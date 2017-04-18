ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Born in China' looks at regions, wildlife rarely seen by westerners

EMBED </>More News Videos

Disneynature's documentary "Born in China" brings viewers regions of the Far East never before seen by western film crews. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Disneynature's latest wildlife documentary takes us to the far reaches of the Far East.

"Born in China" takes us to places cameras have never been, and shows us that families exist in every corner of the animal kingdom.

We see the bonds, the playtime and the hardships, starring animals that make you go "awwww!"

The film crew was able to access rarely-seen areas of China.

"Ninety percent of the population of China live along the coasts," said producer Roy Conli. "Then you move inland and there's these vast areas that westerners have never seen."

The film, narrated by John Krasinki, opens in theaters Friday.

For everyone who sees the film during opening week, Disneynature will contribute 20 cents per ticket to the World Wildlife Fund, with a minimum guarantee of $100,000.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneymoviesanimalschina
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D' star Ming-Na Wen talks about role, tricky stunts
Richard Simmons hospitalized in California due to 'severe indigestion'
Kurt Russell, Chris Pratt and cast talk 'Guardians 2'
'Dancing with the Stars' does Disney
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman attacked by boyfriend in Chatsworth, police say
Thieves use post office master key to break into Toluca Lake complex twice
2 arrested in Burbank after high-speed chase on 5 Fwy
$50,000 reward offered for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend in Sylmar
SPONSORED: Are you prepared for the next earthquake?
Fresno triple shooting a hate crime, not act of terrorism, police say
Democratic activists pack Simi Valley town hall, but Georgia race also on their minds
Show More
Warm temps bring more rattlesnakes to Inland Empire
Teen girl killed in Moreno Valley triple shooting ID'd
Viewership of 'O'Reilly Factor' drops without Bill O'Reilly
Breast cancer rates among Asian-American women rising
Firefighters to take part in Race Across America to fight cancer
More News
Top Video
Thieves use post office master key to break into Toluca Lake complex twice
2 arrested in Burbank after high-speed chase on 5 Fwy
$50,000 reward offered for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend in Sylmar
Getty Museum evacuated due to unspecified threat
More Video