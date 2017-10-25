EDUCATION

High school teacher apologizes after telling Spanish-speaking student to 'speak American'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan has more on the controversy from Cliffside Park.

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J. --
A high school teacher in New Jersey is apologizing after insisting that a student "speak American" in her class.

English teacher Laura Amico returned to class at Cliffside Park Tuesday, after delivering an apology to staff and students over the school's public address system.

"She said 'I'm so fed up with you speaking Spanish. I told you to practice your English!'" recalled Yennifer Pinales, 17.

Dozens of students protested earlier this month, after video of Amico was made public telling a bilingual student not to speak Spanish in her class. You can see that video below:


Many students demanded an apology from Amico following the incident.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationhigh schoolteacherstudentsu.s. & worldcaught on videoNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Higher Ed: University offers marijuana degree
School named after Confederacy's only president renamed for Obama
Spanish-speaking student told to 'speak American'
California bill makes first year of community college free
More Education
Top Stories
DUI suspect arrested after bicyclist killed in Koreatown
Fats Domino, amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer, dies at 89
Dodgers off to hot start in World Series with win over Astros
Scorching temps, dry conditions continue across SoCal
Dodgers organist sees World Series in his 2nd year
Video from the scene of fatal campus shooting
Bergdahl due back in court with Trump talk looming over case
Santa Clarita suspect tried to kidnap girl, 12
Show More
Man fined for singing 'Everybody Dance Now' in car
Guard called 911 about Palmdale boy, was told it wasn't emergency
Whole Foods stores in Los Angeles, OC hacked
US considers higher entry fees at 17 popular national parks
Security, heat a concern at Dodger Stadium
More News
Top Video
DUI suspect arrested after bicyclist killed in Koreatown
Bergdahl due back in court with Trump talk looming over case
Man fined for singing 'Everybody Dance Now' in car
Dodgers organist sees World Series in his 2nd year
More Video