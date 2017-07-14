ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Beyonce posts photo of newborn twins

Beyonce shared the first public photo of her twins, Rumi and Sir, in an Instagram post that quickly went viral. (beyonce/Instagram)

Beyonce has given the world its first glimpse of her newborn twins, posting a picture on Instagram that quickly drew massive online attention.

"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today" she wrote with the post Thursday night.


In less than an hour, the post had already garnered about 1.5 million likes and plenty of reaction from fans and fellow celebrities alike.



Beyonce and Jay Z have been selective about how they let the world into their private lives, but when they do it breaks the internet.

Her post announcing her pregnancy in February, now at 11 million likes, became the most popular photo of all time on Instagram.


Beyonce and Jay Z, who married in 2008, also have a 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.
Related Topics:
entertainmentbeyoncejay zcelebrity babies
