I've got a good feeling about this, Chewie.fans have an early glimpse of the upcoming Han Solo movie with this epic cast photo.As theuniverse continues to expand, a new movie out next year will explore the adventures of a young Han Solo before the events of. Alden Ehrenreich will play Han in the yet-to-be-titled movie, which also stars Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian and Emilia Clarke. The cast also includes Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca. It was announced on Tuesday that production began on Monday, and a new photo was released of the cast and creative team crammed inside what appears to be the famed Millennium Falcon.