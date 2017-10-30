Sgt injured during call&OIS occurred. Suspect uninjured&arrested. Sgt taken to a hospital for treatment. PIO enroute. pic.twitter.com/fLQNMB8rPU — Rancho Police Dept. (@RanchoPD) October 30, 2017

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department sergeant was stabbed and wounded and an officer-involved shooting occurred during an incident Monday morning in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities said.The confrontation occurred shortly before 9 a.m. in a Hobby Lobby parking lot near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Haven Avenue, according to the sheriff's department, which contracts with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department.The sergeant was transported to a hospital in unknown condition. The uninjured suspect was arrested, authorities said.Witnesses said a female deputy was stabbed at the scene, where investigators were examining a white four-door sedan.The sheriff's department confirmed that the deputy was dispatched to the location to conduct a welfare check after reports of a suspicious-looking man in the parking lot.Witness Jonathan Schultz, who was performing electrical maintenance at the location, said the deputy opened fire four times while being stabbed by the individual."I don't know how deep it got ... (or) what kind of weapon he used," Schultz said. "He got her good - got her in the head and got her in the shoulder. But, for the gal that she was, she did very well."