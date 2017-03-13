LAUSD to notify 1,600 administrators of possible layoffs

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Los Angeles Unified School District will be notifying 1,600 administrators of possible layoffs over the next two days.
District officials said teachers and other school employees are not among those receiving pink slips.
They said that March 15 is the deadline to notify the people in top administrative levels about the possible layoffs. The top positions that will receive notices include principals and assistant principals, according to district officials.
In Orange County, the Santa Ana Unified School District planned to inform 287 district employees about possible layoffs by the same deadline. Those layoffs included teachers.
SAUSD said declining enrollment and possible state and federal budget cuts were part of the decision to give employees pink slips.