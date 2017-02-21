ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Untitled Han Solo 'Star Wars' film cast poses for photo

Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and more pose for a cast photo for the Han Solo film. (Lucasfilm)

I've got a good feeling about this, Chewie. Star Wars fans have an early glimpse of the upcoming Han Solo movie with this epic cast photo.

As the Star Wars universe continues to expand, a new movie out next year will explore the adventures of a young Han Solo before the events of A New Hope. Alden Ehrenreich will play Han in the yet-to-be-titled movie, which also stars Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian and Emilia Clarke. The cast also includes Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca.

It was announced on Tuesday that production began on Monday, and a new photo was released of the cast and creative team crammed inside what appears to be the famed Millennium Falcon.

The untitled Han Solo film is expected to hit theaters on May 25, 2018.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of LucasFilm, Oh My Disney and this station.
Related Topics:
entertainmentoh my disneystar warslucasfilmmovie newsactorbuzzworthy
Load Comments
Related
Alden Ehrenreich will officially play a young Han Solo!
'Star Wars' Episode VIII gets a name
New 'Star Wars' toys, merchandise to arrive during Force Friday II
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Meet the real-life inspiration behind Oscar darling 'Lion'
Mel Gibson earns 1st Oscar nomination in 21 years
Oscar nominee Ava Duvernay uses 'shock and awe' in '13th' documentary
'Bachelor' Nick gets down and dirty on his hometown dates
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect sought in Riverside officer-involved shooting
Hundreds honor slain Officer Boyer with vigil at Whittier police station
Lakers name Magic Johnson president of basketball operations
Woman arrested for setting series of fires in Fullerton
Bye bye, Bao Bao!
Man's body found on NB 101 Freeway in Thousand Oaks
Mel Gibson earns 1st Oscar nomination in 21 years
Show More
Woman in car seen screaming, banging on window in Chatsworth
Props that help inmates under fire after Whittier officer killed
Small storm cell moves through parts of SoCal
4 US tourists and pilot killed in Australian plane crash
Ohio 5th-grader gets math help from police
More News
Photos
Robert Durst murder case: Testimony focuses on mysterious call
Hyundai launches new luxury car brand named Genesis
7-Eleven clerk arrested for allegedly recording woman in OC restroom
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
More Photos