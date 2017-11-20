EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=2660137" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Charles Manson led his followers to terrorize Los Angeles in a 1969 killing spree, then spent the rest of his life behind bars. He died Sunday at 83.

After learning of the death of the infamous cult leader Charles Manson, the sister of one of his most famous victims released a statement Monday.Debra Tate, the sister of the late actress Sharon Tate, said she's "praying for his soul" and hopes he gets mercy -- something he "didn't show to any of our victims.""I try to come from a higher place and I hope he gets some mercy," she said, in part.She added that although she's forgiven, she has not forgotten. She said the public should not take Manson's death as relief and said it's important that all Manson family members stay in prison until they die."While Charlie may be gone, it's the ones that are still alive that perpetrate everything and it was up to their imaginations for what brutal things were going to be done."Manson and his followers, known as the Manson Family, struck fear into the hearts of Los Angeles when they slaughtered at least seven people in the summer of 1969, including Sharon Tate, who was also the pregnant wife of director Roman Polanski.Read Debra Tate's full statement below: