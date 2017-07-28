EDUCATION

UC Irvine rescinds 500 admissions for upcoming fall semester

Student leaders at UC Irvine are demanding answers after the school rescinded more than 500 admission offers for the upcoming fall semester.

By ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
Student leaders at University of California, Irvine are demanding answers after the school rescinded more than 500 admission offers for the upcoming fall semester.

University administrators said they pulled the offers because of transcript or grade issues and that there is no truth to online rumors that they over-enrolled.

The Student Government Association sent a letter to administrators demanding they apologize to the impacted students, reimburse all fees and guarantee future admission.

A university spokesperson said administrators will meet with the student leaders to discuss the matter.
