employeesOn air talent and employees represent KABC-TV at conferences,workshops and seminars as guest speakers. They provide insightto career opportunities and strategies for success in broadcastjournalism. Below is a list of on-air talent and employeeparticipation.Ashley Brewer - Anchor at the Glendale Quarterback ClubSCSB Luncheon (9/4/18)Karl Schmid - Entertainment Host at the National Lesbianand Gay Journalists Association National Convention (9/7/18)Anabel Munoz - Reporter at the HOPE Young ProfessionalSummit (10/12/18)Leticia Juarez - Reporter at the NLBWA IE Latina's InBusiness Conference (10/16/18)George Pennacchio - Entertainment Reporter at the CalState LA Entertainment Reporting Symposium (10/26/18)Hanna Maxfield - Director of Digital Operations at the CalState LA Entertainment Reporting Symposium (10/26/18)Ashley Harrington - Digital Producer at Cal State LAEntertainment Reporting Symposium (10/26/18)Brandi Hitt - Anchor at the O'Melveny Elementary SchoolCareer Day (2/7/19)Marc Cota-Robles - Reporter at the Sorensen ScienceAcademy Career Day (2/9/19)Rob McMillian - Reporter at the Pachappa ElementaryCareer Day (3/1/19)Leo Stallworth - Reporter at the Piute Middle SchoolCareer Day (3/15/19)Dallas Raines - Meteorologist at the Clippers SciFest SoCalAnnual SciFestival (3/22/19)Sid Garcia - Reporter at the CA Dept of Public Health/CATobacco Control Program Training Session aboutCommunication (3/27/19)Jovana Lara - Anchor at the Chandler Middle SchoolCareer Day (4/17/19)Eric Resendiz - Community Journalist at the Cal StateFullerton Communication Week (4/25/19)Leticia Juarez - Reporter at the Adrian Dell and Carmen11Roberts Foundation of Riverside Annual Empowering YoungWomen Conference (4/27/19)Dallas Raines - Meteorologist at the Scouts BSA MeritBadge Day (5/18/19)Jessica De Nova - Reporter at the Office of Assemblymember Jose Medina Journalism and CommunicationsWorkshop (5/18/19)Eric Resendiz - Community Journalist at the University ofLaverne Annual Latinx Cultural Graduation Celebration(5/18/19)Leo Stallworth - Reporter at the Hillview Middle SchoolCareer Day 5/29/19Anabel Munoz - Reporter at the Los Angeles CountyAlliance for Boys and Girls Club Speaker in Training andCareer Panel (2/9/19)Sid Garcia - Reporter at the Adelante Youth AllianceAdelante Young Men College and Career Conference(11/10/18)Rachel Jordan - Community Journalist at the MAOF(Mexican American Opportunity Foundation) National LatinaWomen's Conference (5/3/19)Miriam Hernandez - Reporter at the HOPE Latina HistoryDay Conference (3/8/19)Miriam Hernandez - Reporter at the Adelante YouthAlliance Adelante Mujer Latina College and CareerConference (5/4/19)Rob Elmore - Vice President of News at the Dr. Lucy Jonesfor Science and Society National Science ActivationSymposium (6/25/19)Hanna Maxfield - Director of Digital Operations at the Dr.Lucy Jones for Science and Society National ScienceActivation Symposium (6/25/19)E. Mentoring ProgramsKABC-TV personnel participate in the ABC Corporate MentoringProgram. The program is designed to identify talented employees (with anemphasis on women and minorities) at a senior management level whohave demonstrated ability and commitment to the company. Mentees arepaired with a senior executive for one year. The program provides12exposure to business strategies across the media networks, networkingopportunities with other executives from a cross-section of our businessesand the opportunity to enhance leadership skills. A KABC-TV manager,David Wurtzel participated as a mentee during the reporting period.F. Sponsorship of Community Events to Inform the Public About BroadcastEmployment OpportunitiesKABC-TV sponsored and participated in events presented by communitybasedorganizations whose missions focus specifically on opportunities inbroadcasting. The events were designed to provide the general public withinformation on career opportunities in broadcasting and advice on how toprepare for and obtain a job.Below is sample of KABC-TV's participation in these events:MAOF (Mexican American Opportunity Foundation) NationalLatina Women's Conference - Quiet Cannon Country Club -Montebello, CAKABC-TV sponsored and participated in the MAOF NationalLatina Women's Conference (5/3/19). Rachel Jordan -Community Journalist served as Mistress of Ceremonies for theWomen's Conference Luncheon.Pasadena Youth Alliance - Pasadena City College - Pasadena,CAKABC-TV sponsored and participated at the Adelante MujerLatina (5/4/19) and Adelante Young Men (11/10/18)Conferences. Reporters Miriam Hernandez and Sid Garciaparticipated in these events.National Millennial Community - KABC-TV Studio - Glendale,CAKABC-TV hosted the National Millennial Community (2/5/19)to a station visit and presentation panel. Senior executives,Cheryl Fair - President and GM, Rob Elmore - Vice President ofNews, Kara McNeely - Vice President of Promotions andProgramming, Hanna Maxfield - Director of Digital Operationsand Spencer McCoy - Vice President of General Salesparticipated in the station presentation panel.G. Provision of training to management level personnel as to methods ofensuring equal employment opportunity and preventing discrimination13KABC-TV management employees are required to complete the WaltDisney Company's "Preventing Harassment" and "Standards ofBusiness Conduct" training courses every two years. These courses coverdiscrimination prevention and the importance of offering equalemployment opportunities to all employees.H. Training programs designed to enable station personnel to acquire skillsthat could qualify them for a higher level positionKABC-TV employees have access to a wide range of professional,leadership, and management training through the Walt Disney Company'sD-Learn training program.I. Other ActivitiesKABC-TV has a long-term goal of motivating and inspiring the nextgeneration of broadcast professionals. To support that goal, KABC-TVhosts high school and college students at the television station to exposethem to the variety of career options available in broadcasting. Studentgroups are provided with a behind the scenes tour of operations, a livenews broadcast and a guest speaker to discuss career opportunities. Thestudents receive advice and guidance on the educational requirements toqualify for future opportunities.Below is a list of student tours.University of Southern California (11/8/18)LA City CollegeCalifornia Polytechnic University Pomona (3/28/19)Northeastern University (3/8/19)Preparatoria ITESM from Monterrey, Mexico (12/12/18)J Serra Catholic High School (10/3/18)Columbia College (9/17/18)University of La Verne (11/28/18)Fresno Christian College (4/24/19)Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE) (3/15/19)Orange County School of the Arts (3/28/19)International Children's AcademyGirl Scouts (5/18/19)Los Angeles County Alliance for Boys & Girls Clubs (2/9/19)Girls Academic Leadership Academy14Florida State University (8/2/18)City Of Long Beach (8/23/18)Coro Southern California Leadership (12/13/18 & 1/10/19)Pasadena Christian School (2/22/19)Armenia National Committee of America - Western Region(8/22/18)International Visitor Council (7/11/19)EEO 2019 - ATTACHMENT AKABC-TV WEEKLY JOB POSTING 8/1/2019Company Address Address # 2 City State ZipActors Fund - Career Center (Actors Work Program) 5757 Wilshire Blvd #400 Los Angeles CA 90036Aleph Institute 7304 Beverly Blvd. #153 Los Angeles CA 90036Association of Latino Professionals in Finance and Accounting (ALPFA) 801 S. Grand Avenue #400 Los Angeles CA 90017Black Business Association PO Box 43159 Los Angeles CA 90043-9998Cal Institute of Arts 24700 McBean Parkway Valencia CA 91355Cal Poly Pomona Career Center 3801 West Temple Street Pomona CA 91768California Lutheran University - Career Services 60 West Olsen Road #2400 Thousand Oaks CA 91360-3201California State University at Northridge 18111 Nordhoff St The Career Center- Front Desk Northridge CA 91330-8241CCNMA, USC Annenberg School 727 W 27th Street Los Angeles CA 90089-7725Citrus College - CAL WORKS OFFICE 1000 West Foothill Blvd Glendora CA 91741Claremont Graduate School 1017 N. Dartmouth Ave Claremont CA 91711COLUMBIA COLLEGE - HOLLYWOOD 18618 Oxnard Street Tarzana CA 91356Community Coalition 8101 S. Vermont Ave. Los Angeles CA 90044CSUN - Dept. DTVA 18111 Nordhoff St Northridge CA 91330East Los Angeles College 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez Monterey Park CA 91754East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center 1203 W. Puente Ave West Covina CA 91790Experience Unlimited 1207 East Green St Pasadena CA 91106Fashion Institute - Design Merchandising (FIDM) 919 S. Grand Avenue Los Angeles CA 90015EEO 2019 - ATTACHMENT AKABC-TV WEEKLY JOB POSTING 8/1/2019Company Address Address # 2 City State ZipGlendale College/Job Placement 1500 North Verdugo Trailer #3 Glendale CA 91208Greater New Unity Baptist Church 9719 Avalon Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90003GROW #13 - Rancho Park (DPSS) 1110 W. Pico Blvd Los Angeles CA 90064Hispanic Chamber of Commerce - Orange County 1 Banting Suite A Irvine CA 92618Hispanic Women's Council 3509 W. Beverly Blvd Montebello CA 90640HOPE 634 S. Spring Street Suite 920 Los Angeles CA 90014IMAGEN Foundation 18034 Ventura Blvd. # 261 Encino CA 91316Jewish Vocational Service 6505 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 200 Los Angeles CA 90048L.A. County Office of Education/GAIN Division 9525 E. Imperial Highway #400 Downey CA 90242L.A. Gay & Lesbian Center The Village-Career Center 1125 Mc Cadden Place Los Angeles CA 90038LACC Student Employment 855 North Vermont Ave Los Angeles CA 90029Latter Day Saints (LDS) Employment Services 17350 Mt. Herrmann St. Fountain Valley CA 92708Long Beach Community College 4901 East Carson St Long Beach CA 90808Los Angeles Harbor College 1111 Figueroa Place Wilmington CA 90744Los Angeles Urban League 4401 Crenshaw Blvd #201, Los Angeles CA 90043MediaLine P.O. Box 51909 Pacific Grove CA 93950Mexican American OPP Foundation (MAOF) 5657 E. Washington Blvd. Commerce CA 90040NAACP/Beverly Hills-Hollywood PO Box 2349 Hollywood CA 90078EEO 2019 - ATTACHMENT AKABC-TV WEEKLY JOB POSTING 8/1/2019Company Address Address # 2 City State ZipNational Association of Hispanic Journalists 1050 Connecticut Ave NW FL10 Washington DC 20036North Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (NVRCC) 9401 Reseda Blvd. Northridge CA 91324Nosotros, Inc. 1615 Vine St. Hollywood CA 90028Pacific Asian Consortium - PACE 1055 Wilshire Blvd #1475 Los Angeles CA 90017Palmdale GAIN Office 1050 East Palmdale Blvd. Suite 204 Palmdale CA 93550Pasadena City College 1570 East Colorado #L-103 Pasadena CA 91106Pepperdine University 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy Communication Division Malibu CA 90263Rio Hondo College 3600 Workman Mill Road Whittier CA 90601SALEF 421 S. Bixel Street Suite A Los Angeles CA 90015San Diego State University School of Communication San Diego CA 92182-4561Santa Clarita WorkSource California Center 23920 Valencia Blvd. Suite 100 Santa Clarita CA 91355Santa Monica City College/Career Services 1900 Pico Blvd. Suite LV-161 Santa Monica CA 90405Scripps College - Women's Collective 1030 Columbia Ave Claremont CA 91711Search to Involve Pilipino Americans 3200 W. Temple Street Los Angeles CA 90026SFV Japanese American Center 12953 Branford St Pacoima CA 91331Southeast Area Social Services Funding Authority (SASSFA) 10400 Pioneer Blvd. Suite 8 Santa Fe Springs CA 90670-3728Southern California Broadcasters Association 1849 Sawtelle Blvd. #543 Los Angeles CA 90025Southland Partnership Corporation 700 N. Bullis Road Compton CA 90221EEO 2019 - ATTACHMENT AKABC-TV WEEKLY JOB POSTING 8/1/2019Company Address Address # 2 City State ZipStreetlights 650 N. Bronson Avenue B108 Hollywood CA 90004UCLA Placement/Career Planning PO Box 951573 Los Angeles CA 90095-1573USC School of Journalism 3502 Watt Way ASC G12 Los Angeles CA 90089-0281Verdugo Jobs Center 1255 S. Central Ave Glendale CA 91204Women In Film 8857 W. Olympic Blvd. Suite 201 Beverly Hills CA 90211Work Source 9024 Laurel Cyn. Blvd. Sun Valley CA 91352Work Source - Build Center 9207 Eton Ave Chatsworth CA 91311TOTAL: 61866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.DirectEmployers AssociationJob Syndication AlliancesRevised July 17, 2019Please Note: DirectEmployers Association, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as DE) can only assurethat Member Company job content in our feed is provided correctly to "third party" alliancewebsites. Any and all alteration performed to said job feed by a "third party" alliance website isoutside the scope and ability of control by DE. Consequently, DE shall not be liable for anydamages, compensatory or punitive, that are incurred by Member Company due to changes oralterations done to Member Company's job feed by a "third party" alliance website.DIVERSITY SITESAfrican American https://africanamerican.dejobs.org/AfricanAmericanJobsite.com http://www.africanamericanjobsite.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)AsianAmericanJobsite.com http://www.asianamericanjobsite.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)Asian American https://asianamerican.dejobs.org/BabyBoomerJobs.net http://www.babyboomerjobs.net/ (DE Member Jobs Only)The Black Perspective https://blackperspective.com/career-search-engine/Campus Pride http://campuspride.jobsDirectEmployers Diversity https://diversity.dejobs.orgDiversityjobs.ca http://www.diversityjobs.ca/ (DE Member Jobs Only)DiversityJobsite.com http://www.diversityjobsite.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)Attachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 2866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.Diversityworkers.com http://www.diversityworkers.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)Father and Families Center http://fatherresource.jobs/ (DE Member Jobs & Indiana Locations Only)Hispanic American https://hispanicamerican.dejobs.org/HispanicJobsite.com http://www.hispanicjobsite.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)Hispanic Today https://hispanic-today.com/career-search-engine/Jobs4Women.net http://www.jobs4women.net/ (DE Member Jobs Only)Latino American https://latinoamerican.dejobs.org/Lgbtjobsite.com http://www.lgbtjobsite.com (DE Member Jobs Only)LGBTQ https://lgbtq.dejobs.org/Minority https://minority.dejobs.org/MinorityJobsite.com http://www.minorityjobsite.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)Native American https://nativeamerican.dejobs.org/New Start Career Network http://newstartcareernetwork.jobs/ (Jobs in New Jersey, New York,Pennsylvania - Long-term unemployed mature workers)RetiredStars.com http://www.retiredstars.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)SeniorJobsNetwork.com http://www.seniorjobsnetwork.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)Way Finders Careers http://wayfinderscareers.com/Women https://women.dejobs.org/Women For Hire http://jobs.womenforhire.com/Women in Business and Industry https://wib-i.com/career-search-engine/Attachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 3866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.DISABILITY SITESAllsup Employment Services https://disability.dejobs.org/allsup-disability-partner/Blind Inc. https://blindinc.jobs/ (Minnesota Located Jobs Only)Bosma Enterprises http://bosma.jobs/ (Indiana Located Jobs Only)Deaf To Work http://deaftowork.jobs/DirectEmployers Disability https://disability.dejobs.orgDisabled Veterans https://disabledveterans.dejobs.org/Easter Seals http://easterseals.jobs/Enable America http://enableamerica.jobsIndiana Career Connect(Indiana State Workforce) http://indianacareerconnect-disability.jobs (Indiana Located Jobs Only)Land A Job http://jobs.landajob.org/Maryland Works, Inc http://mdworks.jobs/ (Maryland Located Jobs Only)National Multiple Sclerosis Society http://nationalmssociety.jobs/ (DE Member Jobs Only)Options Unlimited Inc. http://optionsunlimitedinc.jobs/ (Louisville, KY Located Jobs Only)Our Ability http://www.ourability.com/Quest http://questinc.jobs/ (Entry Level & Orlando, FL Located Jobs Only)The Career Index Plus http://thecareerindex.comThink Beyond The Label http://www.thinkbeyondthelabel.com/Job-Board/Job-Board.aspxUnited Spinal Association http://spinalcord.jobs/VetCentral - Disabled VeteranOutreach Program Representatives(DVOPs)Jobs are emailed by geographic location, consult your ComplianceReporting Tool in your Member Desktop.Workforce Recruitment Program http://wrp.jobs/Work In Iowa Disability (Iowa StateWorkforce) http://workiniowa-disability.jobs/ (Iowa Located Jobs Only)Attachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 4866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.MILITARY NETWORK SITESArmedServicesJobs.com http://www.armedservicesjobs.