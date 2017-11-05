TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING

Critics call on lawmakers for legislation, not prayers after Texas church shooting

(@SpeakerRyan/Twitter)

As politicians sent their prayers to the victims of the shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday, critics questioned the effectiveness of their prayers and called on lawmakers to instead focus on passing gun control legislation.


Speaker of the House Paul Ryan's tweet, in which he said, "The people of Sutherland Springs need our prayers right now" was met with responses from celebrities, academics and others.



Actor Jimmi Simpson called out Ryan specifically, tweeting "your actions could've prevented it."


The hashtags #guncontrol and #guncontrolnow were also trending in cities around the U.S.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts called for action against "letting the NRA control this country's gun policies."



Former President Barack Obama also called on people to think about what steps they can take to reduce violence.


At least 26 people were killed and 20 others injured when a gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church during Sunday morning services.

The shooter. identified as Devin Kelley, 26, of New Braunfels, Texas, is also dead.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Texas church shootingmass shootingshootingpoliticssocial mediapaul ryan
Load Comments
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
Texas church shooting: What we know about alleged gunman
At least 26 dead, 20 injured in Texas church shooting
More about the victims in the deadly Texas church shooting
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in Texas church shooting
More Texas church shooting
Top Stories
At least 26 dead, 20 injured in Texas church shooting
Texas church shooting: What we know about alleged gunman
Pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead in Texas church shooting
Video shows 5 Brea officers rescue man from burning car
President Trump tweets about Texas church shooting
3 killed in early morning 2-vehicle collision in Carson
Average price per gallon skyrockets in LA since gas tax
'Magic mushrooms' legalization effort clears first hurdle in CA
Show More
Suspects sought in deadly Santa Monica party bus shooting
First American woman in 40 years wins NYC Marathon
1 killed, 3 others injured in Santa Clarita multi-car crash
Man arrested after threatening Azusa runners with fake rifle
Man found shot to death in South LA
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos