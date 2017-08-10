Deportation order for Highland Park dad thrown out by Board of Immigration Appeals

An undated photo of Romulo Avelica, who was taken into custody while dropping his daughters off at school in Highland Park. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Highland Park father is allowed to stay in the United States after he was set to be deported Monday.

On Thursday afternoon, the Board of Immigration Appeals vacated the deportation order for Romulo Avelica.

"His case has been returned to an immigration judge to consider whether or not Avelica is eligible for the relief he previously sought," a statement from the National Day Laborer Organizing Network read.

A case can be returned for people like Avelica, who have lived in the U.S. for an extended period of time and have U.S. citizen family members who would suffer severe hardship in the case of a deportation, the statement added.

Avelica's story made national headlines when he was picked up by ICE agents in February while dropping his daughters off at school in Highland Park.
EMBED More News Videos

While being dropped off at school with her sisters, 13-year-old Fatima Avelica recorded her undocumented father being picked up by agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.


The deportation order arose from misdemeanor charges dating back 20 years. The 49-year-old has been in the U.S. for nearly three decades.

On Monday, he was granted stay while his case got a second look.

Related Topics:
immigrationimmigration reformICEdeportationlegalLos AngelesHighland ParkLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Highland Park dad taken by ICE may be deported
Rally held for undocumented dad detained by ICE
Thousands march in DTLA protesting ICE raids
LA officials urge ICE agents to stop identifying themselves as 'police'
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
Top Stories
Officer's video records own shooting
Bomb shelters selling fast after Trump, North Korea threats
Cannabis company prepares to transform CA town
Woman sentenced in hit-and-run death of Marcus Kowal's son
Sheriff McDonnell, immigrants groups spar over sanctuary state bill
'The Blue Boy' painting being taken down for restoration project
Man charged in murder of brother of LA County Supervisor
Cool Kid Carissa Long helps Orange County's homeless children
Show More
1 lane reopens after truck crash shuts down SB I-5 on Grapevine
Long Beach agrees to $85K settlement over hijab removal
Uber delivering free ice cream on Fridays in LA, other cities
NBA player Zach Randolph arrested on pot charge in Watts
Glendale-based Applebee's owner to close 135 restaurants
More News
Photos
Hollywood superheroes struggle with broken dreams
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
More Photos