Parents, students and teachers at Palms Elementary School were taking on the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education in a protest Tuesday, calling attention to a plan to hand part of the crowded campus over to a charter school.Teachers said students would lose access to a computer lab and other spaces."We'll have no more space. The cafeteria will be gone because we won't have the seating there anymore - to be used as a classroom, rather than an eating (space)," said teacher Derek Spencer.The LAUSD said it must adhere to Proposition 39, a law that requires school districts to open up their campuses to charter schools in need of a building.Parents and students at the Palms school urged officials to find a better solution.