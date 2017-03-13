EDUCATION

New Jersey school apologizes over slave auction poster assignment

EMBED </>More News Videos

Nina Pineda has the story from South Orange.

By
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. --
Posters for slave auctions created by fifth-graders have been removed from the wall of a New Jersey elementary school hallway after some parents questioned the assignment.

The South Orange-Maplewood School District is planning a community meeting to discuss whether the assignment -- which asked to students to draw "examples of an event that would occur during (your) assigned colonial time period, including a poster for a lecture, speech, protest or slave auction" -- is appropriate for fifth-graders.

Superintendent John Ramos said in a note to parents that the project at South Mountain Elementary School is part of a larger Colonial America unit that's been used for 10 years.

One poster listed the names of available slaves, who included 12-year-old Anne, described as "a fine housegirl." Another poster says, "All slaves raised on the plantation of John Carter," and specifies that only cash is accepted.

The posters were called into question after they were observed hanging in the hallway during parent-teacher conferences.

Reaction was mixed.

"That's crazy, and I don't think they should've done that," parent Glenn Conover said. "That's disrespectful, first of all, to any of the black kids in the school."

Others point to a dark period in American history that needs to be taught.

"It's part of history, of course," caregiver Andrea Espinoza said. "It happened. I think it's good that they know.

Ramos said the projects should have been accompanied by an explanation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
educationeducationstudentsracismu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
SPONSORED: 4 easy ways to create social impact right now (+ 4 tools that can help)
Caltech engineering students build obstacle course crushing robots
Grant helps OC students w/ science, tech programs
Pasadena teens learn about the brain from top researchers
More Education
Top Stories
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Orange caught on camera
Crash snarls traffic on NB 101 Fwy in Sherman Oaks
LASD sergeant with leukemia finds bone marrow match
SPONSORED: 4 easy ways to create social impact right now (+ 4 tools that can help)
South LA hit-and-run driver sought; woman in critical condition
Commercial building erupts in flames in downtown LA
Kellyanne Conway says she doesn't have evidence to support wiretapping claim
Show More
Donald Trump's LA golf course vandalized
New video shows events before fatal Ferguson shooting
Dog who lost litter nurses orphaned puppies
Minors found drinking on party bus in West LA
Old human skull found in Sherman Oaks
More News
Top Video
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Orange caught on camera
Crash snarls traffic on NB 101 Fwy in Sherman Oaks
New video shows events before fatal Ferguson shooting
Commercial building erupts in flames in downtown LA
More Video