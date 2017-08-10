LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A Highland Park father is allowed to stay in the United States after he was set to be deported Monday.
On Thursday afternoon, the Board of Immigration Appeals vacated the deportation order for Romulo Avelica.
"His case has been returned to an immigration judge to consider whether or not Avelica is eligible for the relief he previously sought," a statement from the National Day Laborer Organizing Network read.
A case can be returned for people like Avelica, who have lived in the U.S. for an extended period of time and have U.S. citizen family members who would suffer severe hardship in the case of a deportation, the statement added.
Avelica's story made national headlines when he was picked up by ICE agents in February while dropping his daughters off at school in Highland Park.
The deportation order arose from misdemeanor charges dating back 20 years. The 49-year-old has been in the U.S. for nearly three decades.
On Monday, he was granted stay while his case got a second look.