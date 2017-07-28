  • BREAKING NEWS President Trump makes remarks about street gang MS-13 - WATCH LIVE
EDUCATION

UC Irvine rescinds 500 admissions for upcoming fall quarter

By and ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
Student leaders at University of California, Irvine are demanding answers after the school rescinded more than 500 admission offers for the upcoming fall quarter.

University administrators said they pulled the offers because of transcript or grade issues and that there is no truth to online rumors that they over-enrolled.

The offers were provisional pending final checks of grades and other records, which must have been received by July 1.

The university withdrew 503 admission offers - 294 were related to transcript issues, and 209 were related to grade issues.

Students can appeal these decisions. So far, 56 have regained their admission spots.

The Student Government Association sent a letter to administrators demanding they apologize to the impacted students, reimburse all fees and guarantee future admission.

A university spokesperson said administrators will meet with the student leaders to discuss the matter.
Related Topics:
educationcollegeschoolUC IrvineIrvineOrange County
