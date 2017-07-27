ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bieber strikes paparazzo with pickup in Beverly Hills

EMBED </>More Videos

Justin Bieber remained at the scene after striking a photographer with his pickup truck in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (KABC)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
Justin Bieber accidentally struck a paparazzo with his pickup truck in Beverly Hills, sending the man to the hospital Wednesday night, witnesses and officials said.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News they saw Bieber in a black Dodge Ram strike the man, but it appeared to be an accident.

There were many photographers at the scene with cameras flashing as Bieber left a church event at the Saban Theatre.

Justin Bieber at the scene of a collision in Beverly Hills.



Video shows Bieber trying to leave the event as photographers surrounded his car and one was hit in the legs as Bieber's truck accelerated.

Bieber remained at the scene and spoke to the man as help was called.

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian were also at the event, but were not involved in the collision. Their Aston Martin was parked right in front of the collision scene, but they were not there when it happened.

The injured man was seen at the scene being treated by paramedics and then moved on a stretcher into an ambulance, his leg in a cast.

Members of the Kardashian family arrive in an Aston Martin to Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.


Some time after the collision, Kardashian was seen with her sister Khloe and a friend in an Aston Martin arriving at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.

Beverly Hills police said no one was cited or arrested at the scene and there was not believed to be any criminal activity involved.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentjustin bieberkardashian familyBeverly HillsWest HollywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jason Bateman gets Hollywood star
Michael Jackson estate owes Quincy Jones $9.4M, jury finds
Barbara Sinatra, wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 90
911 audio released of day Chester Bennington's body was found
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Deputies chase stolen-car suspects from Compton to Anaheim
OC Fair ride shut down as precaution
Man seen on camera dousing, lighting LGBT center on fire
1 dead, 7 hurt after spinning Ohio State Fair ride breaks apart
Armed man robs 2 fast-food restaurants in OC
Jason Bateman gets Hollywood star
Brush fire erupts in foothills above Burbank; evacuation order issued
1 killed in shooting, car crash in City of Industry
Show More
Gov. Brown signs 1st-of-its-kind bill aimed at air pollution
Michael Jackson estate owes Quincy Jones $9.4M, jury finds
Machete-wielding, one-armed clown arrested in Maine
Driver, 18, who livestreamed deadly crash pleads not guilty
Herbicide reportedly found in Ben & Jerry's ice creams
More News
Top Video
Armed man robs 2 fast-food restaurants in OC
Trump to bar transgender individuals from US military
Man seen on camera dousing, lighting LGBT center on fire
NYPD detective's wife gives birth to his baby 2 years after his death
More Video