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)CASY/National Guard EmploymentProgram http://casy.msccn.jobs/DirectEmployers Veterans https://veterans.dejobs.orgMarineGigs.com http://www.marinegigs.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)MarineJobsite.com http://www.marinesjobsite.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)MilitaryGigs.com http://www.militarygigs.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)Military Spouse Employment Program(MSEP)https://myseco.militaryonesource.mil/portal/msep/jobsearch(Only jobs from companies that have membership with BOTH MSEPand DirectEmployers Association are posted here.)Military Spouse https://militaryspouse.dejobs.org/Military Spouse Connections http://militaryspouseconnection.jobsMilitary Spouse Corporate CareerNetwork (MSCCN) http://casy.msccn.jobs/My Next Move for Veterans -U.S. DOL/ETAhttp://www.mynextmove.org/vets/find/browse?c=0Choose an Industry; Access 'Job Outlook' at bottom of pageChoose 'Find Jobs'NYWorks Veterans(New York State Workforce) http://nyworks-veterans.jobs/Save Our Veterans http://board.jobcentral.com/saveourveteransSDWorks Veterans(South Dakota State Workforce) http://sdworks-veterans.jobs/Student Veterans Of America http://studentveteransofamerica.jobsUSA Cares https://careers.usacares.org/US Military Pipeline https://usmilitarypipeline.com/Vet720.com http://vet720.com/vetjobs720/directjobsdatabase.aspxVetCentral /Local VeteranEmployment Representatives &Disabled Veteran Outreach ProgramRepresentatives (LVERS & DVOP's)Jobs are emailed by geographic location, consult your OFCCPCompliance Reporting Tool in your Member DesktopJobs also appear on https://veterans.usnlx.comVeteran's Enterprise https://veteransenterprise.com/career-search-engine/Attachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 5866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.Veterans Job Bank https://www.vets.gov/employment/job-seekers/search-jobsVeteranJobSite.com http://www.veteranjobsite.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)VetJobs vetjobs.comState Workforce Agency Veteran/Military SitesArizona Workforce Connection(Arizona State Workforce) http://workinaz-veterans.jobs/Connecting Colorado(Colorado State Workforce)http://coworkforce-veterans.jobsIndianaCareerConnect(Indiana State Workforce) http://indianacareerconnect-veterans.jobs/KansasWorks Veterans(Kansas State Workforce)http://kansasworks-veterans.jobs/Mass Veterans(Massachusetts State Workforce)http://mass-veterans.jobs/MO Veterans(Missouri State Workforce)http://mo-veterans.jobs/Nevada Veterans(Nevada State Workforce)http://employnevadavets.jobs/NYWorks Veterans(New York State Workforce)http://nyworks-veterans.jobs/SCWorks(South Carolina State Workforce)http://SCWorks-veterans.jobs/SDWorks Veterans(South Dakota State Workforce)http://sdworks-veterans.jobs/WorkInIllinois Veterans(Illinois State Workforce)http://workinillinois-veterans.jobs/WorkInIowa Veterans(Iowa State Workforce)http://workiniowa-veterans.jobs/WorkInMichigan(Michigan State Workforce) http://workinmichigan-veterans.jobs/MontanaWorks(Montana StateWorkforce)http://workinmontana-veterans.jobs/Attachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 6866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.WorkInOregon Veterans(Oregon State Workforce)http://workinoregon-veterans.jobs/WorkInTexas Veterans(Texas State Workforce)http://workintexas-veterans.jobs/WorkInWashington Veterans(WA State Workforce) http://workinwashington-veterans.jobs/FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SITESAmerican Job Center (USDOL) https://www.careeronestop.org/JobSearch/job-search.aspxCareerOneStop (USDOL/ETA) http://www.careeronestop.org/JobSearch/JobSearch.aspxMy Next Move (USDOL/ETA)http://www.mynextmove.orgAccess 'Job Outlook' at bottom of the pageChoose 'Find Jobs'My Next Move for Veterans(USDOL/ETA)http://www.mynextmove.org/vets/find/browse?c=0Access 'Job Outlook' and 'Find Jobs'My Skills My Future (USDOL/ETA) http://www.myskillsmyfuture.orgSummer.jobs (White House SponsoredInitiative) http://www.whitehouse.gov/economy/jobs/youthjobs/Virtual Career Network Healthcare(USDOL/ETA) https://www.vcn.org/healthcare/findworkAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 7866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.STATE GOVERNMENT SITESThe National Labor Exchange(operated through a public-privatepartnership between NASWA andDirectEmployers Association)https://usnlx.comVetCentral /Local VeteranEmployment Representatives &Disabled Veteran Outreach ProgramRepresentatives (LVERS & DVOP's)(State)Jobs are emailed by geographic location, consult your OFCCPCompliance Reporting Tool in your Member DesktopJobs also appear on VetCentralhttp://vetcentral.usnlx.com/vet_index.asp?stype=mochttp://veterans.usnlx.comPennsylvania Career Connect -Pittsburgh/Alleghany County, PA https://3rivers.rescaretalentmarket.com/Rescare Workforce Services - Indiana https://indiana.rescaretalentmarket.com/State & US Territory Workforce AgencyJob BanksAll DE member jobs are delivered to over 3000+ appropriate StateWorkforce Agencies (ESDS), Local Veterans EmploymentRepresentatives (LVER's) or Disabled Veterans Outreach ProgramRepresentatives (DVOP's) and through the appropriate Wagner-Peyserfunded Career One Stop Centers to assure VEVRAA compliance. All 50States, DC, Puerto Rico and Guam have signed data sharingagreements with DirectEmployers Association. Electronic exchange ofjob data varies by State Workforce Agencies' technical capabilities.Members access your VEVRAA Compliance Reporting through theMember Desktop for confirmation of job listing delivery.State of Alabama https://joblink.alabama.gov/ada/State of Alaska http://www.jobs.state.ak.us/jobseeker.htmState of Arizona https://www.azjobconnection.gov/ada/r/State of Arkansas https://www.arjoblink.arkansas.gov/ada/State of California http://www.caljobs.ca.gov/State of Colorado http://www.connectingcolorado.com/State of Connecticut https://www.cthires.com/vosnet/Default.aspxState of Delaware https://joblink.delaware.gov/ada/District of Columbia https://www.dcnetworks.org/vosnet/Default.aspxState of Florida https://www.employflorida.com/vosnet/Default.aspxState of Georgia http://employgeorgia.com/Attachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 8866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.Guam Job Bank https://www.hireguam.com/vosnet/Default.aspxState of Hawaii https://www.hirenethawaii.com/vosnet/Default.aspxState of Idaho http://labor.idaho.gov/State of Illinois https://illinoisjoblink.illinois.gov/ada/r/State of Indiana https://www.indianacareerconnect.com/State of Iowa https://www1.iowajobs.org/jobs/login.seekState of Kansas https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/State of Kentucky http://kcc.ky.gov/State of Louisiana https://www.louisianaworks.net/hire/vosnet/Default.aspx/State of Maine http://www.mainecareercenter.com/State of Maryland https://mwejobs.maryland.gov/vosnet/Default.aspxState of Massachusetts https://jobquest.detma.org/JobQuest/Default.aspxState of Michigan http://www.mitalent.org/State of Minnesota https://www.minnesotaworks.net/State Of Mississippi https://wings.mdes.ms.gov/wings/welcome.jspState of Missouri http://jobs.mo.gov/State of Montana https://montanaworks.gov/State of Nebraska https://neworks.nebraska.gov/vosnet/Default.aspxState of Nevada http://nevada.us.jobs/State of New Hampshire https://nhworksjobmatch.nhes.nh.gov/State of New Jersey http://careerconnections.nj.gov/State of New Mexico https://www.jobs.state.nm.us/vosnet/Default.aspxState of New York http://newyork.us.jobs/State of North Carolina https://www.ncworks.gov/vosnet/Default.aspxState of North Dakota http://www.jobsnd.com/State of Ohio https://ohiomeansjobs.com/omj/State of Oklahoma https://okjobmatch.com/ada/State of Oregon http://www.oregon.gov/employ/pages/default.aspxAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication AlliancesPage 9866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.State of Pennsylvania https://www.cwds.pa.gov/Puerto Rico Job Bank http://puertorico.us.jobs/State of Rhode Island https://www.employri.org/vosnet/Default.aspxState of South Carolina https://jobs.scworks.org/vosnet/Default.aspxState of South Dakota http://dlr.sd.gov/State of Tennessee https://www.jobs4tn.gov/vosnet/Default.aspxState of Texas https://wit.twc.state.tx.us/State of Utah https://jobs.utah.gov/State of Vermont https://www.vermontjoblink.com/ada/State of Virginia https://www.vawc.virginia.