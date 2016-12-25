ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Carrie Fisher 'stable' on Christmas, mother Debbie Reynolds says

Carrie Fisher and mother Debbie Reynolds pose for cameras in an undated photo.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Debbie Reynolds said on Christmas Day her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, was in "stable condition" since she suffered a cardiac arrest episode Friday.

Reynolds' update to fans of the 60-year-old "Star Wars" actress was the first she's given since the incident, which happened on a flight from London to Los Angeles International Airport.



"Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes," Reynolds said in a tweet.
Fisher is best known for her role as Princess Leia in the classic film series, "Star Wars," the first of which was released in 1977.
Fisher reprised that role in the 2015 film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

Fisher has authored several books and had been touring to promote her latest work, "The Princess Diarist," which made headlines when it was released in November for its disclosure that she had an affair with then-married actor Harrison Ford during filming of the original "Star Wars."

The actress was briefly married to singer Paul Simon in the 1980s. She has a 24-year-old daughter, Billie Catherine Lourd, fathered by talent agent Bryan Lourd.

Fisher has openly discussed her problems with cocaine and prescription medication abuse, memorialized in her memoir, "Wishful Drinking," which was adapted from her one-woman stage play of the same name.

In addition to "Star Wars," Fisher has appeared in films including "The Blues Brothers," "The Man with One Red Shoe," "Hannah and Her Sisters," "The 'Burbs," "When Harry Met Sally," "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" and "Fanboys."

She also wrote the semi-autobiographical novel and screenplay for the film "Postcards from the Edge."

City News Service contributed to this report.
