COOL KIDS

Cool Kids Emma Thompson, Marin Trunkey teach after-school art program

EMBED </>More Videos

052517-kabc-4pm-ck-mari-and-emma-vid (KABC)

By
SAUGUS, SANTA CLARITA (KABC) --
Our ABC7 Cool Kids for Thursday, May 25, are Emma Thompson and Marin Trunkey, who are teaching young kids about art.

Emma, 17, and Marin, 18, go to Emma's elementary school, Highlands Elementary, once a week to teach the young kids.

"If there's no creativity in the world, then what's the point? I think that all these kids should learn art. I think art should kind of be as important as a math, or an English, or science, or history," Emma said.

The after-school program started earlier this year. The Saugus High School seniors not only teach the class, they created the curriculum and said it's all about being hands-on.

"I try to let them use as many mediums as possible. We've done water color, oil pastel. We try to get as much in as possible so they can get a full range of all the different techniques," Marin said.

The girls said even though they're teaching the kids, they learn something, too.

The elementary school principal said his students have formed a special bond with Emma and Marin because they can relate to one another.

"It's not the adult coming in and saying, 'This is the way everything has to go. This is what has to happen here.' These are children teaching children - young adults teaching children," Paul Martinsen said.

Officials said the program is the first-of-its-kind in the district. Emma and Marin will soon graduate, but said they're training other students to continue the art program.
Related Topics:
educationartcool kidschildrenSaugusSanta ClaritaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COOL KIDS
Cool Kid Elizabeth Ayala collects free prom dresses for less fortunate girls
Cool Kids Alexa, Allegra help low-income teens
Cool Kid Justin Miller raises awareness of sexual assault on campuses
Cool Kid Raven Leos gives back to the Boys & Girls Club in East LA
More cool kids
EDUCATION
Dozens of La Habra HS students left out of yearbook
Former LAUSD teachers say they were fired for reporting abuse
Coffee makers - they're not just for coffee anymore
Reports of sexual assaults on college campuses triple over past decade, study says
More Education
Top Stories
2 students arrested for allegedly plotting attack at Anaheim school
Crews rush to prevent more flooding in Newport Beach
Opening statements read in LAUSD sex abuse case
Home of missing South Pasadena boy's grandmother searched
Armed man allegedly intended to harm police at Phoenix Comicon
Shark sightings bad for some OC businesses
Garden Grove man charged w/ sexually assaulting 2 10-year-old girls
Show More
Dozens of soldiers return to OC to reunite with families
2-year-old boy found in back of stolen car in Buena Park
NASA images show monstrous cyclones churning over Jupiter
4-story home charred in Sherman Oaks fire
42 snakes discovered inside CA storage facility
More News
Top Video
Opening statements read in LAUSD sex abuse case
2 students arrested for allegedly plotting attack at Anaheim school
Dozens of soldiers return to OC to reunite with families
Shark sightings bad for some OC businesses
More Video