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx?plang=EState of Washington https://seeker.worksourcewa.com/State of West Virginia http://www.wvcommerce.org/business/workforcewv/default.aspxState of Wisconsin http://www.wisconsinjobcenter.org/State of Wyoming https://www.wyomingatwork.com/vosnet/Default.aspxState Workforce Agency Microsites(See list of specific state micrositesbelow)Several State Workforce Agencies have added .jobs microsites totarget specific recruiting populations, allowing states to drive morejobseeker traffic to their niche microsites and state job banks (seebelow).Arizona Workforce Connection(Arizona State Workforce) http://workinaz-veterans.jobs/California Employment DevelopmentDept. (EDD) http://ca-veterans.jobs/Colorado Department of Labor &Employment http://coworkforce-veterans.jobs/EmployNevada(Nevada State Workforce) http://employnevadavets.jobsIndianaCareerConnect Veterans(IN State Workforce) http://indianacareerconnect-veterans.jobs/KansasWorks Veterans(Kansas State Workforce) http://kansasworks-veterans.jobs/Mass Veterans(Massachusetts State Workforce) http://mass-veterans.jobs/Attachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 10866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.Missouri Veterans(Missouri State Workforce) http://mo-veterans.jobs/NYWorks Veterans(New York State Workforce) http://nyworks-veterans.jobs/SDWorks Veterans(South Dakota State Workforce) http://sdworks-veterans.jobs/WorkInIllinois Veterans(Illinois State Workforce) http://workinillinois-veterans.jobs/WorkInIowa Veterans(Iowa State Workforce) http://workiniowa-veterans.jobs/WorkInOregon Veterans(Oregon State Workforce) http://workinoregon-veterans.jobs/WorkInTexas Veterans(Texas State Workforce) http://workintexas-veterans.jobs/WorkInWashington Veterans(WA State Workforce) http://workinwashington-veterans.jobs/OTHER SITESAzuna https://www.adzuna.com/ (UK and Canada located jobs only)Nexxt http://www.nexxt.com/ (DE Member Jobs Only)Career Bliss http://www.careerbliss.com/jobs/Flexjobs https://www.flexjobs.com (only remote positions)Internships https://internships.dejobs.org/Info.com http://info.com/Jobalot http://www.jobalot.com/Job Inventory http://www.jobinventory.com/Juju http://www.job-search-engine.com/The Ladders http://TheLadders.com/Mitula http://www.mitula.com/Attachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication AlliancesPage 11866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.Nevada Career Explorer https://nv.headed2.com/ (Nevada located jobs only)Servant@Heart Christian BusinessDirectory http://jobs.servantatheart.org/St. Christopher Parish http://jobs.saintchristopherparish.org/TalentPlanet http://talentplanet.com/index.phpTrovit http://job.trovit.com/Universal Technical Institute http://uti.jobs/ (Automotive Industry Related Job Content)Zippia.com https://www.zippia.comZiprecruiter.com https://www.ziprecruiter.com/GLOBAL SITESAustralia.recruit.net Jobrapido.de - GermanyChina.recruit.net Jobrapido.nl - HollandHongKong.recruit.net Jobrapido.ie - IrelandIndia.recruit.net Jobrapido.it - ItalyJapan.recruit.net Jobrapido.mx - MexicoMalaysia.recruit.net nz.jobrapido.com - New ZealandNewZealand.recruit.net Jobrapido.pl - PolandSingapore.recruit.net Jobrapido.es - SpainJobespresso.net - Italy Jobrapido.se - SwedenJobrapido.com.ar - Argentina Jobrapido.ch - SwitzerlandJobrapido.at - Austria Jobrapido.co.uk - UKJobrapido.com.au - Australia Jobrapido.com - USAJobrapido.br - Brazil Jumpstation.com.auJobrapido.cl - Chile Wowjobs.ca - Jobs in Canada and Australia OnlyJobrapido.fr - FranceAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 12866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.METRO AREAS ON USNLX.COMSTATES METRO AREASAlabama: Birmingham Huntsville Mobile MontgomeryAlaska: Anchorage Fairbanks JuneauArizona: Flagstaff Phoenix TucsonArkansas: Fayetteville Little RockCalifornia:Bakersfield Fresno Lancaster Los Angeles ModestoOakland Sacramento Salinas San Bernardino San DiegoSan Francisco San Jose Santa Clara Stockton VellejoColorado: Colorado Springs Denver Fort Collins PuebloConnecticut: Bridgeport Hartford New Haven Stamford WaterburyDelaware: Dover WilmingtonDistrict of Columbia: WashingtonFlorida:Clearwater Fort Lauderdale Jacksonville Miami OrlandoSt. Petersburg Tallahassee TampaGeorgia: Athens Atlanta Augusta Columbus SavannahHawaii: Hilo HonoluluIdaho: Boise PocatelloIllinois:Aurora Chicago Joliet Peoria RockfordSpringfieldIndiana: Evansville Fort Wayne Gary Indianapolis South BendIowa: Cedar Rapids Des MoinesKansas: Kansas City Topeka WichitaKentucky: Frankfort Lexington LouisvilleLouisiana: Baton Rouge Lafayette New Orleans ShreveportMaine: Augusta PortlandMaryland: Annapolis BaltimoreMassachusetts: Boston Springfield WorcesterAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication AlliancesPage 13866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.Michigan: Ann Arbor Battle Creek Detroit Grand Rapids LansingMinnesota: Minneapolis St. PaulMississippi: Gulfport JacksonMissouri: Independence Jefferson City Kansas City Springfield St. LouisMontana: Billings HelenaNebraska: Lincoln OmahaNevada: Carson City Las Vegas RenoNew Hampshire: Concord ManchesterNew Jersey: Elizabeth Jersey City Newark Patterson TrentonNew Mexico: Albuquerque Santa FeNew York:Albany Buffalo Elmira New York RochesterSyracuseNorth Carolina:Asheville Charlotte Fayettesville Greensboro RaleighDurham Winston-SalemNorth Dakota: Bismarck FargoOhio:Akron Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus DaytonToledoOklahoma: Oklahoma City TulsaOregon: Eugene Portland SalemPennsylvania: Allentown Erie Philadelphia PittsburghRhode Island: ProvidenceSouth Carolina: Charleston ColumbiaSouth Dakota: Pierre Sioux FallsTennessee: Chattanooga Clarksville Knoxville Memphis NashvilleTexas:Abilene Amarillo Austin Beaumont BrownsvilleCorpus Christi Dallas El Paso Fort Worth HoustonLaredo Longview Lubbock San Antonio TylerWaco Wichita FallsAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication AlliancesPage 14866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.Utah: Provo Salt Lake CityVermont: Burlington MontpelierVirginia: Alexandria Norfolk Richmond Virginia BeachWashington: Olympia Seattle Spokane TacomaWest Virginia: Charleston HuntingtonWisconsin: Green Bay Madison MilwaukeeWyoming: Casper CheyenneCOLLEGE NETWORKAcademy of Art UniversityADA UniversityAin Shams UniversityAlabama State UniversityAlbany Law SchoolAlbertus Magnus CollegeAlcorn State UniversityAlfred State, SUNY College of TechnologyAmerican College of GreeceAmerican University of SharjahAmerican University of Sharjah, School of Business AdministrationAmerican University, School of Professional & Extended Studies (SPExS)American University, Washington College of LawAmherst CollegeAmridge UniversityAnne Arundel Community CollegeAppalachian State UniversityArkansas State UniversityAssumption CollegeAthens State UniversityAtlanta's John Marshall Law SchoolAugsburg CollegeAugusta Technical CollegeAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication AlliancesPage 15866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.Augusta UniversityAustralian