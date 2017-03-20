ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cheech Marin out with new memoir

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Comedian/actor Cheech Marin is out with a new memoir reflecting on his decades in show business, as half of the comedy duo Cheech and Chong and his extensive appearances in movie and television.

His memoir is entitled "Cheech Is Not My Real Name But Don't Call Me Chong."

He has two local book signings planned: Tuesday March 28, at the Aratani Theater in Los Angeles and Thursday March 30 at the Broad Theater in Santa Monica.

He also continues to tour with Tommy Chong.

Marin, who grew up in Los Angeles the son of an LAPD officer, also is an avid art collector, known for having one of the largest private collections of Chicano art anywhere.

To see Cheech Marin's interview with ABC7, watch the video above. And for a look at his home and extensive art collection, watch "Vista LA" on ABC7 this Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
