University of California regents approve tuition increase

Members of the Teamsters Local 210, who are employees of the University of California protest during a regents meeting Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN FRANCISCO (KABC) --
The University of California's Board of Regents has approved a proposal to increase the cost of tuition on Thursday.

The proposal calls for a $282 hike in tuition and a $54 increase in fees, bringing the new total for in-state undergraduates to $12,630 a year.

Out-of-state undergraduates will see an increase of $1,688, bringing their tuition and fees to $40,644 per year.

UC President Janet Napolitano said the increases were needed to maintain the quality of the nation's largest public university system. University officials pointed out that the student population has grown every year and state funding has been cut.

The money will go to things like hiring more faculty, expanding course offerings and providing more financial aid, according to university officials.

This is the first tuition increase in seven years.

Those opposed to the increase said raising the tuition will put even more stress on students already struggling to pay for higher education and could force more students to drop out of college.

You can read more about the tuition increase here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