Graduate School of ManagementAve Maria School of LawAzusa Pacific UniversityBall State UniversityBaylor Law SchoolBellevue College (WA)Belmont Abbey CollegeBelmont University, College of LawBeloit CollegeBennington CollegeBentley UniversityBerklee College of MusicBethel University (MN)Black River Technical CollegeBlackburn CollegeBloomfield CollegeBloomsburg University of Pennsylvania (PASSHE)Blue Mountains International Hotel Management SchoolBob Jones UniversityBond UniversityBoston Architectural CollegeBoston CollegeBoston University, School of LawBowdoin CollegeBowie State UniversityBowling Green State UniversityBrigham Young UniversityBrigham Young University, IdahoBrigham Young University, Marriott School of ManagementBrooklyn Law SchoolBucknell UniversityBucks County Community CollegeCabrillo CollegeCairn UniversityCalhoun Community CollegeCalifornia Baptist UniversityCalifornia Lutheran UniversityCalifornia State Polytechnic University, PomonaAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication AlliancesPage 16866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.California State University Channel IslandsCalifornia State University FullertonCalifornia State University Long BeachCalifornia State University Monterey BayCalifornia State University NorthridgeCalifornia State University SacramentoCalifornia University of Pennsylvania (PASSHE)California Western School of LawCampbell University, Wiggins School of LawCanada CollegeCape Fear Community CollegeCapella UniversityCapital University Law SchoolCapitol Technology UniversityCarleton CollegeCarnegie Mellon University, Tepper School of BusinessCase Western Reserve University, School of LawCase Western Reserve University, Weatherhead School of ManagementCass Business SchoolCatholic University of America, Columbus School of LawCatholic University of PortugalCatholic University of Portugal, School of BusinessCentral Arizona CollegeCentral CollegeCentral New Mexico Community CollegeCentral Oregon Community CollegeCentral State UniversityCentral Washington UniversityCentre CollegeChaffey CollegeChamplain CollegeChapman University. Dale E. Fowler School of LawCharleston School of LawChattahoochee Technical CollegeChattanooga State Community CollegeCheyney University of Pennsylvania (PASSHE)Chicago-Kent College of LawChina Europe International Business School (CEIBS)Christian Brothers UniversityAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication AlliancesPage 17866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeCity Colleges of ChicagoClarion University of Pennsylvania (PASSHE)Clark UniversityClarkson UniversityClayton State UniversityClemson UniversityClemson University, Alumni AssociationCleveland State UniversityCleveland State University, Cleveland-Marshall College of LawCoastline Community CollegeColgate UniversityCollege of Coastal GeorgiaCollege of IdahoCollege of Southern NevadaCollege of St. Benedict & St. John's UniversityCollege of the BahamasCollege of the Holy CrossCollege of Western IdahoCollin CollegeColumbia Law School, Columbia UniversityColumbia Southern UniversityColumbia University, The Earth InstituteColumbus College of Art & DesignCommunity College of VermontConcordia College (NY)Concordia University at IrvineConcordia University, School of LawConnecticut CollegeCornell CollegeCornell University Law SchoolCranfield University, School of ManagementCreighton University School of LawCuesta CollegeCumberland UniversityCUNY Baruch CollegeCUNY Baruch College, School of Public and International AffairsCUNY Baruch College, Weissman School of Arts & SciencesCUNY Baruch College, Zicklin School of BusinessAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication AlliancesPage 18866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.CUNY Borough of Manhattan Community CollegeCUNY Bronx Community CollegeCUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY College of Staten IslandCUNY Graduate School of JournalismCUNY Hostos Community CollegeCUNY Hunter CollegeCUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeCUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Lehman CollegeCUNY Macaulay Honors CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers CollegeCUNY New York City College of TechnologyCUNY Queens CollegeCUNY School of LawCUNY The City College of New YorkCUNY York CollegeDallas County Community College DistrictDaniel Webster CollegeDartmouth College, Thayer School of EngineeringDean CollegeDelaware Valley UniversityDelta State UniversityDemo University of SymplicityDePaul University College of LawDeSales UniversityDickinson School of LawDominican CollegeDrake UniversityDrake University, School of LawDrew UniversityDrexel UniversityDrexel University, School of Public HealthDrexel University, Thomas R. Kline School of LawDuke University, Sanford School of Public PolicyDuke University, School of LawDunwoody College of TechnologyDuquesne UniversityDuquesne University, School of LawAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication AlliancesPage 19866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.Earlham CollegeEast Georgia State CollegeEast Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (PASSHE)Eastern Connecticut State UniversityEastern Illinois UniversityEastern UniversityEckerd CollegeEdinboro University of Pennsylvania (PASSHE)Elizabeth City State UniversityElmhurst CollegeElon University School of LawEmily Griffith Technical CollegeEmmanuel CollegeEmory University, School of LawErie Huron Ottawa Vocational Education (EHOVE)ESADEExcelsior CollegeFairfield UniversityFairleigh Dickinson UniversityFairmont State UniversityFashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM)Faulkner University, Jones School of LawFlorida A&M University, College of LawFlorida A&M University, School of Business and IndustryFlorida Coastal School of LawFlorida Gulf Coast UniversityFlorida International University, Chaplin School of HospitalityFlorida International University, College of BusinessFlorida International University, College of LawFlorida State College at JacksonvilleFlorida State UniversityFlorida State University, College of LawFordham UniversityFordham University, Gabelli School of Business (Graduate Programs)Fordham University, Gabelli School of Business (Undergrad Programs)Fordham University, Graduate School of Social ServiceFordham University, School of LawFort Lewis CollegeFort Valley State UniversityAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 20866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.Full Sail UniversityFullerton CollegeFundacion Empresa, Universidad de NavarraFurman UniversityGallaudet UniversityGateway Community CollegeGeorge Mason UniversityGeorge Mason University, Schar School of Policy & GovernmentGeorge Mason University, School of LawGeorge Washington University, Career ServicesGeorgetown CollegeGeorgetown University, Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign ServiceGeorgetown University, Law CenterGeorgetown University, McCourt School of Public PolicyGeorgia State University, College of LawGeorgia TechGeorgia Tech, Scheller College of BusinessGettysburg CollegeGolden Gate UniversityGolden Gate University School of LawGonzaga University, School of LawGoucher CollegeGovernors State UniversityGrambling State UniversityGrand Canyon UniversityGreen Mountain CollegeGrinnell CollegeGwinnett Technical CollegeH. Councill Trenholm State Technical CollegeHamline UniversityHampden-Sydney CollegeHampshire CollegeHampton UniversityHanover CollegeHarper CollegeHarvard UniversityHarvard University, Graduate School of DesignHarvard University, Graduate School of Education & Harvard Divinity SchoolHarvard University, Kennedy School of GovernmentAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 21866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.Harvard University, Law SchoolHarvard University, T.H. Chan School of Public HealthHawaii Pacific UniversityHendrix CollegeHenry Ford CollegeHofstra University, School of LawHong Kong Polytechnic UniversityHood CollegeHoward UniversityHoward University, School of LawHult International Business