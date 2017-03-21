  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Palms students, teachers protest sharing crowded campus with charter school

Parents, students and teachers at Palms Elementary School were taking on the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education in a protest Tuesday, calling attention to a plan to hand part of the campus over to a charter school. (KABC)

PALMS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Parents, students and teachers at Palms Elementary School were taking on the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education in a protest Tuesday, calling attention to a plan to hand part of the crowded campus over to a charter school.

Teachers said students would lose access to a computer lab and other spaces.

"We'll have no more space. The cafeteria will be gone because we won't have the seating there anymore - to be used as a classroom, rather than an eating (space)," said teacher Derek Spencer.

The LAUSD said it must adhere to Proposition 39, a law that requires school districts to open up their campuses to charter schools in need of a building.

Parents and students at the Palms school urged officials to find a better solution.

Watch Anabel Munoz's full report in the video player above.
