LA Valley College paid $28K cyber-ransom to hackers

Los Angeles Valley College paid a cyber-ransom in order to get back online after the school's computer network came under attack, officials confirmed.The cyber-attack caused widespread disruption to online, email, and voicemail systems, including locking out 1,800 students and teachers from their computers.The hack, which launched against the Valley Glen school on Dec. 30, left the data of 20,000 students compromised.Community college officials said they chose to pay $28,000 to unlock the ransomware, stating it was ultimately cheaper to pay the ransom than to remove the ransomware virus.After paying the ransom, the school was given a key to re-open access to its digital data.So far, the school said no data breach had been identified and stated it appeared to have been randomly targeted.An investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was underway to track down the hackers.