SchoolIE Business SchoolIESE Business School, University of NavarraIllinois State UniversityIMD Business SchoolImperial College London, Business SchooliNav (Metro Atlanta Chamber)Independent Colleges of IndianaIndiana Tech Law SchoolIndiana University Bloomington, College of Arts & SciencesIndiana University Bloomington, Jacobs School of MusicIndiana University Bloomington, Kelley School of Business-MBAIndiana University Bloomington, Kelley School of Business-UndergraduateIndiana University Bloomington, Maurer School of LawIndiana University Bloomington, School of EducationIndiana University Bloomington, School of Informatics, Computing, and EngineeringIndiana University Bloomington, School of Public & Environmental AffairsIndiana University Bloomington, School of Public HealthIndiana University EastIndiana University NorthwestIndiana University School of OptometryIndiana University South BendIndiana University SoutheastIndiana University, KokomoIndiana University-Purdue University, ColumbusIndiana University-Purdue University, Fort WayneIndiana Wesleyan UniversityiNet Internship NetworkINSEADAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication AlliancesPage 22866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.Institute of International EducationIona CollegeIowa Central Community CollegeIowa College Recruiting Network (ICoRN)Iowa State UniversityIST Tecnico LisboaIUPUI, Herron School of Art and DesignIUPUI, Kelley School of BusinessIUPUI, Lilly Family School of PhilanthropyIUPUI, Office of Student EmploymentIUPUI, Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public HealthIUPUI, Robert H. McKinney School of LawIUPUI, School of EducationIUPUI, School of Engineering and TechnologyIUPUI, School of Health and Rehabilitation SciencesIUPUI, School of Informatics and ComputingIUPUI, School of Liberal ArtsIUPUI, School of Physical Education and Tourism ManagementIUPUI, School of Public and Environmental AffairsIUPUI, School of ScienceIUPUI, School of Social WorkIUPUI, TalentIvy Tech Community CollegesJackson State UniversityJacksonville State UniversityJames Madison UniversityJohn Marshall Law SchoolJohns Hopkins University, Advanced Academic Programs OfficeJohns Hopkins University, Bloomberg School of Public HealthJohns Hopkins University, Carey Business SchoolJohns Hopkins University, School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS)Johnson C. Smith UniversityJohnson UniversityJuniata CollegeKansas City Kansas Community CollegeKendall CollegeKendall College of Art and Design, Ferris State UniversityKenyon CollegeKing Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)Attachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication AlliancesPage 23866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.Koc UniversityKutztown University of Pennsylvania (PASSHE)La Salle UniversityLafayette CollegeLake Land CollegeLake Superior State UniversityLaney CollegeLangara CollegeLanier Technical CollegeLansing Community CollegeLehigh Carbon Community CollegeLes Roches International School of Hotel Management, SwitzerlandLiberal Arts Career Network (LACN)Liberty UniversityLiberty University, School of LawLIM College (Laboratory Institute of Merchandising)Lincoln Memorial University, Duncan School of LawLinfield CollegeLingnan College, Sun Yat-sen UniversityLock Haven University of Pennsylvania (PASSHE)London Business SchoolLos Angeles Film SchoolLouisiana State UniversityLouisiana Tech UniversityLower Columbia CollegeLoyola Law School, Los AngelesLoyola Marymount UniversityLoyola Marymount University, School of Film and TelevisionLoyola University ChicagoLoyola University Chicago, School of LawLoyola University New Orleans, College of LawLuther CollegeLycoming CollegeLynchburg CollegeMadonna UniversityMaharishi University of ManagementMansfield University of Pennsylvania (PASSHE)Marian UniversityMarist CollegeAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication AlliancesPage 24866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.Marlboro CollegeMarquette University Law SchoolMarshall UniversityMarymount California UniversityMarymount Manhattan CollegeMaryville University of St. LouisMassasoit Community CollegeMcDaniel CollegeMemphis College of ArtMercer University School of LawMercy CollegeMerrimack CollegeMetroLink ConsortiumMetropolitan Community College of Kansas CityMiddlebury Institute of International Studies at MontereyMississippi CollegeMississippi College, School of LawMississippi State UniversityMissouri Baptist UniversityMitchell Hamline School of LawMonroe CollegeMontgomery CollegeMoore College of Art & DesignMoorpark CollegeMorehead State UniversityMorgan InternationalMorgan State UniversityMount Holyoke CollegeMount Ida CollegeMount St. Mary's University (CA)Mt. San Antonio CollegeMt. San Jacinto CollegeMurray State UniversityNational Park Community CollegeNazarbayev UniversityNebraska College Recruiting ConsortiumNew England School of LawNew Horizons Computer Learning CenterNew Jersey Institute of TechnologyAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication AlliancesPage 25866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.New York Law SchoolNew York UniversityNew York University, Abu DhabiNew York University, School of LawNew York University, ShanghaiNew York University, SPS Noncredit ProgramNew York University, Stern School of BusinessNewbury CollegeNorco CollegeNorfolk State UniversityNorth Carolina A&T State UniversityNorth Carolina Central UniversityNorth Carolina Central University, School of LawNorth Carolina State UniversityNorth Central UniversityNorth Dakota State UniversityNorth Park UniversityNortheast Alabama Community CollegeNortheastern University, School of LawNorthern Alberta Institute of TechnologyNorthern Essex Community CollegeNorthern Illinois UniversityNorthern Kentucky University, Chase College of LawNorthern State UniversityNorthshore Technical Community CollegeNorthwest Missouri State UniversityNorthwestern UniversityNorthwestern University, Medill School of JournalismNorthwestern University, School of LawNorthwood UniversityNorwalk Community CollegeNorwich UniversityNotre Dame de Namur UniversityNova Southeastern University, Shepard Broad Law CenterNYC Department of Small Business ServicesOberlin CollegeOccidental CollegeOhio Christian UniversityOhio Northern UniversityAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 26866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.Ohio Northern University, Pettit College of LawOhio State UniversityOhio State University, College of Arts & SciencesOhio State University, College of EngineeringOhio State University, College of Food, Agriculture & Environmental SciencesOhio State University, Moritz College of LawOhio UniversityOklahoma City University School of LawOral Roberts UniversityOrange Coast CollegeOuachita Baptist UniversityOzyegin UniversityPace University, School of LawPalm Beach Atlantic UniversityPalomar CollegePark UniversityPasadena City CollegePeirce CollegePeking University, School of Transnational LawPenn State, AlumniPenn State, College of Agricultural SciencesPenn State, College of EngineeringPenn State, College of Information Sciences & TechnologyPenn State, College of the Liberal ArtsPenn State, ConsortiaPenn State, HarrisburgPenn State, School of LawPenn State, Smeal College of BusinessPenn State, Supply Chain & Information SystemsPenn State, The Behrend CollegePenn State, University ParkPennsylvania College of TechnologyPensacola State CollegePepperdine University School of LawPhiladelphia UniversityPiedmont Virginia Community CollegePikes Peak Community CollegePima Community CollegePittsburgh Technical CollegeAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication AlliancesPage 27866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.Prairie View A&M UniversityPratt InstitutePueblo Community CollegePurdue UniversityPurdue University, Krannert School of ManagementQueen's University, BelfastQueen's University, Faculty Of LawQuinnipiac UniversityQuinnipiac University, School of LawRanken Technical CollegeRasmussen CollegeReed CollegeRegent UniversityRegent