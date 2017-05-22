ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Performers send prayers following reports of explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert

(@katyperry/Twitter)

Artists like Cher and Katy Perry are taking to Twitter to share their prayers following reports of an explosion and multiple fatalities outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.