University, School of LawRegis CollegeRensselaer Polytechnic InstituteRenton Technical CollegeResurrection University, College of Nursing and Allied HealthRhodes CollegeRiverside City CollegeRoane State Community CollegeRochester Institute of TechnologyRockhurst UniversityRocky Mountain CollegeRocky Mountain College of Art and DesignRoger Williams University School of LawRoosevelt UniversityRose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyRowan College at Burlington CountyRowan College at Gloucester CountyRowan UniversityRoyal Roads UniversityRussell Sage CollegeRutgers University CamdenRutgers University Camden, School of LawRutgers University New BrunswickRutgers University New Brunswick, Undergraduate BusinessRutgers University NewarkRutgers University Newark, Executive MBAAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication Alliances Page 28866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.Rutgers University Newark, Graduate Business SchoolRutgers University Newark, Quantitative Finance (MQF)Rutgers University Newark, School of LawSaddleback CollegeSaginaw Valley State UniversitySalus UniversitySamford University, Cumberland School of LawSan Diego State UniversitySan Juan CollegeSanta Barbara City CollegeSanta Clara University, School of LawSanta Fe Community CollegeSavannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State UniversitySavannah Technical CollegeSDA Bocconi School of ManagementSeattle University, School of LawService Academy Career Central (SACCentral)Seton Hall UniversitySeton Hall University, School of LawSewanee, The University of the SouthShippensburg University of Pennsylvania (PASSHE)Siena CollegeSimmons College, School of ManagementSingapore Management UniversitySingapore Management University, Centre for Social ResponsibilitySingapore Management University, Dato Kho Hui PostgraduateSIT Graduate InstituteSkidmore CollegeSlippery Rock University of Pennsylvania (PASSHE)Smith CollegeSonoma State UniversitySouth Central CollegeSouth Texas College of Law HoustonSoutheast Missouri State UniversitySoutheast Technical InstituteSoutheastern Baptist Theological SeminarySoutheastern Louisiana UniversitySoutheastern Technical CollegeAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication AlliancesPage 29866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.Southern Connecticut State UniversitySouthern Crescent Technical CollegeSouthern Illinois University, College of BusinessSouthern Methodist University, Dedman School of LawSouthern Regional Technical CollegeSouthern Union State Community CollegeSouthern University Law CenterSouthwestern Law SchoolSouthwestern UniversitySpokane Community CollegeSt. Ambrose UniversitySt. Bonaventure UniversitySt. Clair County Community CollegeSt. Francis CollegeSt. John's University, School of LawSt. Joseph's UniversitySt. Leo UniversitySt. Louis University, School of LawSt. Mary's College of MarylandSt. Mary's University, Sobey School of BusinessSt. Michael's College (VT)St. Peter's UniversitySt. Thomas Aquinas CollegeSt. Thomas University, School of LawSt. Xavier UniversityStanford University, Graduate School of EducationStanford University, Law SchoolStetson University, College of LawStratford UniversitySuffolk University Law SchoolSUNY College at OneontaSUNY College of OptometrySUNY CortlandSUNY Farmingdale State CollegeSUNY FredoniaSUNY Hudson Valley Community CollegeSUNY Jefferson Community CollegeSUNY New PaltzSUNY OswegoAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication AlliancesPage 30866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.SUNY Purchase CollegeSUNY University at Buffalo, Law SchoolSUNY University at Buffalo, School of ManagementSusquehanna UniversitySwiss Education GroupSyracuse UniversitySyracuse University, College of LawTallahassee Community CollegeTemple UniversityTemple University, Fox School of BusinessTemple University, School of Media and CommunicationTemple University, School of Tourism and Hospitality ManagementTexas A&M University, Bush School of Government & Public ServiceTexas A&M University, College StationTexas Southern University, Thurgood Marshall School of LawTexas Tech University, School of LawTexas Wesleyan UniversityThe American University in CairoThe College of New RochelleThe College of William & MaryThe College of William & Mary, Law SchoolThe College of William & Mary, Mason School of BusinessThe College of WoosterThe Master's SeminaryThe National Society of Leadership and SuccessThe Southern Baptist Theological SeminaryThe Universities at Shady GroveThe University of Manchester Worldwide LimitedThe University of the ArtsThomas Jefferson School of LawThomas Jefferson UniversityThompson Rivers UniversityTidewater Community CollegeTouro CollegeTouro College, Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law CenterTrident Technical CollegeTrident University InternationalTrine UniversityTrinity Christian CollegeAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication AlliancesPage 31866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.Trinity College (CT)Trinity UniversityTrinity Washington UniversityTrinity Western UniversityTroy UniversityTruckee Meadows Community CollegeTufts University, Fletcher School of Law and DiplomacyTufts University, Office of Public HealthTufts University, School of Dental MedicineTulane University, Law SchoolUCAN, University Career Action NetworkUCLAUCLA LLM Interview ProgramUCLA, Luskin School of Public AffairsUCLA, School of LawUnion UniversityUnited States International University, AfricaUniversidad de MonterreyUniversidad del Sagrado CorazonUniversity of Akron, School of LawUniversity of AlabamaUniversity of Alabama in HuntsvilleUniversity of Alabama School of LawUniversity of Arizona, Lundgren Center for RetailingUniversity of Arizona, Rogers College of LawUniversity of Arkansas at Fort SmithUniversity of Arkansas at Pine BluffUniversity of BaltimoreUniversity of Baltimore, School of LawUniversity of Birmingham, Business SchoolUniversity of British Columbia VancouverUniversity of British Columbia, Law SchoolUniversity of California Berkeley, Goldman School of Public PolicyUniversity of California Berkeley, School of LawUniversity of California Berkeley, School of Public HealthUniversity of California Berkeley, School of Social WelfareUniversity of California DavisUniversity of California Davis, School of LawUniversity of California Irvine, School of LawAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication AlliancesPage 32866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.University of California MercedUniversity of California RiversideUniversity of California San DiegoUniversity of California San Diego, Academic Internship ProgramUniversity of California San Diego, School of Global Policy and StrategyUniversity of California Santa CruzUniversity of California, Hastings College of the LawUniversity of California, Washington CenterUniversity of Chicago, Financial MathematicsUniversity of Chicago, Graduate Schools and DivisionsUniversity of Chicago, Harris School of Public PolicyUniversity of Chicago, Law SchoolUniversity of Cincinnati College of LawUniversity of Colorado at Boulder, School of LawUniversity of Connecticut, School of LawUniversity of DallasUniversity of Denver, Graduate School of International StudiesUniversity of Denver, Sturm College of LawUniversity of EvansvilleUniversity of FloridaUniversity of Florida, Levin College of LawUniversity of Florida, Warrington/Hough BusinessUniversity of Georgia, School of LawUniversity of Hawaii at Manoa, Shidler College of BusinessUniversity of HoustonUniversity of Houston, Bauer College of BusinessUniversity of Houston, College of TechnologyUniversity of Houston, Conrad Hilton CollegeUniversity of Houston, Cullen College of EngineeringUniversity of Houston, Health and Human PerformancesUniversity of Houston, Law CenterUniversity of Idaho, College of LawUniversity of Illinois at ChicagoUniversity of Illinois at SpringfieldUniversity of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, College of LawUniversity of IowaUniversity of Iowa, College of LawUniversity of JohannesburgUniversity of KansasAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication AlliancesPage 33866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.University of Kansas, School of LawUniversity of Kentucky, College of LawUniversity of La VerneUniversity of Louisville, Brandeis School of LawUniversity of Louisville, College of BusinessUniversity of Louisville, Speed School of EngineeringUniversity of MaineUniversity of Maine at AugustaUniversity of Maine, School of LawUniversity of Manitoba, Asper School of BusinessUniversity of Maryland Baltimore CountyUniversity of Maryland Baltimore, Francis King Carey School of LawUniversity of Maryland College ParkUniversity of Maryland College Park, Clark School of EngineeringUniversity of Maryland College Park, School of Public PolicyUniversity of Massachusetts AmherstUniversity of Massachusetts Dartmouth, School of LawUniversity of Massachusetts, Amherst, Isenberg School of ManagementUniversity of MemphisUniversity of Memphis, Cecil C. Humphreys School of LawUniversity of Miami, School of LawUniversity of Miami, Ziff School of BusinessUniversity of Michigan Ann Arbor, College of EngineeringUniversity of Michigan Ann Arbor, College of Literature, Science & the ArtsUniversity of Michigan Ann Arbor, Law SchoolUniversity of Michigan Ann Arbor, School of EducationUniversity of Michigan Ann Arbor, School of InformationUniversity of Michigan Ann Arbor, School of Natural Resources & EnvironmentUniversity of Michigan Ann Arbor, School of Public HealthUniversity of Michigan DearbornUniversity of Michigan, Gerald R. Ford School of Public PolicyUniversity of Michigan-FlintUniversity of Minnesota at Minneapolis, School of LawUniversity of Missouri Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri Kansas City, School of LawUniversity of Nebraska LincolnUniversity of Nebraska Lincoln, College of LawUniversity of Nevada Las VegasUniversity of Nevada Las Vegas, William S. Boyd School of LawAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication AlliancesPage 34866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.University of New HampshireUniversity of New Hampshire, School of LawUniversity of New HavenUniversity of North AlabamaUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Kenan-Flagler Executive MBAUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, School of LawUniversity of North Carolina at CharlotteUniversity of North Carolina at GreensboroUniversity of North Texas at Dallas, College of LawUniversity of Northern IowaUniversity of Notre DameUniversity of Notre Dame, Law SchoolUniversity of Oklahoma College of LawUniversity of Oregon, School of LawUniversity of Ottawa's Common LawUniversity of Oxford, Said Business SchoolUniversity of Pennsylvania, School of LawUniversity of Pittsburgh at BradfordUniversity of Pittsburgh, Graduate School of EducationUniversity of Pittsburgh, Graduate School of Public and International AffairsUniversity of Pittsburgh, Katz Graduate School of BusinessUniversity of Puget SoundUniversity of RichmondUniversity of Richmond, School of LawUniversity of Rochester, Simon Graduate School of BusinessUniversity of San Francisco, School of LawUniversity of South Carolina UpstateUniversity of South Carolina, School of LawUniversity of Southern CaliforniaUniversity of Southern California, Gould School of LawUniversity of Southern California, Marshall School of Business-UndergraduateUniversity of Southern California, Price School of Public PolicyUniversity of Southern California, Rossier School of EducationUniversity of Southern California, School of Cinematic ArtsUniversity of Southern California, Viterbi School of EngineeringUniversity of Southern California. Annenberg School for Communication & JournalismUniversity of Southern IndianaUniversity of Southern MaineUniversity of St. JosephAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication AlliancesPage 35866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.University of St. ThomasUniversity of St. Thomas, Opus College of BusinessUniversity of St. Thomas, School of LawUniversity of Strathclyde, Graduate School of BusinessUniversity of Sydney, Graduate School of BusinessUniversity of Tennessee at ChattanoogaUniversity of Tennessee at Knoxville, College of LawUniversity of Texas at Austin, Jackson School of GeosciencesUniversity of Texas at Austin, Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public AffairsUniversity of Texas at Austin, School of ArchitectureUniversity of Texas at Austin, School of InformationUniversity of Texas at Austin, School of LawUniversity of the District of Columbia, David A. Clarke School of LawUniversity of the Fraser ValleyUniversity of the PacificUniversity of the Pacific, McGeorge School of LawUniversity of ToledoUniversity of Toledo, College of LawUniversity of Toronto at ScarboroughUniversity of Toronto, Faculty of LawUniversity of Tulsa, College of LawUniversity of Virginia, Alumni AssociationUniversity of Virginia, School of LawUniversity of WaikatoUniversity of Washington, Evans School of Public Policy & GovernanceUniversity of Washington, Foster School of Business MBA ProgramUniversity of Washington, Information SchoolUniversity of Washington, School of LawUniversity of West GeorgiaUniversity of Western Ontario, Faculty of LawUniversity of Windsor, Faculty of LawUniversity of Wisconsin at Madison, College of Agricultural & Life SciencesUniversity of Wisconsin at Madison, College of Letters & ScienceUniversity of Wisconsin at Madison, Department of AthleticsUniversity of Wisconsin at Madison, Law SchoolUniversity of Wisconsin at Madison, School of EducationUniversity of Wisconsin at Madison, School of PharmacyUniversity of Wisconsin at Madison, Undergraduate School of BusinessUniversity of Wyoming, College of LawAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication AlliancesPage 36866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.Valparaiso University Law SchoolVanderbilt UniversityVanderbilt University, Law SchoolVanderbilt University, Owen Graduate School of ManagementVanguard UniversityVentura CollegeVermont Law SchoolVillanova University, School of LawVincennes UniversityVirginia International UniversityVirginia State UniversityVirginia Union UniversityVirginia Wesleyan CollegeVirginia Western Community CollegeWabash CollegeWade CollegeWagner CollegeWake Forest University School of LawWalsh College of Accountancy and BusinessWartburg CollegeWarwick Business SchoolWashburn University School of LawWashington University in St. LouisWashington University in St. Louis, George Warren Brown School of Social WorkWashington University in St. Louis, Olin Undergrad Business SchoolWashington University in St. Louis, School of LawWashtenaw Community CollegeWayne State University, Graduate SchoolWayne State University, Law SchoolWayne State University, School of Business AdministrationWebster UniversityWest Chester University of Pennsylvania (PASSHE)West Georgia Technical CollegeWest Kentucky Community and Technical CollegeWest Virginia State UniversityWest Virginia UniversityWest Virginia University, College of LawWestern Illinois UniversityWestern Kentucky UniversityAttachment B (2019)DirectEmployers Association Job Syndication AlliancesPage 37866.268.6206 DirectEmployers.org @DirectEmployers DIRECTEMPLOYERS ASSOCIATION, INC.Western Michigan University Cooley Law SchoolWestern New England University School of LawWestern State University College of LawWestern Washington UniversityWestmont CollegeWhittier Law SchoolWhitworth UniversityWidener University, Commonwealth Law SchoolWidener University, Delaware Law SchoolWillamette University, College of LawWilliam James CollegeWilliam Jewell CollegeWilliam Paterson University of New JerseyWilmington CollegeWinthrop UniversityWiregrass Georgia Technical CollegeXavier UniversityYale UniversityYale University, Divinity SchoolYale University, Law SchoolYale-NUS CollegeYeshiva UniversityYeshiva University, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of LawYork College of PennsylvaniaYork Technical CollegeYork UniversityYoungstown State UniversityAttachment B (2019)